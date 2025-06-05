КотировкиРазделы
IAS: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp

8.36 USD 0.02 (0.24%)
Сектор: Услуги связи Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс IAS за сегодня изменился на 0.24%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 8.20, а максимальная — 8.41.

Следите за динамикой Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
8.20 8.41
Годовой диапазон
6.26 13.57
Предыдущее закрытие
8.34
Open
8.34
Bid
8.36
Ask
8.66
Low
8.20
High
8.41
Объем
3.271 K
Дневное изменение
0.24%
Месячное изменение
-5.00%
6-месячное изменение
3.72%
Годовое изменение
-23.02%
