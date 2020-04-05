Order Block FVG Gold

Smart-Money Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M15). Trades institutional Order Block + Fair Value Gap confluence zones with liquidity-sweep quality scoring and score-based position sizing.

Overview

Order Block FVG Gold is a rule-based Smart-Money EA built and tuned specifically for gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. It does not martingale, does not grid, and does not average down. Every position takes a fixed, risk-defined stop loss.

The EA enters on the confluence of an institutional Order Block and a Fair Value Gap, only when a higher-timeframe liquidity sweep confirms the setup, and only when the daily macro-trend and volatility regime agree. A composite quality score then sizes each trade: low-confidence setups are traded small, high-confidence setups larger.

What it does

Order Block + Fair Value Gap confluence — enters only where an institutional supply/demand block overlaps an imbalance (FVG), across M15 / M30 / H1 zones.

— enters only where an institutional supply/demand block overlaps an imbalance (FVG), across M15 / M30 / H1 zones. Liquidity-sweep quality gate — grades each sweep; low-quality signals are filtered out, clean sweeps are prioritised.

— grades each sweep; low-quality signals are filtered out, clean sweeps are prioritised. Macro-trend & anti-chop regime filter — trades with the daily trend and stands aside in range/chop, where most EAs bleed.

— trades with the daily trend and stands aside in range/chop, where most EAs bleed. Session logic — blocks statistically weak trading hours and closes positions before the weekend and overnight to avoid gap risk.

— blocks statistically weak trading hours and closes positions before the weekend and overnight to avoid gap risk. Score-based position sizing — a 0–4 composite score (sweep quality + runway) scales the lot automatically; drawdown stays contained while conviction trades carry more weight.

— a 0–4 composite score (sweep quality + runway) scales the lot automatically; drawdown stays contained while conviction trades carry more weight. Structured exit ladder — banks partials at defined targets toward liquidity, with a trailing runner.

— banks partials at defined targets toward liquidity, with a trailing runner. Optional economic-calendar news filter — pauses trading around high-impact events.

— pauses trading around high-impact events. Fixed stop loss on every trade — no grid, no martingale, no averaging.

How to use

Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M15 chart (the chart timeframe is used internally; M15 is required). Set your risk per trade with InpRiskPercent (default 0.5%). (Optional) To enable the news filter, allow the calendar URL in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json The EA runs fully without it — set InpUseNewsFilter=false to disable. Enable AutoTrading. The on-chart dashboard shows balance, daily loss, session window, active zones and the current adaptive stop.

Key inputs

Input Default Description InpRiskPercent 0.5 Risk per trade, % of balance InpUseScoreSizing true Scale lot by composite score InpMinSweepQ / InpBlockQ1 0 / true Sweep-quality gate (keeps clean + no-sweep, blocks weak Q1) InpBlackoutHours 12,13,14,17,18 Server hours with no entries InpNoOvernight true Close positions before overnight gap InpUseNewsFilter true Pause around high-impact news InpWarmupDays 2 Rebuild active zones on startup (live only) InpMaxLotAbsolute 2.0 Hard lot cap

(Full input reference is included with the product.)

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (or your broker's gold symbol). Optimised for gold only.

(or your broker's gold symbol). Optimised for gold only. Timeframe: M15 .

. Account: hedging or netting, any leverage. Low-spread broker recommended.

Minimum balance: works from small accounts; risk is percentage-based.

Honest limitations

XAUUSD only. Default parameters are tuned for gold and are not intended for other symbols.

Default parameters are tuned for gold and are not intended for other symbols. This is a trend/volatility-sensitive strategy. It trades selectively and can be quiet for days in ranging conditions — this is by design, not a fault.

It trades selectively and can be quiet for days in ranging conditions — this is by design, not a fault. Broker spread and execution on gold materially affect results; test on your broker's demo first.

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always validate on a demo account before going live.

Support

Questions and setup help via the MQL5 product comments. Updates are free for buyers.