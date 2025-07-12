Cobra Strike

1

Basic operating principle The robot's functionality automatically identifies corrections after significant market price fluctuations. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels.

Monitoring

All signals are managed by our advisors, and details are disclosed only to existing clients – after purchasing/renting any product.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection  entry points after strong price movements

  • Pending orders to break through support/resistance levels

  • Scalping approach with short trading positions

  • Capital protection through the stop-loss system

  • Adaptive trading to market conditions

Technical advantages

  • Insurance mechanism through stop-loss and take-profit

  • Transfer to breakeven   with favorable price movement

  • Flexible customization   trading parameters

  • Automatic control   volumes of positions

Setting options

  • Lot fixed volume for each transaction

  • Distance placing pending orders

  • Time-out to delete failed orders

  • Trailing stop to protect profits

  • Maximum quantity simultaneously open orders

Recommendations for use

  • Optimal pairs: currency pairs with high volatility, XAUUSD with two decimal places, or any other based on optimization results

  • Timeframe: M1-H1 for effective scalping

  • Broker: Preferably an ECN account with a low spread

  • Deposit: recommended initial capital from $100

  • Trading time: Most effective during periods of high volatility

Risk management

  • Fixed risk per transaction (no more than 2-3% of the deposit)

  • Slip control when executing orders

  • Monitoring market situation

  • Adaptation parameters for current market conditions

The robot is designed for traders who prefer an aggressive trading style with short positions and quick reactions to market changes. The system combines automated trading processes with capital protection from significant losses.

Parameters

  • Settings:
    • Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using txt files),
    • Trade_File_Settings - trading using   txt files   (this can be much more convenient and effective);
    • Accountant - Expert Advisor optimization with the creation of TXT files. During optimization, the robot will automatically select the best sets of settings according to the specified criteria (drawdown, profit factor, expected value, recovery factor, etc.) and save them in   txt files. Then, when launched on a chart in the " Trade_File_Settings" mode   The robot downloads .txt files instead of the standard .set files. The file creation system may be disabled, as it requires DLLs (all DLLs are prohibited in the MQL5 Market). In this case, it is recommended to use the " File Manager."   which downloads ready-made files from our server (these are the same files that we use in trading).
  • Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;
  • Auto_Magic - used exclusively in conjunction with the "Trade_File_Settings " parameter   This function selects the best settings files based on the set "Magic_Number " priority. For example, if "Magic_Number=1, " this indicates the highest priority, the robot will search the server for the best settings file (the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester is considered the best), followed by the next 2, 3, 4, and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and set different priorities for each one, from 1 and up, so the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and does not necessarily mean it will be the most profitable.
  • Magic_Number - sets the priority of downloaded files;
  • --------------------------
  • Count_Symbol_Max is the number of currency pairs that can be traded simultaneously. The robot counts the number of currency pairs in which positions are open, which is necessary to prevent deposit overload. For example, if two positions are open on EURUSD and three positions on GBPUSD, the function will return a value of 2, meaning there are two currency pairs in total.
  • --------------------------
  • Auto_Symbol – automatic selection of a currency pair for trading based on data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the set priority, starting with 1, then 2, 3, and so on.
  • Auto_All - if enabled, when selecting a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.
  • Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after the drawdown percentage set here is reached and after the unsuccessful series is closed; until then, the choice of currency remains yours.
  • Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown with the Switch_Drawdown percentage was recorded; the robot subsequently skips them during automatic selection.
  • --------------------------
  • Profit_History (USD) - the amount of loss in history at which further trading is prohibited,   if 0 is not used ;
  • Total_History-  the number of losing positions in history at which further trading is prohibited, if 0 is not used;
  • Time_History - the date from which the trading result is calculated; if trading is conducted using txt files, then the creation date is taken txt files.
  • --------------------------
  • Magic_Number - if a number less than 0 is set, Magic_Number will be calculated automatically;
  • Comments_On_Transactions - comments on transactions that appear on the “Transaction and Account History” tab;
  • ECN_Mode - valid for brokers that do not accept sending SL and TP simultaneously with the order;
  • --------------------------
  • Min_Spread_Correction - If Dynamic_Limit is used, the system will set a minimum spread below which it cannot fall. This is because the spread is used in calculations and is fixed at a fixed average in the strategy tester, while in real-world conditions it is floating, and an excessive spread drop can generate a questionable entry signal based on data not verified during testing.
  • Max_Spread_Correction - same as Min_Spread_Correction , only increased. In this case, an excessively high spread, especially during price spikes, practically blocks trading, and the robot misses out on potential profits. This parameter sets the threshold above which the spread does not increase.
  • Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread in points (1/10 pip);
  • Send_Market - trading on the market, without using pending orders;
  • --------------------------
  • Maximum_Allowed_Average_Time - the maximum allowed average execution time in ms (0 means no limit);
  • Execution_Speed_Measurements - how often in minutes fake orders should be sent to measure execution speed;
  • Stop_Loss - in points;
  • Take_Profit - in points;
  • Additional_Price_Gap - An additional price gap in points has been added to SL and TP to avoid error 130;
  • Trailing_Start - start making profit from a certain number of pips;
  • Commission_In_Points - Some brokerage accounts charge a commission in USD per 1.0 lot. Commission in points;
  • Max_Slippage - maximum allowable slippage in points;
  • Minimum_Stop_Level - minimum stop level if the broker has 0 points;
  • --------------------------
  • Dynamic_Limit - calculate based on INT;
  • Dynamic_Multiplier - dynamic value, used only if Dynamic_Limit is set to TRUE;
  • Fixed_Multiplier - fixed value, used only if Dynamic_Limit is set to FALSE;
  • Use_Percentage - if TRUE, the price must break more than a certain percentage;
  • Percentage - the percentage of how much the difference between iHigh and iLow should differ from Dynamic_Limit. 0 is risky, 60 is a safe value;
  • --------------------------
  • "Indicators: 1 = Moving Average, 2 = Bollinger_Band, 3 = Envelopes" - Switch user indicators
  • Deviation_For_I_Bands_Indicator - deviation for the i_Bands indicator;
  • Deviation_For_I_Envelopes_Indicator - deviation of the i_Envelopes indicator;
  • Order_Expire_Seconds - orders are deleted after so many seconds;
  • --------------------------
  • Auto_Risk - risk setting in gradation, for each Auto_Risk balance, there is a Manual_Lot_Size volume. For example   Auto_Risk = 100,   Manual_Lot_Size = 0.01, this means that for every hundred dollars of deposit there will be 0.01 lot.
  • Manual_Lot_Size - manual lot size for trading, if the parameter   Auto_Risk is set to 0;
  • Averaging - optional averaging of transactions to increase profits;
  • Last_Price - if enabled, the price of the last position is taken, otherwise the extreme one;
  • Max_Trades - maximum allowed number of positions;
  • Pip_Step - distance between positions;
  • Lot_Exponent - position averaging coefficient;
  • Trail_Start - start of trailing stop;
  • Trail_Stop - trailing stop step;
  • --------------------------
  • Total_Equity_Percentage - if enabled, Total_Equity_Risk is calculated as a percentage, otherwise in the account's hard currency ;
  • Total_Equity_Risk - level of early closure of positions;
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Time - time filter;
  • Open_Hour - start of the trading session;
  • Close_Hour - end of trading session;
  • --------------------------
  • MultiLevelRecording - the number of file folders; if 0, settings will not be saved. During optimization, the Expert Advisor analyzes the results of each run in the strategy tester and saves the best settings in separate files. The files with the settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, positive results can be achieved with different settings during optimization, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings that can later be used on several accounts, distributing funds between them. This ensures risk diversification. While one account may suffer a loss, another achieves a profit. To automate the process of saving settings in different variations, simply increase the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated as MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a specific currency pair with a specific chart period), the Expert Advisor will create a new folder for the next variation, increasing its number by one. The primary folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders are numbered (Magic_Number + the creation number). The number of each subsequent folder is one digit greater than the previous one.
  • _1_Statistics - custom settings acceptance criteria in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion you believe the settings acceptance result should meet. All results that do not meet this criterion will be automatically rejected:
    • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
    • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
    • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
    • Gross profit – the total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. This value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Gross loss – the total loss, the sum of all losing (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal profit trade – the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal loss trade - the smallest value among all losing trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal Consecutive Profit – the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.
    • Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.
    • Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.
    • minimum balance - minimum balance value.
    • Maximal balance drawdown is the maximum balance drawdown expressed in monetary terms. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, and the highest value is taken into account.
    • Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percentage that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.
    • Maximal relative balance drawdown is the maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns; for each drawdown, the relative drawdown value is recorded as a percentage. The highest value is returned.
    • Relative balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in money that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percentage.
    • Minimum equity - minimum value of equity.
    • Maximal Equity Drawdown – the maximum drawdown of funds in monetary terms. During trading, funds may experience multiple drawdowns; the highest value is taken into account.
    • Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage terms that was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money terms.
    • Maximal relative equity drawdown is the maximum equity drawdown in percent. During trading, funds may experience multiple drawdowns, and for each drawdown, the relative drawdown value is recorded as a percentage. The highest value is returned.
    • Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money that was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.
    • Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.
    • Profit factor - profitability.
    • Recovery factor - recovery factor.
    • Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.
    • Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.
    • On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.
    • Deals - the number of completed transactions.
    • Trades - number of trades.
    • Profit trades - profitable trades.
    • Loss trades - unprofitable trades.
    • Short trades - short trades.
    • Long trades - long trades.
    • Profit short trades - short profitable trades.
    • Profit long trades - long profitable trades.
    • Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.
    • Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.
    • Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum continuous loss.
    • Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.
    • Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.
    • Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.
  • _1_Stat - greater or less. For example, if you selected drawdown as the criterion, this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if you selected profit factor as the criterion, then naturally it should be greater (the greater the profit factor, the better).
  • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
  • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
  • Auto_Switch - if disabled, settings files will not be written automatically during optimization; they will be written during testing. This means the best settings are selected manually, with your input.
  • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to maximize the diversity of options with settings.
  • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization; otherwise, during testing. If forward testing of the received settings is required, disable it. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected settings files one by one, delete those that failed forward testing, and analyze all remaining files, automatically plotting a vector from best to worst.
  • --------------------------
  • Forward - if enabled, the EA will perform forward testing directly during optimization. From the specified date, functions are enabled within the EA that calculate critical metrics, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (as a percentage), profit factor, expected value, and number of trades. All metrics below apply exclusively to forward testing from the specified date.   Forward_Time ;
  • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
  • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
  • Total_Trades - number of trades     at which the settings are accepted;
  • --------------------------
  • Month_Loss - if greater than -1, the EA will only accept settings that demonstrate stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. Setting the value to 0 prevents any loss-making cycles. This is a very strict criterion, making it difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to adjust the settings. This largely depends on the cycle length: if a cycle lasts a month, there are only 12 cycles in a year, which is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. This is especially true if zero cycles, or in other words, downtime, are not allowed.
  • Switch_Period - cycle duration;
  • Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles. If enabled, it will be significantly more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles.

Read the notes carefully.

  • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
  • Don't try to figure out its settings right away; at first glance it seems complicated, but in fact it will be very easy to manage once you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
  • Everything is fair and transparent, the robot is provided free of charge under the affiliate program, if you want to trade on any accounts, you can Use the paid version. Another name for this advisor   Cobra Trader .
  • At first, we strongly recommend using only ready-made configuration files downloaded from our server. It will take time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. For this purpose, there is a utility, It searches for and downloads files from our server automatically, every hour. To run it on a parallel schedule, select Cobra in the utility settings.

What you need to know before you start trading for real

Using the robot with default settings on real accounts is not recommended. This is because it doesn't take into account important factors such as slippage, requotes, and network latency. For trading on real accounts, it's necessary to adjust the settings accordingly.

I can only provide settings for the robots I currently use, as it's not enough to just pick them; they need to be constantly tested in real market conditions. If a robot doesn't have a monitoring link, then that means   queue   I haven't gotten around to it yet due to high workload. In this case, for now, you'll have to adjust the settings yourself and assume full responsibility for the results.

A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.

Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: An Analysis of Motives

Support

I do not comment on messages or answer questions on other resources, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.


Önerilen ürünler
Breakout Optimizer EA
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 için Breakout Optimizer EA nedir? Bir an için dürüst olalım. MQL5'teki birçok ürün çılgın getiriler vaat eden, şimdiye kadar gördüğünüz en harika geri testleri paylaşan ve benzeri ürünlerdir. Ancak, bunlar genellikle nasıl çalıştıklarını aşırı karmaşık hale getirirler ya da açıklamalarında düpedüz yalan söylerler. Bu bot bir breakout EA'dir. Aralığın aradığınız zaman diliminde kırılması üzerine alım veya satım içindir. Mucize bir bot değildir, ancak biraz sağduyu ile kar elde edebilir ve te
FREE
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Exponential Moving Average Crossover with ADX
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when EMAs cross and the Average Directional Index is above 25. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPAUD. The recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Justbuypurnamainstitute
Aidil Jihad
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
just buy can only buy and do martingale which is calculated safely and can be controlled via the vps server you have, use safe settings What are your reasons for using EA? Has EA been backtested for the past 10 years? You know the Singgihgale system is the worst way of trading ever. A trader must trade like a sniper not a machine gunner. The EA robot with the minggihgale system will be destroyed when the price moves in one direction, for example an uptrend or downtrend when fundamental news rel
FREE
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Gold Gridscalping MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.65 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! set
FREE
Big Drawdown Swap Hunter
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello guys, This is my New EA. You can try this. But first note few things.  This EA has high risk, high drawdown. So your deposit should be large enough to use this EA.  This EA use only pending orders. No complex strategy. Only use this EA for positive swap charge trades . Because some orders must hold for long term for hit TP. Use minimum lot size(0.01) to trades and use a trading account that can open 1000 open position or more. minimum deposit 10000USD or if you use cent account you can sta
FREE
Averager NEW
Oleg Popov
4 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor Features trailing profit in the deposit currency (Trailing Stop Money) closing by a profit or loss in the deposit currency opening orders at a specified time managing positions opened manually or by another Expert Advisor calculating initial lot based on the current balance limiting the maximum lot volume choosing trading type several types and methods of averaging visually displays the current breakeven price, draws horizontal lines "Line break even BUY"-blue, "Line break even S
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
DrawDownControl
Andrey Shvecov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed to control drawdown by the symbol it is set to. The Expert Advisor does not carry out trading operations on opening positions, only closing open positions on the symbol on which it is set under certain conditions! There are three drawdown levels implemented in the Expert Advisor. The drawdown size for each level is set in the input parameters and the profit size is assigned (it can be either positive or negative), upon reaching which the ADVISER will close all po
FREE
Bandit
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bandit EA — Piyasayla Birlikte Öğrenen Adaptif Alpha Bandit EA , MT4 için geliştirilen rejim bilincine sahip çoklu strateji motorudur. İşlem yaparken öğrenir. Tek bir sistemle yetinmez; piyasayı sürekli tarar, o anda en iyi çalışan stratejiye riski yönlendirir — trend kırılışları, temiz geri çekilmeler, daralma patlamaları veya hızlı ters dönüşler — ve koşullar değiştiğinde anında uyum sağlar. Neden Bandit fark yaratıyor Canlı öğrenen çekirdek. Değişkenliğe duyarlı bir öğrenme algoritması güçlü
El Dorado Gold
Terry Julius Salo
Uzman Danışmanlar
El Dorado Gold – Range Breakout EA for XAUUSD The Real Deal for Gold Traders El Dorado Gold focuses on what matters: breakout precision, controlled risk, and consistency. No grid, no martingale, no gimmicks — just a real breakout system for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe with fixed stop losses and low drawdown. Prop firm compatible and built for traders who want steady results without the nonsense. About Trading gold is tough — wild swings, false breakouts, big drawdowns. That’s why we built El Dora
Eagle Scalper
Yang Wu
2.13 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stop loss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on GBPUSD . It is recommended to use it on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on FBS Zero Spread Account . It is recommended to do 99.9% modeling qua
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Swiss rebound EA
Lorenz Hammer
Uzman Danışmanlar
Der rebound EA handelt vollautomatisch  Du bekommst hier einen tollen EA mit extra Zubehör, Kostenlos ! Er verwendet keine gefährlichen Strategien wie Martingale oder Gritter usw. Bei diesem EA kannst du vieles nach deinen Wünschen, oder nach meinem Set einstellen. Zusätzlich hat er einen News Filter, er pausiert die trades während der eingestellten Zeit. Zusätzlich erhöht er auf Wunsch die lots Grösse automatisch. Der Backtest und die trades wurden mit Fusion Markets gemacht Hebel 1:500 Zer
FREE
Price Action Start
Maksim Novikov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICE ACTION ADVISOR! This robot trades on candlestick absorption patterns known from the Price Action strategy. According to the input parameters, everything is simple: Lot, Take profit, Stop Loss, Magic number and Maximum allowable spread. Recommendations: I recommend trading on the D1 timeframe. The fewer models there are, the better the entry point. You can also combine, for example, D1-H1 or M5-H1 and so on. Everything is to your taste. Sincerely, NoVak Production.
FREE
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Forex Trend Detector
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Trend Detector with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance. I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!  I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
EA Pivot mt4 Fr
Oleg Pavlenko
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Pivot SR   is a free version of a fully automatic Expert Advisor for MT4. There are no sewn-in deals, as is the case with most fraudulent advisors. Transactions in the tester and in real trading will correspond exactly to 99.99%. The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on trading from levels, which is the most acceptable solution than focusing on indicators that are usually late and give signals several bars late. Support and resistance levels are calculated using the   Pivot Point   s
FREE
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Uzman Danışmanlar
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Elite Ranger
Amirhossein Heydarijokani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Martingale yok Anti-Martingale yok Izgara Yok HFT yok İkiye Katlama Yok Her Pozisyonun Stoploss'u Vardır Bu EA için öneriler Kesinlikle   EURCHF'yi   öneriyorum ama aynı zamanda EURJPY ve EURCAD döviz çiftlerinin de iyi sonuçları olacaktır. EURCHF için   M30 kullanılması önerilir ancak M5, M15, H1 de iyi zaman dilimleridir. EA iyi bir   ECN   hesabıyla çalışmalıdır. Ortalama   Kurtarılan   10 puandan   fazla olmamalıdır. Sıfır   Durdurma Seviyesi   en iyi şekilde çalışacaktır. Bu EA'yı yüksek
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.48 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.93 (44)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1063)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.8 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.79 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (62)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for  $249 Next price  -->  $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position m
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (559)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPro ile yenilikçi ve verimli altın ticaretinin dünyasına hoş geldiniz. GoldPro, Altın piyasasında başarıya ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman ortalama tekniğini kullanır, bunu iyi veya kötü olarak değil, piyasada işe yarayan bir yaklaşım olarak algılamalı, bir yöntemin iyi, diğerinin kötü olduğu şeklindeki tek kutuplu inancı bir kenara bırakmalısınız, bu vardır ve başarıyla uygulanabilir, bu bir gerçektir. Güvenilirlik ve Deneyi
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB Scalping uzmanı, altın alım satımında hassas bir şekilde güçlü bir çıkış/scalping ve martingale dışı bir başyapıtım olan son teknoloji ürünüm! Bu sistem, Bollinger bandı ve Zig-zag göstergesini birlikte kullanarak çıkışları yönetir. Bollinger bantlarının en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerine birden fazla bekleyen emir verilir ve tetiklendiğinde, çıkış fiyatını takip eden ve emirler durdurulana kadar bir takip eden stop emri bulunur. EA, hesabınızı korumak ve riski doğru bir şekilde yönetmek için
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
Ryukai Scalper
Louai Habiche
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ryukai Scalper Ryukai Scalper, XAUUSD (Altın) paritesinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Önerilen zaman dilimi M5’tir. Fiyat hareketi ve volatilite filtrelerini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping algoritması kullanarak altın piyasasındaki kısa vadeli işlem fırsatlarını belirler. Ana Özellikler M5 zaman diliminde Altın (XAUUSD) için optimize edilmiştir. Fiyat hareketi ve volatiliteye dayalı scalping mantığı. Ayarlanabilir lot büyüklüğü ile otomatik r
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaTrader 4 için özel göstergeler konusunda evrensel ticaret danışmanı. Oluşturucu stratejisi. Ok ve sinyal arabellekleri ile göstergenizin adını yazın ve EA xCustomEA bu sinyaller üzerinde işlem yapar. Yerleşik işlevlerimizin çoğunu da kullanabilirsiniz. MetaTrader 4   sürümü   : MetaTrader 5 terminali için   xCustomEA sürümü Evrensel ticaret danışmanının işlevselliği xCustomEA, biri hariç   , danışmanımız The X'in tüm parametrelerini tam olarak kopyalar: xCustomEA   , özel bir gösterge üzeri
Pin Bar EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PINBAR AÇIKLAMASI: Pin Bar EA, pin bar ticaretini trend takip ve ortalamaya dönüş teknikleriyle birleştiren çok stratejili bir yaklaşım kullanır. Pin bar, fiyatın keskin bir şekilde tersine dönmesini ve reddedilmesini işaret eden bir mum türüdür. "Gölge" veya "fitil" olarak adlandırılan uzun bir kuyrukla tanımlanır. Pin barın kuyruğu, fiyatın reddedildiği alanı gösterir ve fiyatın, kuyruğun işaret ettiği yönün tersine hareket etmeye devam edeceği anlamına gelir. Düşüş pin bar sinyali, daha yüks
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Banker Pro
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling s
Osa
Aleksandr Valutsa
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
FREE
Transformer
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, and details are disclosed only to existing clients – after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions   Allows you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms  -  strategi
FREE
SuperProf
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where to get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling some
FREE
TradeMax
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
FREE
Modern Forex Technologies
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
Night Express
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
FREE
KyberNet
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
KyberNet  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Ope
FREE
Optimus and Partners
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Optimus   uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major and
FREE
Master Class
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
FREE
Director
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
FREE
Advisor Manager
Aleksandr Valutsa
Yardımcı programlar
Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically and directly into the advisor code, from our serv
FREE
Hedging positions
Aleksandr Valutsa
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
Optimus Prime
Aleksandr Valutsa
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Optimus Prime  uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major
Atmos
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
Hyper
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
Bunny
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
File Manager
Aleksandr Valutsa
Yardımcı programlar
Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This   is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically directly from our server, via the Internet. Th
Night
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20:00 to 08
Cobra Trader
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic principle of operation   The robot's purpose is to automatically detect correction moments after significant price fluctuations in the market. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Automatic detection   entry points after strong price movements Pending o
Emperor
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions       allow you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms   — strategie
Tsar
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Возможности использования конструктора торговых роботов Все сигналы находятся под управлением наших советников, детали раскрываются только действующим клиентам - после покупки/аренды любого продукта. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Готовые стратегии Готовые решения   позволяют сразу начать автоматизированную торговлю без необходимости разработки собственной системы. Преимущества использования готовых стратегий: Мгновенный старт   — не нужно тратить время на разработку Проверенные
Filtrele:
robertkurzeia
127
robertkurzeia 2025.07.24 15:36 
 

scam EA

imWald
684
imWald 2025.07.24 15:05 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt