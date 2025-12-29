СигналыРазделы
Allane Dimitri Inamo

EA Marche Noir Sigma

Allane Dimitri Inamo
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 16
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
39
Прибыльных трейдов:
35 (89.74%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (10.26%)
Лучший трейд:
3.65 USD
Худший трейд:
-2.03 USD
Общая прибыль:
32.36 USD (3 219 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2.42 USD (241 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (6.85 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
14.40 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.90
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
21 час
Трейдов в неделю:
39
Ср. время удержания:
1 минуту
Фактор восстановления:
14.75
Длинных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
39 (100.00%)
Профит фактор:
13.37
Мат. ожидание:
0.77 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.92 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.61 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-2.03 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2.03 USD (1)
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
2.03 USD (0.88%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 30
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3.65 USD
Худший трейд: -2 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +6.85 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2.03 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 16" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageInternational-Live 16
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
2.63 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
12.25 × 28
SIGMA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to exploit inefficiencies in the financial markets, regardless of market direction (buy or sell).


Specialized in high-speed scalping, SIGMA is among the fastest and most accurate trading systems in its category. Its advanced algorithm analyzes market microstructure in real time to identify high-probability opportunities, supported by optimized execution.


To ensure maximum capital protection, the system automatically defines dynamic Stop Loss levels adapted to current market conditions.

Additionally, SIGMA incorporates a martingale mechanism strictly limited to three levels, activated only in exceptional adverse scenarios. In practice, this mechanism is rarely used due to the high precision of the strategy.


SIGMA is the result of extensive development combining performance, advanced technology, and strict risk management.

Budget minimum: 200 $


Нет отзывов
2025.12.29 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 18:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
