Angkol EA Gold Trader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Marvin Ababon Bensig
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 8 Haziran 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
DOWNLOAD THE SETTINGS HERE!!!
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wG0S_3RHqomNqWTJrw3-F9hkXKbOYU5c?usp=sharing
YouTube guide in installing the Demo version: https://youtu.be/i2m0T9YkpWU?si=c7NllN85CwfnTfFb
Maximize your profits and minimize your consecutive losses: https://youtu.be/ytvWHwQiMrs?si=aUOSV5g1Mz8ba4qd
EA Features
- Fix 37.7pips SL
- Fix 400pips TP
- Risk Reward Ratio 1:10
- Win Rate 20-33%/month
- Drawdown 5-10%/month
- Profit 3-20%/month
- Breakeven Option
- Trend Filter
- Time Filter
- Trade Limiter
- Settings Optimizable
- Minimum Capital 100$
.
Bactesting 500$ Capital: https://youtu.be/ofaXY6y-ExA?si=6ErSRMtOky-eme0p
.
Bactesting 25,000$ Capital:https://youtu.be/_P4PS16miJ0?si=vkLy9ZqgksAFxY6C
Strategy
- Bollinger Bands - Core Indicator
- Stochastics and RSI - Trend Filter
- One Trade at a time (Day Trader)
Pair
- Gold (XAUUSD) only
- 15mins Timeframe
Note: Do not use the default settings
Settings can be found on this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wG0S_3RHqomNqWTJrw3-F9hkXKbOYU5c?usp=sharing