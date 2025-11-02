FreelanceBölümler

Adding indicator signal to existing algorithm.

An indicator signal will be added to an algorithm that's already trading. That's all.

When an indicator signals a buy signal, an additional position will be opened if the existing algorithm is in a buy position.

The same process applies to a sell position.

Reading buffers is important for the algorithm.

Please contact developers who can be fast. It's not a difficult task; establishing a screen connection is required.

