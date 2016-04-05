Pro 10 AM PM Powell Strategy NQ ES

Pro 10:00 Powell Strategy [NQ ES] by Ash_TheTrader

This indicator is just for who wanna trade base on Powell 10AM/PM method and its not a bigdeal holygrail strategy ! Its just a hands-Free tools for users . Does it works or not ? You should test it !

This indicator is specifically designed for Nasdaq (NQ) and S&P500 (ES) traders to capitalize on the massive liquidity sweeps that happen right at the New York 10:00 AM (and PM) opening hours. It automatically detects the true opening price, tracks the retail trap, and serves you perfect retest entries with auto-calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels (Theorical).

✨ KEY FEATURES ✨

 Auto-Session Detection: Never calculate EST timezones manually again. It instantly draws the 10:00 AM & PM open lines exactly when the opening candle prints.
🪤 The "Retail Trap" Filter: Waits for price to manipulate a set distance (default 15 pts) away from the open to trap early breakout traders before it looks for an entry.
🎯 Sniper Entry Signals: Prints perfectly anchored triangles exactly when the price snaps back to retest the true open.
🛡️ Auto Risk Management: Automatically plots visual dashed Stop Loss and Take Profit lines based on recent Swing Highs/Lows (or fixed points) to keep your risk-to-reward tight.

🛠️ HOW TO USE IT (STEP-BY-STEP) 🛠️

Step 1: Setup Your Chart
Load up Nasdaq (NQ or ES) on the 1-minute or 5-minute timeframe. Ensure the indicator is active.

Step 2: Wait for the 10:00 Line
At exactly 10:00 AM or 10:00 PM EST, a solid horizontal line will appear on your chart. Do nothing yet. Patience is your edge.

Step 3: Let the Trap Play Out
Watch the retail traders chase the initial breakout. The indicator is silently waiting for the price to move completely away from the line (the manipulation phase).

Step 4: Enter on the Retest
When the price inevitably snaps back and perfectly touches the 10:00 line, wait for the signal!
🟢 GREEN TRIANGLE = Go Long (Bears got trapped below, price retests the line).
🔴 RED TRIANGLE = Go Short (Bulls got trapped above, price retests the line).

Step 5: Set & Forget
Place your Stop Loss at the Red Dashed Line and your Take Profit at the Green Dashed Line that instantly appear upon entry.

Created by Ash_TheTrader. Smash that boost button and drop a comment if you catch some major points with this! Not a Financial Advice 🚀📈
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5 (6)
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Утилиты
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4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
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5 (1)
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Trinh Dat
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4.59 (74)
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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5 (7)
Утилиты
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4.23 (30)
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4.78 (23)
Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
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