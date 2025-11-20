СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / GCEA XAU 4
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc

GCEA XAU 4

Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 21%
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
35
Прибыльных трейдов:
19 (54.28%)
Убыточных трейдов:
16 (45.71%)
Лучший трейд:
200.20 USD
Худший трейд:
-162.30 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 390.18 USD (24 147 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 364.98 USD (13 318 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (371.20 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
605.42 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.25
Торговая активность:
17.04%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.48%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.80
Длинных трейдов:
33 (94.29%)
Коротких трейдов:
2 (5.71%)
Профит фактор:
1.75
Мат. ожидание:
29.29 USD
Средняя прибыль:
125.80 USD
Средний убыток:
-85.31 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-568.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-568.00 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
9.33%
Алготрейдинг:
74%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
568.00 USD (9.13%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.93% (568.00 USD)
По эквити:
3.20% (164.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.a 1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.a 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +200.20 USD
Худший трейд: -162 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +371.20 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -568.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "StraitsFutures-ATL Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

GCEA – XAU | Conservative Trend-Following Gold System

GCEA – XAU is a conservative gold trading system built for long-term capital growth, not short-term speculation.

This system does NOT use martingale, grid, or any averaging strategies.
There is no position stacking, no recovery trading, and no risky overexposure.

Every trade is executed with:

  • Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Strict risk management rules

  • Clean entries aligned with the dominant market trend

GCEA – XAU follows the trend only and never trades against trend direction.
The strategy focuses on high-probability pullback entries instead of chasing price or forcing trades.

This is not a fast-profit or aggressive system.
Growth is intentionally controlled to maintain very low drawdown and protect account equity over time.

This signal is NOT designed for gamblers or short-term speculators.
It is created exclusively for patient, disciplined investors who prioritize capital preservation over quick returns.

FAQ – How This System Trades

Q: Does this system use martingale, grid, or recovery trading?
A: No. GCEA – XAU does not use martingale, grid, or any form of averaging or recovery strategies. Each trade is independent and strictly risk-controlled.

Q: Does the system trade against the trend?
A: No. All trades follow the dominant market trend. The system avoids counter-trend setups to reduce unnecessary drawdown.

Q: How are entries selected?
A: Entries are based on pullback conditions within an established trend. The system avoids chasing price and waits for controlled market retracements.

Q: Are Stop Loss and Take Profit always used?
A: Yes. Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to ensure clear risk definition and capital protection.

Q: Is this a high-frequency or scalping system?
A: No. GCEA – XAU focuses on quality setups rather than trade quantity. Trades are selective and executed only when conditions are met.

Q: Who is this system suitable for?
A: This system is suitable for long-term, disciplined investors who prefer stability, low drawdown, and controlled growth over fast or aggressive returns.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including gold (XAUUSD), involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance of this signal does not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change at any time, and drawdown or losses can occur.

This signal is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of profit.

Subscribers are fully responsible for:

  • Their own risk management

  • Position sizing and leverage settings

  • Broker execution conditions

It is strongly recommended to start with a demo account or small capital, apply conservative risk parameters, and ensure your account can tolerate temporary drawdowns.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks involved.

Thank,
Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 13:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.19 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 04:39
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.20 04:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 04:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
GCEA XAU 4
50 USD в месяц
21%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
6
74%
35
54%
17%
1.75
29.29
USD
10%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.