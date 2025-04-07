Jumbo EURUSD h1

Introducing Jumbo - The Ultimate Trading Maverick! This fully automated trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. Jumbo utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals.

Jumbo's cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opportunities, analyzing market trends, and executing trades with precision. The EA's powerful entry and exit logic operate solely on Bar Close, eliminating market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting, ensuring reliable and stable profits in the future.

Jumbo is non-curve-fitting and has been thoroughly backtested for 1 year with a 99% quality rating, making it one of the most reliable trading systems in the market. Specially coded for the latest market situations of the last year, it is also optimized for actual market conditions and works seamlessly with 4-5 digit brokers, providing traders with the best possible trading experience.

With three types of money management (Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity, Percentage of Balance), hard stop loss, and take profit for each position, Jumbo provides a customizable trading experience that meets the needs of both novice and expert traders. It is easy to install, requires no prior trading experience, and is ideal for low spread, low commission, and quality execution brokers.

We recommend testing Jumbo on a demo account before risking real money and using a VPS or server with minimal network delays to the broker server for optimal performance. As with any trading strategy, caution is advised when using Jumbo on a live account, and it's important to note that past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Finally, the execution of the stop loss still depends on the broker, so it's essential to choose a reliable broker for your trading needs.

Get ready to take your trading to the next level with Jumbo - the ultimate trading maverick! Experience the power of cutting-edge technology and advanced trading features, and unlock your trading potential today.

Working

- Working symbol: EURUSD
- Working Timeframe: H1

Key Specifications

- No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no tick scalping, non-curve fitting!
- 2-year 99% quality backtest
- Backtest fastest method with Model: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operate on bar close)
- No optimization need.
- Best optimized for actual market situations.

Features

- Works with 4-5 digits Brokers
- Spread Filter
- Equity Stop
- Drawdown Protection
- Infopanel with EA information
- 3 Types of Money Management (Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity, Percentage of Balance)
- Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Easy to install

Recommendations

- Before using on real money, test the adviser with the minimum risk on the cent trading account.
- Use VPS or the server with minimal network delays to the server of the broker.
- Low spreads + low commission + quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading.
- Allowed hedging account.
- Before you buy, please be aware of the risks involved.
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
- The backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
- This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still, the execution of the SL depends on your broker.
