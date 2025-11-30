Kod TabanıBölümler
Alım-satım robotlarını ücretsiz olarak nasıl indirebileceğinizi izleyin
Bizi Facebook üzerinde bulun!
Fan sayfamıza katılın
Komut dosyasını ilginç mi buldunuz?
Öyleyse bir link gönderin -
başkalarının da faydalanmasını sağlayın
Komut dosyasını beğendiniz mi? MetaTrader 5 terminalinde deneyin
cebe
Göstergeler

Aklamavo Previous Week High and Low - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge

Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
Görüntülemeler:
268
Derecelendirme:
(1)
Yayınlandı:
Güncellendi:
Zip indir MetaEditor'dan kod nasıl indirilir?
MQL5 Freelance Bu koda dayalı bir robota veya göstergeye mi ihtiyacınız var? Freelance üzerinden sipariş edin Freelance'e git

This indicator shows two horizontal line segments: Previous Week High (in your chosen color) Previous Week Low (in your chosen color)

These levels are useful for: Breakout or rejection trading, Weekly range analysis, Institutional level tracking (liquidity zones)

It Fetches previous week’s high & low. Draws them as horizontal lines covering the current week. Auto-updates every minute and Removes itself cleanly on exit.

  • Deletes the old line (if any)

  • Creates a new OBJ_TREND object with both points at the same price so it becomes horizontal

  • Applies all visual settings:

    • color

    • width

    • style

    • non-selectable

    • background mode



PACF_ACF PACF_ACF

The script calculates the autocorrelation and partial autocorrelation functions and displays them on a graph

Tillson T3 Tillson T3

Tillson T3 with EMA calculations done without auxiliary indicator buffers.

Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount

This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle range from any higher timeframe on your chart.

Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG

This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.