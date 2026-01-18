- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
106
Прибыльных трейдов:
84 (79.24%)
Убыточных трейдов:
22 (20.75%)
Лучший трейд:
129.90 USD
Худший трейд:
-127.30 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
Общий убыток:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (99.25 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
148.35 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.25
Торговая активность:
107.39%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.52%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
78
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
5.08
Длинных трейдов:
58 (54.72%)
Коротких трейдов:
48 (45.28%)
Профит фактор:
2.50
Мат. ожидание:
6.11 USD
Средняя прибыль:
12.83 USD
Средний убыток:
-19.56 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-104.10 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-127.30 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
31.91%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.28 USD
Максимальная:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
По эквити:
7.54% (219.90 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|EURUSD.s
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|492
|EURUSD.s
|155
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|4.1K
|EURUSD.s
|959
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +129.90 USD
Худший трейд: -127 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +99.25 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -104.10 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PUPrime-Live 5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.
Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.
THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:
- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.
- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.
WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.
THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.
Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
