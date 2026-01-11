Kod TabanıBölümler
Alım-satım robotlarını ücretsiz olarak nasıl indirebileceğinizi izleyin
Bizi Facebook üzerinde bulun!
Fan sayfamıza katılın
Komut dosyasını ilginç mi buldunuz?
Öyleyse bir link gönderin -
başkalarının da faydalanmasını sağlayın
Komut dosyasını beğendiniz mi? MetaTrader 5 terminalinde deneyin
cebe
Uzman Danışmanlar

Hunter V1 - MetaTrader 5 için Uzman Danışman

Jade Ethan Terblanche
Görüntülemeler:
164
Derecelendirme:
(1)
Yayınlandı:
Zip indir MetaEditor'dan kod nasıl indirilir?
MQL5 Freelance Bu koda dayalı bir robota veya göstergeye mi ihtiyacınız var? Freelance üzerinden sipariş edin Freelance'e git
**Hunter EA Trading Logic**

The Hunter EA uses the FVGLibrary and LiquidityLibrary to detect market bias and make trading decisions. The EA operates on a specified hourly timeframe and uses a profit target to manage risk.

**Indicators Used**

* FVGLibrary for bias detection
* LiquidityLibrary for getting daily bias and DOL (Direction of Liquidity) information

**Risk Management Behavior**

The EA uses a fixed lot size and a profit target to manage risk. The profit target is set to $2.00.

**Order Execution Rules**

The EA places trades based on the detected market bias and DOL information. The EA does not have any specific order execution rules, but it uses the built-in MQL5 order management functions.

**Overall Purpose**

The Hunter EA is designed to detect market bias and make trading decisions based on that bias. The EA aims to maximize profits by taking advantage of the detected market conditions.

Stats
The Wick Sculper V7 The Wick Sculper V7

The Wick Sculper V7 Rando EMA trading strategy uses a combination of two exponential moving averages (EMAs) to generate buy and sell signals.

Wick Rejection Scanner Dashboard (Multi-Symbol / Multi-TF) Wick Rejection Scanner Dashboard (Multi-Symbol / Multi-TF)

Scan multiple symbols and timeframes for wick-based rejection candles and display the latest signals in a clean on-chart dashboard with strength scoring, signal age, optional markers, and alerts.

Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library

An advanced version of the Hunter EA that integrates Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis with daily bias trading. This expert advisor offers two distinct trading modes, allowing for either immediate FVG-based entries or more precise encroachment-based entries that wait for price to confirm direction.

News Spread Risk Dashboard (Spike and Gap Monitor) News Spread Risk Dashboard (Spike and Gap Monitor)

A compact on-chart dashboard that monitors live spread behavior, tracks rolling Min/Max/Avg, and warns on abnormal spread spikes (news, low liquidity, rollover) using adaptive or fixed thresholds with optional alerts.