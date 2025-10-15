OborGate
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Suharmoko
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 15 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
OborGate EA
“Three Blades. One Victory.”
The OborGate EA is more than just an automated trading system—it is a precision-crafted market weapon forged for traders who demand accuracy, timing, and control. Powered by the triple synergy of CCI, MACD, and DeMarker, it filters out market noise, locks onto high-probability opportunities, and strikes with the precision of a master blade.The Triple-Lock Core
- CCI – The Extremes Detector
Captures deep overbought and oversold conditions to signal potential reversals and exhaustion points before the market reacts.
- MACD – The Breakout Vision
Identifies hidden momentum shifts at the zero line and signal line crossovers, positioning trades at the very start of explosive moves.
- DeMarker – The Gatekeeper
Filters false signals, gauges buying and selling pressure, and defines precise entry zones for maximum impact.
- Bullish Strike
DeMarker falls into oversold territory, MACD confirms upward momentum, and CCI climbs from reversal levels—triggering a clean, calculated buy.
- Bearish Strike
DeMarker peaks into overbought territory, MACD aligns with bearish momentum, and CCI drops from exhaustion levels—executing a sharp, decisive sell.
OborGate thrives in volatile markets where many systems fail. Instead of chasing noise, it waits for the Three Blades to align—only then unleashing a trade with high probability and controlled risk. This makes it a formidable choice for gold, silver, and index traders who want to capture both clean reversals and breakout surges.Adaptive Across All Market Conditions
- In quiet markets, it hunts for precise turning points, locking in profit before trends fade.
- In high volatility, it seizes breakout momentum, riding the wave with discipline and control.
- Suitable for scalping and swing trading, adapting seamlessly to your trading style.
- Triple Indicator Confirmation for unmatched signal accuracy
- Breakout & Reversal Mastery to capitalize on multiple market phases
- Risk-Controlled Execution to protect capital during false market moves
- Versatility across multiple assets and timeframes
Screenshot high and low set, 1 August-18 August 2025
When the Gate opens, the market moves.
When the Three Blades align, breakouts bow.
Strike fast. Strike true. Claim the victory.