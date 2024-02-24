Angelica Ai prop firm passer

Maximize Your Gold Trading Potential with Angelica AI EA – Your Premier Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Success

Step into the realm of elite trading proficiency with Angelica AI EA, the pinnacle of Prop-Firm EA technology. Boasting a flawless 100% passing rate in prop firm challenges, Angelica AI EA is your key to unparalleled success. Equipped with state-of-the-art risk management tools and advanced filters, this expert advisor ensures a secure trading environment while delivering consistent results with minimal drawdown.

Effortless Automation for Optimal Efficiency:

Experience the convenience of hands-free trading with Angelica AI EA's seamless automation capabilities. Navigate prop firm challenges effortlessly with dedicated features such as the News Filter, Drawdown Filter, and Time/Date Filter. Paired with the necessity of a VPS for optimal performance, Angelica AI EA guarantees reliability and efficiency at every turn.

Continuous Improvement and Dedicated Support:

Benefit from our unwavering commitment to excellence with free lifetime updates and comprehensive setup assistance. Angelica AI EA is meticulously crafted to cater to both funded and live accounts, offering:

Low Drawdown: Keep drawdown to a minimum with a maximum of 3%.

Keep drawdown to a minimum with a maximum of 3%. Advanced Risk Management: Utilize AI-powered TP and trailing SL placement for optimal risk management.

Utilize AI-powered TP and trailing SL placement for optimal risk management. Tailored for Prop Firms: Coded and optimized specifically for prop firms, ensuring seamless integration and maximum performance.

Coded and optimized specifically for prop firms, ensuring seamless integration and maximum performance. Consistent Returns: Enjoy performance averaging between 10%-15% AVG ROI/MONTH, providing steady returns without compromising profitability.

Trade Responsibly:

Please note that trading Forex carries inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Angelica AI EA is provided for informational and educational purposes only. Always trade responsibly and invest only what you can afford to lose.