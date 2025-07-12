Cobra Strike

Basic operating principle The robot's functionality automatically identifies corrections after significant market price fluctuations. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels.

Key Features

Automatic detection entry points after strong price movements

Pending orders to break through support/resistance levels

Scalping approach with short trading positions

Capital protection through the stop-loss system

Adaptive trading to market conditions

Technical advantages

Insurance mechanism through stop-loss and take-profit

Transfer to breakeven with favorable price movement

Flexible customization trading parameters

Automatic control volumes of positions

Setting options

Lot fixed volume for each transaction

Distance placing pending orders

Time-out to delete failed orders

Trailing stop to protect profits

Maximum quantity simultaneously open orders

Recommendations for use

Optimal pairs: currency pairs with high volatility, XAUUSD with two decimal places, or any other based on optimization results

Timeframe : M1-H1 for effective scalping

Broker : Preferably an ECN account with a low spread

Deposit : recommended initial capital from $100

Trading time: Most effective during periods of high volatility

Risk management

Fixed risk per transaction (no more than 2-3% of the deposit)

Slip control when executing orders

Monitoring market situation

Adaptation parameters for current market conditions

The robot is designed for traders who prefer an aggressive trading style with short positions and quick reactions to market changes. The system combines automated trading processes with capital protection from significant losses.

Parameters

Settings:

Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using txt files),



Trade_File_Settings - trading using txt files (this can be much more convenient and effective);

(this can be much more convenient and effective);

Accountant - Expert Advisor optimization with the creation of TXT files. During optimization, the robot will automatically select the best sets of settings according to the specified criteria (drawdown, profit factor, expected value, recovery factor, etc.) and save them in txt files. Then, when launched on a chart in the " Trade_File_Settings" mode The robot downloads .txt files instead of the standard .set files. The file creation system may be disabled, as it requires DLLs (all DLLs are prohibited in the MQL5 Market). In this case, it is recommended to use the " File Manager." which downloads ready-made files from our server (these are the same files that we use in trading).

Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;

Auto_Magic - used exclusively in conjunction with the "Trade_File_Settings " parameter This function selects the best settings files based on the set "Magic_Number " priority. For example, if "Magic_Number=1, " this indicates the highest priority, the robot will search the server for the best settings file (the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester is considered the best), followed by the next 2, 3, 4, and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and set different priorities for each one, from 1 and up, so the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and does not necessarily mean it will be the most profitable.

Magic_Number - sets the priority of downloaded files;

- sets the priority of downloaded files; --------------------------

Count_Symbol_Max is the number of currency pairs that can be traded simultaneously. The robot counts the number of currency pairs in which positions are open, which is necessary to prevent deposit overload. For example, if two positions are open on EURUSD and three positions on GBPUSD, the function will return a value of 2, meaning there are two currency pairs in total.

--------------------------

Auto_Symbol – automatic selection of a currency pair for trading based on data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the set priority, starting with 1, then 2, 3, and so on.

Auto_All - if enabled, when selecting a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.

Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after the drawdown percentage set here is reached and after the unsuccessful series is closed; until then, the choice of currency remains yours.

Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown with the Switch_Drawdown percentage was recorded; the robot subsequently skips them during automatic selection.

--------------------------

Profit_History (USD) - the amount of loss in history at which further trading is prohibited, if 0 is not used ;

; Total_History- the number of losing positions in history at which further trading is prohibited, if 0 is not used;

Time_History - the date from which the trading result is calculated; if trading is conducted using txt files, then the creation date is taken txt files.

--------------------------

Magic_Number - if a number less than 0 is set, Magic_Number will be calculated automatically;

Comments_On_Transactions - comments on transactions that appear on the “Transaction and Account History” tab;

ECN_Mode - valid for brokers that do not accept sending SL and TP simultaneously with the order;

--------------------------

Min_Spread_Correction - If Dynamic_Limit is used, the system will set a minimum spread below which it cannot fall. This is because the spread is used in calculations and is fixed at a fixed average in the strategy tester, while in real-world conditions it is floating, and an excessive spread drop can generate a questionable entry signal based on data not verified during testing.

Max_Spread_Correction - same as Min_Spread_Correction , only increased. In this case, an excessively high spread, especially during price spikes, practically blocks trading, and the robot misses out on potential profits. This parameter sets the threshold above which the spread does not increase.

Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread in points (1/10 pip);

Send_Market - trading on the market, without using pending orders;

--------------------------

Maximum_Allowed_Average_Time - the maximum allowed average execution time in ms (0 means no limit);

Execution_Speed_Measurements - how often in minutes fake orders should be sent to measure execution speed;

Stop_Loss - in points;

Take_Profit - in points;

Additional_Price_Gap - An additional price gap in points has been added to SL and TP to avoid error 130;

Trailing_Start - start making profit from a certain number of pips;

Commission_In_Points - Some brokerage accounts charge a commission in USD per 1.0 lot. Commission in points;

Max_Slippage - maximum allowable slippage in points;

Minimum_Stop_Level - minimum stop level if the broker has 0 points;

--------------------------

Dynamic_Limit - calculate based on INT;

Dynamic_Multiplier - dynamic value, used only if Dynamic_Limit is set to TRUE;

Fixed_Multiplier - fixed value, used only if Dynamic_Limit is set to FALSE;

Use_Percentage - if TRUE, the price must break more than a certain percentage;

Percentage - the percentage of how much the difference between iHigh and iLow should differ from Dynamic_Limit. 0 is risky, 60 is a safe value;

--------------------------

"Indicators: 1 = Moving Average, 2 = Bollinger_Band, 3 = Envelopes" - Switch user indicators

Deviation_For_I_Bands_Indicator - deviation for the i_Bands indicator;

Deviation_For_I_Envelopes_Indicator - deviation of the i_Envelopes indicator;

Order_Expire_Seconds - orders are deleted after so many seconds;

--------------------------

Auto_Risk - risk setting in gradation, for each Auto_Risk balance, there is a Manual_Lot_Size volume. For example Auto_Risk = 100, Manual_Lot_Size = 0.01, this means that for every hundred dollars of deposit there will be 0.01 lot.

Manual_Lot_Size - manual lot size for trading, if the parameter Auto_Risk is set to 0;

is set to 0; Averaging - optional averaging of transactions to increase profits;

Last_Price - if enabled, the price of the last position is taken, otherwise the extreme one;

Max_Trades - maximum allowed number of positions;

Pip_Step - distance between positions;

Lot_Exponent - position averaging coefficient;

Trail_Start - start of trailing stop;

Trail_Stop - trailing stop step;

--------------------------

Total_Equity_Percentage - if enabled, Total_Equity_Risk is calculated as a percentage, otherwise in the account's hard currency ;

; Total_Equity_Risk - level of early closure of positions;

--------------------------

Use_Time - time filter;

Open_Hour - start of the trading session;

Close_Hour - end of trading session;

--------------------------

MultiLevelRecording - the number of file folders; if 0, settings will not be saved. During optimization, the Expert Advisor analyzes the results of each run in the strategy tester and saves the best settings in separate files. The files with the settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, positive results can be achieved with different settings during optimization, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings that can later be used on several accounts, distributing funds between them. This ensures risk diversification. While one account may suffer a loss, another achieves a profit. To automate the process of saving settings in different variations, simply increase the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated as MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a specific currency pair with a specific chart period), the Expert Advisor will create a new folder for the next variation, increasing its number by one. The primary folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders are numbered (Magic_Number + the creation number). The number of each subsequent folder is one digit greater than the previous one.

_1_Statistics - custom settings acceptance criteria in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion you believe the settings acceptance result should meet. All results that do not meet this criterion will be automatically rejected:

custom settings acceptance criteria in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion you believe the settings acceptance result should meet. All results that do not meet this criterion will be automatically rejected: Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.



Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.



Profit - net profit at the end of testing.



Gross profit – the total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. This value is greater than or equal to zero.



Gross loss – the total loss, the sum of all losing (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.



Maximal profit trade – the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.



Maximal loss trade - the smallest value among all losing trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.



Maximal Consecutive Profit – the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.



Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.



Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.



Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.



minimum balance - minimum balance value.



Maximal balance drawdown is the maximum balance drawdown expressed in monetary terms. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, and the highest value is taken into account.



Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percentage that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.



Maximal relative balance drawdown is the maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns; for each drawdown, the relative drawdown value is recorded as a percentage. The highest value is returned.



Relative balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in money that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percentage.



Minimum equity - minimum value of equity.



Maximal Equity Drawdown – the maximum drawdown of funds in monetary terms. During trading, funds may experience multiple drawdowns; the highest value is taken into account.



Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage terms that was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money terms.



Maximal relative equity drawdown is the maximum equity drawdown in percent. During trading, funds may experience multiple drawdowns, and for each drawdown, the relative drawdown value is recorded as a percentage. The highest value is returned.



Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money that was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.



Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.



Profit factor - profitability.



Recovery factor - recovery factor.



Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.



Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.



On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.



Deals - the number of completed transactions.



Trades - number of trades.



Profit trades - profitable trades.



Loss trades - unprofitable trades.



Short trades - short trades.



Long trades - long trades.



Profit short trades - short profitable trades.



Profit long trades - long profitable trades.



Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.



Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.



Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum continuous loss.



Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.



Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.



Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.

_1_Stat - greater or less. For example, if you selected drawdown as the criterion, this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if you selected profit factor as the criterion, then naturally it should be greater (the greater the profit factor, the better).

greater or less. For example, if you selected drawdown as the criterion, this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if you selected profit factor as the criterion, then naturally it should be greater (the greater the profit factor, the better). Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.

minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted. _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...

similar parameters... Auto_Switch - if disabled, settings files will not be written automatically during optimization; they will be written during testing. This means the best settings are selected manually, with your input.

Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to maximize the diversity of options with settings.

Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization; otherwise, during testing. If forward testing of the received settings is required, disable it. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected settings files one by one, delete those that failed forward testing, and analyze all remaining files, automatically plotting a vector from best to worst.

--------------------------

Forward - if enabled, the EA will perform forward testing directly during optimization. From the specified date, functions are enabled within the EA that calculate critical metrics, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (as a percentage), profit factor, expected value, and number of trades. All metrics below apply exclusively to forward testing from the specified date. Forward_Time ;

; Forward_Time - forward testing start date;

Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;

in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted; Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;

relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted; Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;

Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;

the expected value at which the settings are accepted; Total_Trades - number of trades at which the settings are accepted;

--------------------------

Month_Loss - if greater than -1, the EA will only accept settings that demonstrate stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. Setting the value to 0 prevents any loss-making cycles. This is a very strict criterion, making it difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to adjust the settings. This largely depends on the cycle length: if a cycle lasts a month, there are only 12 cycles in a year, which is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. This is especially true if zero cycles, or in other words, downtime, are not allowed.

Switch_Period - cycle duration;

Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles. If enabled, it will be significantly more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles.

Read the notes carefully. The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.

Don't try to figure out its settings right away; at first glance it seems complicated, but in fact it will be very easy to manage once you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.

Everything is fair and transparent, the robot is provided free of charge under the affiliate program, if you want to trade on any accounts, you can Use the paid version. Another name for this advisor Cobra Trader .

At first, we strongly recommend using only ready-made configuration files downloaded from our server. It will take time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. For this purpose, there is a utility, It searches for and downloads files from our server automatically, every hour. To run it on a parallel schedule, select Cobra in the utility settings.

Using the robot with default settings on real accounts is not recommended. This is because it doesn't take into account important factors such as slippage, requotes, and network latency. For trading on real accounts, it's necessary to adjust the settings accordingly. I can only provide settings for the robots I currently use, as it's not enough to just pick them; they need to be constantly tested in real market conditions. If a robot doesn't have a monitoring link, then that means queue I haven't gotten around to it yet due to high workload. In this case, for now, you'll have to adjust the settings yourself and assume full responsibility for the results. A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.

I do not comment on messages or answer questions on other resources, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.



