Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento

NIVER INVESTIMENTOS

Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 36%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:50
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
41
Прибыльных трейдов:
36 (87.80%)
Убыточных трейдов:
5 (12.20%)
Лучший трейд:
4.26 USD
Худший трейд:
-0.59 USD
Общая прибыль:
38.03 USD (3 789 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1.80 USD (177 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (7.89 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
10.61 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.07
Торговая активность:
8.51%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.40%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
41
Ср. время удержания:
5 минут
Фактор восстановления:
61.41
Длинных трейдов:
13 (31.71%)
Коротких трейдов:
28 (68.29%)
Профит фактор:
21.13
Мат. ожидание:
0.88 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.06 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.36 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-0.59 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-0.59 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
36.23%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.59 USD (0.56%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.56% (0.59 USD)
По эквити:
0.07% (0.09 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NAS100 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NAS100 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NAS100 3.6K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +4.26 USD
Худший трейд: -1 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +7.89 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.59 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.86 × 604
VantageFX-Live
21.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
22.00 × 1
Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

  • MMA 9

  • MMA 17

  • MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

  • Identify market structure

  • Assess the prevailing price direction

  • Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

  • Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:

    • Asian Session

    • European Session

    • New York Session

These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

  • Does not constitute investment advice

  • Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

  • May produce different results depending on:

    • Broker

    • Latency

    • Slippage

    • Subscriber risk settings

Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

  • Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

  • Adjusting lot size according to their capital

  • Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

  • The full trading history

  • Drawdown levels

  • Trade frequency

  • Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.08 16:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 15:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 15:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
