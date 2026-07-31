QuickTrade Panel

QuickTrade - One-Click Trading Panel

QuickTrade is a manual trading panel that places orders with a single click and sizes the lot automatically from a fixed money-per-trade amount. Instead of typing a lot size, you type how much money you want to put at risk, and QuickTrade calculates the correct lot from your chosen Stop Loss distance. Every order is sent with its Stop Loss and Take Profit already attached.

Key Features

One-click SELL / BUY - large buttons that also show the live Bid/Ask price; press anywhere on the button to enter.

- large buttons that also show the live Bid/Ask price; press anywhere on the button to enter. Live spread displayed in the panel.

displayed in the panel. Money per trade - type an amount and QuickTrade works out the lot for you.

- type an amount and QuickTrade works out the lot for you. Stop Loss method : FIXED (points) or ATR (ATR x multiplier, from a timeframe you choose).

: FIXED (points) or ATR (ATR x multiplier, from a timeframe you choose). Take Profit method : FIXED (points) or RR (a multiple of the Stop Loss distance).

: FIXED (points) or RR (a multiple of the Stop Loss distance). Orders are opened with Stop Loss and Take Profit attached automatically .

. Draggable panel with minimal and full views, and a Dark / Light theme.

with minimal and full views, and a Dark / Light theme. UI scale input to resize the whole panel for any screen resolution.

input to resize the whole panel for any screen resolution. Remembers your money-per-trade value when you switch timeframe or symbol.

when you switch timeframe or symbol. Built-in safety checks - the order is blocked with a warning if the lot would fall below the broker minimum, or if the Stop Loss / Take Profit is closer than the broker allows, or if AutoTrading is off.

- the order is blocked with a warning if the lot would fall below the broker minimum, or if the Stop Loss / Take Profit is closer than the broker allows, or if AutoTrading is off. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

How It Works

Enter the money you want to risk in the panel. Choose the Stop Loss method (FIXED or ATR) and the Take Profit method (FIXED or RR). When you press SELL or BUY, QuickTrade reads the Stop Loss distance, computes the lot so the risk matches your money amount, and opens the position with the Stop Loss and Take Profit already set. The panel also shows the current Stop Loss and Take Profit distance in points.

Input Parameters

Magic - magic number for the orders opened by the panel.

- magic number for the orders opened by the panel. SL Fixed (points) - Stop Loss distance when the FIXED method is selected.

- Stop Loss distance when the FIXED method is selected. ATR Period - period for the ATR-based Stop Loss.

- period for the ATR-based Stop Loss. ATR multiplier - the ATR value is multiplied by this to get the Stop Loss distance.

- the ATR value is multiplied by this to get the Stop Loss distance. ATR Timeframe - timeframe used to read the ATR (default: current chart).

- timeframe used to read the ATR (default: current chart). TP Fixed (points) - Take Profit distance when the FIXED method is selected.

- Take Profit distance when the FIXED method is selected. RR (x) - Take Profit as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance when RR is selected.

- Take Profit as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance when RR is selected. UI scale (x) - resize the whole panel (default 1.0).

- resize the whole panel (default 1.0). Default money per trade - starting value in the money field.

- starting value in the money field. Enable alerts - show a popup when an order cannot be placed.

Notes

QuickTrade is a manual trading assistant. It does not trade automatically and does not send any signals - every order is placed by your own click. It is provided free of charge.