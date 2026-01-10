Kod TabanıBölümler
Alım-satım robotlarını ücretsiz olarak nasıl indirebileceğinizi izleyin
Bizi Facebook üzerinde bulun!
Fan sayfamıza katılın
Komut dosyasını ilginç mi buldunuz?
Öyleyse bir link gönderin -
başkalarının da faydalanmasını sağlayın
Komut dosyasını beğendiniz mi? MetaTrader 5 terminalinde deneyin
cebe
Uzman Danışmanlar

The Wick Sculper V7 - MetaTrader 5 için Uzman Danışman

Jade Ethan Terblanche
Görüntülemeler:
253
Derecelendirme:
(1)
Yayınlandı:
Güncellendi:
Zip indir MetaEditor'dan kod nasıl indirilir?
MQL5 Freelance Bu koda dayalı bir robota veya göstergeye mi ihtiyacınız var? Freelance üzerinden sipariş edin Freelance'e git
// Trading Logic
The Wick Sculper V7 Rando EMA trading strategy uses a combination of two exponential moving averages (EMAs) to generate buy and sell signals. The strategy requires both EMAs to confirm the signal, unless the RequireBothConfirmations option is disabled. The strategy closes positions when the profit reaches the eprofit threshold or when the loss exceeds the eloss threshold.

// Indicators Used
The strategy uses the following indicators:

- Fast EMA (fastMAPeriod)
- Slow EMA (slowMAPeriod)
- High-Low (H1 and M5)
- Equity drawdown tracking

// Risk Management Behavior
The strategy uses the following risk management techniques:

- Automatic loss closure (UseELoss)
- Equity drawdown penalty (UseDrawdownPenalty)

// Order Execution Rules
The strategy executes orders as follows:

- Buy: OpenBuy function is called with the specified lot size.
- Sell: OpenSell function is not implemented in this code snippet.

// Overall Purpose

The Wick Sculper V7 Rando EMA trading strategy is designed to generate buy and sell signals based on the EMA crossover and confirmation. The strategy uses risk management techniques to limit losses and optimize performance.

Backtest


graph

Wick Rejection Scanner Dashboard (Multi-Symbol / Multi-TF) Wick Rejection Scanner Dashboard (Multi-Symbol / Multi-TF)

Scan multiple symbols and timeframes for wick-based rejection candles and display the latest signals in a clean on-chart dashboard with strength scoring, signal age, optional markers, and alerts.

Viral (1M+ views) 4 Hour Range Strategy coded and tested Viral (1M+ views) 4 Hour Range Strategy coded and tested

This EA is intended to test a popular trading strategy. My own backtest shows that this strategy does not work as it was intended

Hunter V1 Hunter V1

The Hunter EA uses the FVGLibrary and LiquidityLibrary to detect market bias and make trading decisions. The EA operates on a specified hourly timeframe and uses a profit target to manage risk.

Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library

An advanced version of the Hunter EA that integrates Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis with daily bias trading. This expert advisor offers two distinct trading modes, allowing for either immediate FVG-based entries or more precise encroachment-based entries that wait for price to confirm direction.