An indicator signal will be added to an algorithm that's already trading. That's all.
When an indicator signals a buy signal, an additional position will be opened if the existing algorithm is in a buy position.
The same process applies to a sell position.
Reading buffers is important for the algorithm.
Please contact developers who can be fast. It's not a difficult task; establishing a screen connection is required.
