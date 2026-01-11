*Note*- "After detecting an Oder Block it then immediately trade on the open of the next candle'

*Warning* - "This EA hasn't been optimized but feel free to use the code as you wish"

OB Trader (Order Block Scalper)

Description

The OB Trader is a lightweight, automated trading system designed to identify and trade Order Block (OB) patterns based on price action. This Expert Advisor (EA) focuses on a specific two-candle formation to detect potential institutional buying or selling pressure. It is optimized for scalping with a built-in 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio.





Trading Strategy

The EA looks for two distinct patterns at the close of every new candle:





Bullish Order Block: Identified when a bearish candle (index 2) is followed by a bullish candle (index 1) that breaks the previous candle's high while maintaining specific structural ratios.





Bearish Order Block: Identified when a bullish candle (index 2) is followed by a bearish candle (index 1) that breaks the previous candle's low under specific structural conditions.





Key Technical Features

New Bar Execution: The logic runs exclusively at the opening of a new candle to prevent repainting and excessive calculations.





Automated Risk Management: * Stop Loss (SL): Automatically set at the high/low of the Order Block candle.





Take Profit (TP): Calculated dynamically using a Risk multiplier to ensure a consistent Reward-to-Risk ratio.



