Lodestar Autonomous Multi Market EA

🚀 LAUNCH PRICING NOTICE

Current Price: $399 (Introductory Offer)

Lodestar is built on institutional-grade multi-asset portfolio architecture, and its real structural value is far higher than $399. Because we are new to the MQL5 Marketplace and want to build a track record of user reviews, we are offering a transparent, step-by-step launch pricing model:

  • The price will increase by $100 after EVERY purchase until it reaches its final retail price.

Early adopters secure the exact same institutional engine at a fraction of the cost. If you want to acquire Lodestar at its lowest historical price, act early.

If you purchase Lodestar, your honest feedback and reviews are highly appreciated as we build our official MQL5 community presence.

Lodestar Multi Market Portfolio Robot

Eleven positions across seven markets. One risk dial. Volatility targeting that was measured, not promised.

Most Expert Advisors promise a return and hand you a drawdown you never agreed to. Lodestar works the other way round: you set the risk, and the engine sizes eleven positions every day to deliver it. Targeting a 20% annualized volatility, it maintained an actual realized volatility of 18.9% over six and a half years, delivering a steady +9.93% annual return.

Measured 2020-2026: $100,000 became $186,011 - +9.93% a year, Sharpe 0.58, worst drawdown −31.2%, one losing year in seven.
It trades: US500, Nasdaq, DAX, Nikkei, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, plus a permanent four-leg short-dollar hedge.
Minimum capital: $25,000.
Forecasting: none. The market-timing signal ships switched OFF, and further down you will find out why.

What it did when the market actually broke

A backtest average tells you nothing about the days that decide whether you stay invested. So here is Lodestar against simply buying and holding the same seven markets, over the same period, with the same broker's data and the same financing charged to both sides.

Lodestar Buy & hold, same 7 markets
COVID crash
19 Feb - 23 Mar 2020		 −8.8% −33.4%
2022 bear market −22.6% −22.3%
Worst drawdown, whole test −31.2% −33.7%
Longest time under water 28 months 43 months
Return per year +9.7% +7.4%
Sharpe 0.58 0.48

In the crash that mattered, it lost a quarter of what the market lost - and 2020 still finished +22.3%. In the 2022 bear market it fell about the same as everything else; volatility targeting is not a forecast and does not dodge a slow grind. But both books peaked in November 2021, and Lodestar made a new high in March 2024 while buy & hold waited until June 2025. Fifteen months earlier, out of the same hole.

No model is involved on either side of that table. One column is the binary's own tester equity curve; the other is seven daily closes carrying the same overnight financing, charged the same pessimistic way.

The risk dial

Most portfolio EAs use fixed lots or a flat percentage of equity, so your real risk drifts with the market instead of staying where you put it. Lodestar re-sizes every position daily from 60-day measured volatility. The dial is the product.

You ask for You got Return / year Max drawdown Sharpe Losing years
10 - calm 9.5% +3.71% −14.1% 0.42 1 of 7
20 - the default 18.9% +9.93% −31.2% 0.58 1 of 7
30 - aggressive 28.4% +11.78% −42.6% 0.53 1 of 7

Read the three rows as one sentence: ask for a risk level and you get it. The 30 setting does earn more money - and it charges you a 42.6% drawdown and a lower Sharpe for the privilege. The default sits at 20 because that is where the risk-adjusted return peaks, not because it is the biggest number.

Every year, including the bad one

Strategy Tester, 2020.01.01 - 2026.07.24, $100,000, every tick, no preset file. This is what happens when you drag it onto a chart and change nothing.

2020 +22.3%  |  2021 +7.7%  |  2022 −21.4%  |  2023 +13.7%  |  2024 +26.3%  |  2025 +20.4%  |  2026 +4.0% (to 23 July)

The account reached $146,949 by November 2021, gave a lot of it back through 2022, and made a new high in March 2024. From that new high to the end of the test it added another +25.9%; 2024 and 2025 together were +52.1%.

Two things you should size up before buying, because we would rather you heard them from us:

1. Twenty-eight months is a long time. That is how long the account sat below its November 2021 peak. Buy & hold sat there for 43, so this is the shorter road, not a comfortable one. If a year and a half of a flat-to-falling equity curve would make you switch the robot off at the bottom, the 10 setting exists for exactly that reason - it cut the worst drawdown to 14.1%.

2. The start date matters more than the average. Across all 1,436 twelve-month holding periods inside the test: worst −27.9%, median +13.8%, best +44.3%, and 30% of start dates were still under water a year later. At a 20% volatility target, twelve months is simply not long enough for an average to show up. This is a multi-year instrument.

The test peaked at $201,755 and finishes at $186,011, because the window happens to end inside a dip. We publish the closing figure rather than the peak.

Financing: the cost you can actually do something about

Overnight financing is the largest single deduction in any multi-asset portfolio strategy, and almost nobody shows it to you. Lodestar puts your real holding cost on the chart, live, as a percentage of equity per year.

Broken down, each index swap turns out to be the published central-bank rate plus a flat 4.4% a year of house margin - charged on the long side and the short side. The policy rate you cannot change. The 4.4% you can, by choosing a different broker, and on this book every point of margin you shave back is worth roughly two points of annual return. Competitive desks quote base + 2%.

Two more notes in your favour. Prefer CASH index CFDs to futures CFDs, because cash contracts pay you the dividend adjustment on the long index legs. And MetaTrader's tester charges today's financing rate against every past year, including the years when rates were near zero - so the real historical cost was lower than everything on this page assumes.

Why the $25,000 minimum is real

Eleven positions need eleven minimum lots. Gold costs roughly $4,000 of exposure per minimum lot, oil about $4,500 - so on a small account the expensive markets simply cannot open, and the ones that drop out are not the ones you would choose.

Account Return / year Sharpe Max drawdown What is missing
$2,000 −5.56% −0.34 −49.5% gold, oil and all four hedge legs
$5,000 +4.40% 0.32 −44.6% oil
$25,000 +7.25% 0.46 −31.6% nothing material
$100,000 +9.93% 0.58 −31.2% nothing

The last column is the whole point. At $2,000 the four currency positions that acted as the crash cushion never open at all - and that hedge is the component which held up in every robustness test we ran. Below the floor the outcome depends on where your equity happens to land relative to each market's lot grid, which makes it unpredictable rather than merely smaller. If your account is under $25,000, this is not the right product for you yet.
Note: Returns scale smoothly from +7.25% at $25,000 up to +9.93% at $100,000 as position-sizing granularity improves with higher capital.

What Lodestar does not do

It does not predict direction. A market-timing signal is built in and ships switched OFF, because it did not beat scrambled history: on block-shuffled prices - which keep the drift and the volatility but destroy all predictability - the timing rule scored higher on the noise than on the real data. We left the code in the product so you can switch it on and check that for yourself.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no hidden recovery mode. Nothing doubles after a loss. Position size comes from measured volatility and nothing else.

It is not a defensive product. It promises a risk level, and the first table is the evidence that it delivers one.

The console, and the brakes behind it

Live financing tracker - your real annualised swap drag, in % of equity, on the chart.
A protective stop on every position, roughly six average daily ranges away, resting on your broker's server so it works while your computer is off. It is a gap brake for accidents, not the risk control - risk is controlled by SIZE.
Daily loss brake at 12% - closes everything and stays flat until the next daily bar.
Total drawdown halt at 50% - flat and stopped until a human re-attaches it. Automatic restarts after a 50% loss are how people lose the rest.
It does not fight you. Close one of its trades by hand and it leaves that market alone until the next rebalance.
Restart-safe, keyed to your account number. After a reboot you do nothing.
A twelve-page manual built into the console, plus a help panel on every card.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5, hedging or netting. Attach to ONE chart only - for example US500 on D1 - and it runs all eleven positions from there. Do not run several copies.
Symbols: US500, USTEC, DE40, JP225, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XTIUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Your broker's spelling is detected automatically (US500 = SPX500 = US500.cash and so on), and any market your broker does not carry is skipped with its risk shared out to the rest. Short selling must be permitted on the four FX pairs.
Timezone: nothing to set. It works on daily bars and reports your broker's own clock on startup.
Capital: $25,000 minimum. No VPS is required, but the terminal has to be running for the daily rebalance.

Risk warning.
This is a tool, not investment advice.

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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Эксперты
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Cortex Aurex
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4.64 (11)
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Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
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