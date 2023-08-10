Range Breakout Catcher

5

Description: 

The Range Breakout Catcher Indicator is a powerful tool known for its non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging capabilities, making it suitable for both manual and robot trading. This indicator utilizes a smart algorithm to calculate ranges and generate early signals for Buy and Sell positions at the breakout of these ranges, facilitating the capture of trends during ranging consolidations. The range calculation involves a comprehensive system based on various elements, providing a redundant structure that detects ranges, breakout points, and predicts subsequent trends. On the chart, users will observe key elements, including the Range box drawn by the algorithm, Buy and Sell signals represented by upward and downward arrows, respectively, trading statistics displaying historical performance, and live trade updates showcasing real-time pip movements. The algorithm excels at identifying two types of ranges:

  • Continuation Ranges within the trend, predicted for continuation.
  • Reversal Ranges at the trend's end, forecasting reversal moves. 

Overall, the Range Breakout Catcher Indicator offers a robust solution for traders seeking to navigate and capitalize on ranging market conditions.


Features:

  • Works on all assets and all timeframes.
  • Early Entry Detection.
  • Simple Trading Strategy.
  • Alerts to phone and email when new trades are detected.
  • Trading statistics.
  • Visual live pip gain count.
  • Entry and Exit Points.

Related Topics: 

İncelemeler 3
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:21 
 

Excellent product, I use it at the same time with another product and it complements it perfectly. In essence, this alone is enough for you and you don't have to deal with any others. Good job to the author.

NN
869
NN 2023.11.14 22:39 
 

This programmer has developed an excellent breakout indicator. It's easy to use, non-repainting, and lightweight.

goor311
493
goor311 2023.08.25 18:29 
 

Range breakout is an excellent indi.It does everything Issam says.I believe Issam is honest/trustworthy.I plan on buying a few more from him

