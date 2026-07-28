Abiroid One Candle Chart MT5
- Индикаторы
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Abir PathakI create MT4 and MT5 indicators. They are mainly arrows and scanner indicators and also some essential utilities.
I'm hoping they will make your trading easier and make you profitable.
You can join my Telegram channel to keep track of all products I post.
- Версия: 1.1
Read detailed blog here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772837
Quick Feature List
- Three strategies in one indicator: Fakeout Reversal, FVG Breakout, Quartile Continuation
- Heatmap candle coloring using a Linear Regression channel on every bar
- Configurable anchor session window with automatic timezone offset support
- Candle color filter to accept or skip signals based on trend strength
- Signal strength separation: strong signals and weak signals drawn separately so you can style them differently
- Visual anchor box drawn during the session, turns bullish or bearish color when the session closes
- Dashed boundary lines projecting forward from the session high and low
- FVG gap boxes drawn at the exact candle gap where the breakout occurred
- Quartile level lines and an optimum retracement zone box for the Quartile strategy
- Per-session signal limits for FVG to prevent over-trading on a single move