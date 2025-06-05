Валюты / IAS
IAS: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp
8.36 USD 0.02 (0.24%)
Сектор: Услуги связи Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс IAS за сегодня изменился на 0.24%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 8.20, а максимальная — 8.41.
Следите за динамикой Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Дневной диапазон
8.20 8.41
Годовой диапазон
6.26 13.57
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 8.34
- Open
- 8.34
- Bid
- 8.36
- Ask
- 8.66
- Low
- 8.20
- High
- 8.41
- Объем
- 3.271 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.24%
- Месячное изменение
- -5.00%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 3.72%
- Годовое изменение
- -23.02%
