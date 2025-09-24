Catarina Devon
- Yardımcı programlar
- Nguyen Van Bo
- Sürüm: 2.6
- Güncellendi: 24 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Catarina Devon is an EA that automatically opens orders based on any indicator. You just need to input the name of the indicator, Buy ID, Sell ID, and Catarina Devon will not miss any signals from your indicator.
Features of the EA:
- Opens Buy-Sell orders according to the indicator
- Trailing
- Closes orders when there is a reverse signal
- Closes orders based on achieved profit conditions