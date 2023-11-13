Index Storm EA

"Index Storm EA" is a unique and powerful high-frequency expert advisor designed for experienced traders. This exceptional tool provides access to high-frequency trading strategies that operate efficiently in the fast-paced financial markets. With "Index Storm EA," your portfolio benefits from active and precise market analysis, helping you make informed trading decisions. The innovative technologies used in "Index Storm EA" provide you with an advantage in the financial markets, making it a valuable tool for professional traders and investors. Don't miss the opportunity to use this powerful EA to enhance your trading strategies and navigate the world of financial trading!

WARNING! The Expert Advisor does not work at all brokers! 

Pay attention:

  • Use of VPS is necessary. Latency less then 20ms is recommended, lower latency = better performance.
  • Symbol: DAX (GER30, DE30, DE40) US30, DOW30, NASDAQ, SNP500, RUSSEL2000
  • This is NOT a martingale EA, NOT a grid EA. Its a high frequency Scalping EA! 


Filtrele:
Mahmud Sharif
111
Mahmud Sharif 2025.09.26 23:15 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

84552215
119
84552215 2025.09.26 22:58 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

MattGo
144
MattGo 2025.09.25 23:34 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Soldier of Heaven
119
Soldier of Heaven 2025.09.24 21:25 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Issa1988
139
Issa1988 2025.09.23 22:58 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

shakurka
31
shakurka 2024.05.05 09:20 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Aleksei Bordak
3647
Geliştiriciden yanıt Aleksei Bordak 2024.09.19 13:59
Thank you for your review!
OlegV74
51
OlegV74 2024.04.21 10:39 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

IATradingScalping
2354
IATradingScalping 2024.03.29 23:52 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

agrushev777
2338
agrushev777 2024.02.17 18:03 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

AtillaKhansoy
14
AtillaKhansoy 2024.01.31 18:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

johnnyp
747
johnnyp 2024.01.30 21:21 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Junichi Sawada
714
Junichi Sawada 2024.01.29 07:34 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Aleksei Bordak
3647
Geliştiriciden yanıt Aleksei Bordak 2025.09.16 23:36
SCAMMER!
İncelemeye yanıt