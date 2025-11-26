СигналыРазделы
XAU Rhythm Master 2
Dingjia Xiong

XAU Rhythm Master 2

Dingjia Xiong
0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 24%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
4 684
Прибыльных трейдов:
2 914 (62.21%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 770 (37.79%)
Лучший трейд:
1 481.90 USD
Худший трейд:
-252.31 USD
Общая прибыль:
49 057.47 USD (1 280 933 pips)
Общий убыток:
-25 317.43 USD (1 005 496 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
29 (264.42 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 512.55 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
81.82%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.72%
Последний трейд:
6 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
729
Ср. время удержания:
40 минут
Фактор восстановления:
12.05
Длинных трейдов:
2 370 (50.60%)
Коротких трейдов:
2 314 (49.40%)
Профит фактор:
1.94
Мат. ожидание:
5.07 USD
Средняя прибыль:
16.84 USD
Средний убыток:
-14.30 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
20 (-711.22 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 970.24 USD (15)
Прирост в месяц:
19.79%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
3.20 USD
Максимальная:
1 970.24 USD (1.63%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.63% (1 970.24 USD)
По эквити:
3.49% (4 159.17 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 4684
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 24K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 276K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Лучший трейд: +1 481.90 USD
Худший трейд: -252 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 15
Макс. прибыль в серии: +264.42 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -711.22 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "UltimaMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Gold High-Frequency Hedging Strategy: 100+ Trades Daily Ignite Profits, A Gold Trading Tool with 30%-50% Monthly Returns

Amidst the escalating volatility of the gold market, traditional one-way trading can no longer meet investors' pursuit of high returns. This high-frequency hedging strategy specifically designed for gold has become a profitable tool in both oscillating and trending markets, thanks to its core advantages of "two-way positioning, high-frequency trading, and strict risk control." It stably locks in 30%-50% monthly returns with over 100 trades per day, completely subverting the traditional model of gold investment!

  1. Two-Way Positioning: No Missed Opportunities, No Lock-Ups

Breaking the limitations of one-way trading, the strategy opens both trend-following and counter-trend orders simultaneously: trend-following orders accurately capture gold's upward and downward trends to seize band profits; counter-trend orders automatically intervene during market corrections, reducing costs through scientific position averaging. Whether gold prices are rising, falling, or consolidating sideways, it can find profitable entry points, completely eliminating the anxiety of missed opportunities and the trouble of lock-ups.

  1. High-Frequency Trading: Small Profits Accumulate into Large Gains

Adopting the trading logic of "low-interval averaging and fast exits": the averaging interval is dynamically adjusted based on gold's real-time volatility—3-5 pips during low volatility and 5-8 pips during high volatility. This ensures rapid position follow-up while avoiding risk accumulation from dense averaging. Exit speed is "lightning-fast," with a single position held for only 3-5 minutes and a fixed take-profit of 1-3 pips per trade. The "small profits, quick exits" model accumulates returns, easily completing over 100 trades per day and turning small profits into substantial gains.

  1. Intelligent Risk Control: Safeguard Profits from Shrinkage

The strategy incorporates multiple risk control mechanisms to fundamentally manage risks: each trade has a mandatory stop-loss, limiting single-trade losses to 0.1%-0.3% of the account principal; the maximum account drawdown is controlled at 10%, triggering forced liquidation and trading suspension when reached to prevent large losses. Additionally, it uses moving averages and RSI indicators to filter invalid volatility, avoiding high-impact data events such as non-farm payrolls and Federal Reserve interest rate decisions to reduce slippage and misoperations, ensuring stable returns.

  1. Universal Adaptability: Suitable for Beginners and Veterans Alike

No complex analysis or overnight monitoring is required— the strategy can be automatically executed by an intelligent trading system, from order opening and averaging to take-profit/stop-loss, with no manual intervention. Whether you're a novice just entering gold investment or an experienced trader pursuing efficient returns, you can easily get started. Pair it with a low-commission trading platform to effectively reduce transaction costs for 100+ daily trades, ensuring every penny of profit is securely pocketed.

This gold high-frequency hedging strategy addresses market uncertainty through two-way positioning, amplifies volatility profits via high-frequency trading, and safeguards profit security with strict risk control. Earning 30%-50% monthly is no longer an ideal goal—100+ daily trades accelerate profits! Get started now to unlock the full set of trading logic and practical guidelines, and embark on a new era of high-return gold investment!


Нет отзывов
2025.11.26 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
XAU Rhythm Master 2
30 USD в месяц
24%
0
0
USD
104K
USD
5
100%
4 684
62%
82%
1.93
5.07
USD
3%
1:500
Копировать

