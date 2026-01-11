СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / ProNick KP
Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick KP

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 22%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
35
Прибыльных трейдов:
26 (74.28%)
Убыточных трейдов:
9 (25.71%)
Лучший трейд:
59.80 USD
Худший трейд:
-25.75 USD
Общая прибыль:
271.04 USD (10 002 pips)
Общий убыток:
-115.85 USD (2 575 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (113.09 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
113.09 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.28
Торговая активность:
3.97%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
30.70%
Последний трейд:
38 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
35
Ср. время удержания:
3 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
4.21
Длинных трейдов:
29 (82.86%)
Коротких трейдов:
6 (17.14%)
Профит фактор:
2.34
Мат. ожидание:
4.43 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.42 USD
Средний убыток:
-12.87 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-36.41 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-36.41 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
21.93%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
9.68 USD
Максимальная:
36.85 USD (4.68%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.83% (36.41 USD)
По эквити:
1.99% (15.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
US30 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 95
US30 60
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +59.80 USD
Худший трейд: -26 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +113.09 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -36.41 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live17" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

·   Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

·   Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%

·   Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +

·   No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading

·   Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More

·   Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)

 

For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!

Нет отзывов
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 12:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 11:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 10:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.11 15:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
