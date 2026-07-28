Abiroid One Candle Chart MT5

Aussenstab Rainer Schnoege 5 (4) Индикаторы

The outside bar indicator shows a range of inside bars and the breakout up and down from the range. The breakout is always displayed at the start of a new range and is extended until another breakout. The calculation always takes place at the start of a new candle. So it is displayed accordingly in all time frames. In inside bar ( insidebar ) trading you can see the top and bottom of a range. In outside bar ( outsidebar ) trading, the breakout from a range and thus the trend following. The col