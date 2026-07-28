Abiroid One Candle Chart MT5

Read detailed blog here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772837


Quick Feature List

  • Three strategies in one indicator: Fakeout Reversal, FVG Breakout, Quartile Continuation
  • Heatmap candle coloring using a Linear Regression channel on every bar
  • Configurable anchor session window with automatic timezone offset support
  • Candle color filter to accept or skip signals based on trend strength
  • Signal strength separation: strong signals and weak signals drawn separately so you can style them differently
  • Visual anchor box drawn during the session, turns bullish or bearish color when the session closes
  • Dashed boundary lines projecting forward from the session high and low
  • FVG gap boxes drawn at the exact candle gap where the breakout occurred
  • Quartile level lines and an optimum retracement zone box for the Quartile strategy
  • Per-session signal limits for FVG to prevent over-trading on a single move



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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.85 (13)
Индикаторы
This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
FREE
Abiroid Last Time Here MT5
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771070 What Is "Last Time Here"? Every price move in the market has happened before — or something very similar to it has. "Last Time Here" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that asks a simple question: the last time price was in this exact zone, what did it do next? The indicator identifies the current active ZigZag leg — the most recent swing move from the last confirmed low to the last confirmed
FREE
Abiroid Volatility Cloud MT5
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Features at a Glance Multi-Band System: 4 bands above and below a center line, creating 9 distinct layers ALMA-Based Center Line: Smooth, responsive moving average that filters noise effectively Volatility Bands: Automatically adjusts to market volatility using Standard Deviation Keltner Channel Integration: Blends ATR-based channels with standard deviation for robust band placement Alert System: Get notified when price crosses key band levels Read in detail with screenshots in blogpost: https:
FREE
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (6)
Индикаторы
This Scanner Dashboard uses the Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator to show good BUY/SELL signals. This Product contains dashboard only. It does not contain the Abiroid_Arrow_Extreme_TMA.ex4 indicator. Arrows indicator is not necessary for dashboard to work.  To see arrows, you can buy the arrows indicator separately if you like: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44822 Dash shows Slopes for current and Higher Timeframes. - 1st diamond is current TF. Next diamonds are higher TFs (Please Not
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Abiroid MA Stack
Abir Pathak
4.6 (5)
Индикаторы
Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
FREE
Abiroid Slopes Histogram
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
FREE
Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
Abir Pathak
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Abiroid Slope MA
Abir Pathak
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
FREE
EMA Multi meter
Abir Pathak
4.92 (13)
Индикаторы
How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
FREE
Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
TDI Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Индикаторы
TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
Abiroid COG Slope
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
Abiroid Sway COG Arrow
Abir Pathak
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
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