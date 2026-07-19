GQuantum MT5 Gold

G-Quantum MT5 – Advanced Scalping Grid Robot for XAUUSD

Note: The backtesting may shows only dummy entry due to strict mql5 validaton, to request enabled backtesting, please contact me directly.

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Live Performance

NO: 235111240

Server: HFMarketsGlobal-Demo4

Pass: Invest0826$

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Professional Scalping Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5


G-Quantum MT5 is a next-generation Scalping Grid Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. Built with an intelligent adaptive grid system, G-Quantum is designed to perform efficiently in both strong trending markets and sideways ranging conditions.

Unlike conventional grid systems that simply add positions, G-Quantum utilizes advanced trade management and comprehensive risk control to maximize profitability while maintaining drawdown at a controlled level.

Whether the market is moving aggressively or consolidating, G-Quantum continuously adapts its strategy to capture market opportunities automatically, 24 hours a day.

Why Choose G-Quantum?

✔ Adaptive Scalping Grid Technology

The EA intelligently adapts to changing market conditions, allowing it to perform consistently during:

  • Strong bullish trends
  • Strong bearish trends
  • Sideway markets
  • High volatility sessions
  • Normal trading conditions

Instead of relying on a single market behavior, G-Quantum dynamically manages its trading grid for maximum efficiency.

✔ Advanced Risk Management

Capital protection is one of the highest priorities.

G-Quantum includes multiple layers of safety features designed to help minimize unnecessary exposure while maintaining profitable opportunities.

Risk management includes intelligent position handling, drawdown monitoring, optimized grid spacing, and carefully controlled trade execution.

The primary objective is not only generating profits, but also protecting trading capital over the long term.

✔ Low Drawdown System

Many grid systems can become extremely risky during prolonged trends.

G-Quantum was specifically developed with drawdown control in mind.

Its optimized grid logic and intelligent trade management work together to reduce excessive floating losses while allowing the system to recover efficiently when market conditions normalize.

✔ Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention is required.

Simply attach the EA to the chart and let G-Quantum work continuously.

Features include:

  • Automatic market analysis
  • Automatic order placement
  • Automatic trade management
  • Automatic grid expansion
  • Automatic recovery logic
  • Continuous monitoring 24/7

Perfect for traders who want a completely hands-free trading experience.

✔ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

Designed exclusively for one of the world's most actively traded instruments:

XAUUSD (Gold)

The trading algorithm has been optimized specifically for the behavior and volatility of the Gold market.


Key Features
  • Intelligent Scalping Grid Strategy
  • Adaptive Market Algorithm
  • Performs in Trending & Sideway Markets
  • Advanced Multi-Layer Risk Management
  • Optimized Drawdown Control
  • High Profit Potential
  • Fully Automated Trading
  • Smart Position Management
  • Stable Long-Term Trading Logic
  • Optimized for XAUUSD M1
  • 24/7 Continuous Operation
  • MetaTrader 5 Compatible


Trading Specifications

Parameter Value
Platform MetaTrader 5
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M1
Trading Style Scalping Grid
Trading Mode Fully Automatic
Minimum Balance  300 USD (Convert to Cent Account)
Required Balance 500 USD (Convert to Cent Account)
Trading Time 24 Hours / 5 Days


Recommended Account

For the best balance between performance and risk:

  • Minimum Balance: 300 USD
  • Recommended Balance: 500 USD
  • Recommended Account Type: Cent Account
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
  • Low spread ECN broker recommended


Using a Cent Account allows traders to start with lower capital exposure while maintaining the EA's recommended operating conditions.


Designed for Consistency

G-Quantum focuses on long-term stability rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Its trading philosophy emphasizes:

  • Consistent growth
  • Controlled drawdown
  • Intelligent recovery
  • Capital preservation
  • Sustainable profitability

The goal is to achieve reliable long-term performance instead of relying on short-term luck.


Who Is This EA For?

G-Quantum is suitable for:

  • Beginners seeking automated trading
  • Experienced traders looking for a professional Gold EA
  • Investors wanting passive trading
  • Traders who prefer disciplined risk management
  • Users running VPS servers for uninterrupted trading


Installation

  1. Install the EA into MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open an XAUUSD M1 chart.
  3. Enable AutoTrading.
  4. Load your preferred settings.
  5. Let G-Quantum trade automatically.

For optimal performance, a VPS is highly recommended.



Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Although G-Quantum incorporates comprehensive risk management and drawdown control features, no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of losses.

Grid trading strategies may experience periods of increased floating drawdown during extreme market conditions.

Before using this EA, please ensure that you:

  • Fully understand the risks involved.
  • Trade only with funds you can afford to lose.
  • Use appropriate risk settings.
  • Test the EA on a demo account before live trading.
  • Accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


G-Quantum MT5

Professional Scalping Grid Robot for Gold

✔ Intelligent Adaptive Grid
✔ Trending & Sideway Market Ready
✔ Advanced Risk Management
✔ Low Drawdown System
✔ Maximum Profit Potential
✔ Fully Automated 24/7 Trading
✔ Optimized for XAUUSD M1

✔ Minimum Balance: 300 USD (Convert to Cent Account)
✔ Recommended Balance: 500 USD (Convert to Cent Account)


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Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
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Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
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Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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Accurate CSM
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Indra Lukmana
Эксперты
Зачем выбирать наш продукт? Наш эксперт по интеллектуальным системам рассчитывает уникальное обнаружение диапазона, чтобы выбрать лучшее место для входа в нужное время на любом валютном рынке, с которым вы имеете дело. Система разведки algo будет постоянно обнаруживать любые необходимые вычисления, необходимые для рынка живых тиков. Предоставляемый параметр дает вам гибкость и возможность глубоко изучить любой потенциальный результат на вашем торговом счете. Стратегия Прорывная интеллектуальна
CSM8Pro
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Эксперты
Why Selecting our product ?  Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique Currency Strength detection to select the best currency to trade on the right time. The algo intelligence system will calculates continuously on the live tick market. The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account. Strategy involved Currency Strength Meter Smart way to open and close order Automatic Smart Mo
Super advanced copy trade
Indra Lukmana
Утилиты
The smart EA Copy trade for VPS / PC Designed for MT4, it easy it super fast, it full of features, for the tutorials you can see on the uploaded photo Parameter input: Select timer setting: select between milisecond / second timer (some broker will conflict on milisecond). Select role: select the role as master or client, but leave it default you can change later on the dashboard. Master key: input the key, ensure the key are same between master and client, you can set more than master in one
Trade panel risk management
Indra Lukmana
Утилиты
Super simple and powerful with full feature Trade Panel manager This is the finest trade tool for your metatrader4, the best option for your daily trading activity with full powerfull inside. Input parameters: Magic Number : Define your magic number. Entry Comments : Define your entry comments. Main Dashboard Features: Buy & Sell button: Protected with confirmation pop-up before entry deliver to the system, incase miss press the button. Pending order (Limit & Stop) with check option: press
Core 8 bot
Indra Lukmana
Эксперты
Feb 14 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $ If you are a fans of Martingale Averaging type of robot, then this robot will suit you, it has integrate the powerful entry method and smart money management system and strict account blow up protection system. it's fully automatic no need to control / interfere the robot during the trading run. Critical features Account blow-up protection. Trend following filter. Smart money management system. Emergenc
Insider 8PRO
Indra Lukmana
Эксперты
Feb 14 2022 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $ Insider 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold. the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order. Timeframes: M30 Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold) Recomended balance: $1000 Minimum balance: $500 After purchasing thi
North West 8PRO
Indra Lukmana
Эксперты
March 1st will be the last limit to rent this ea for $350 per year, NORMAL PRICE ($650/year) North West 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold. the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order. Timeframes: M30 Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold) Recomended balance: $1000 Minimum balance: $250 After purchasing this
Super support and resistance breakout
Indra Lukmana
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Trade with super Support and Resistance Breakout system. are you looking for the most sophisticated tools for your daily trading ? this tools are perfect for you, it has a most comprehensive breakout identification spot on all market (Forex, CFD, indice, etc) Limited offer :  10 copy for 30$ Indicator parameter: Depth: to arrange how deep to calculates the support and resistance zone Deviation Back-step the demonstration result you can see on the media file below.
Gold miner core8
Indra Lukmana
Индикаторы
Intro Take your trading to the next level with Core8 Ultimate , a powerful multi-feature indicator designed for precision, clarity, and disciplined risk management. Built with a Dynamic Real-Time Candle Timer (M1–H4) , Core8 keeps you aligned with market momentum across multiple timeframes. Get advanced data insights including Average Range & ATR, Previous & Current Range (OC/HL), Distance to MA Base, and POWER strength analysis —all visualized clearly with a Power Bar to support confident entr
Gold Miner one shoot
Indra Lukmana
Эксперты
Gold Miner One Shoot EA Trade Less. Trade Smarter. Most traders don’t lose because of bad strategy… They lose because they overtrade . Gold Miner One Shoot is built to solve that. No revenge trading. No grid. No martingale. No unnecessary exposure. Just one clean opportunity at a time. ===================== Price Scheme - Grab Fast !!! Customers # Price Value 1-10 customers 69$             11-20 customers 89$ 21-40 customers 249$ << Current 41-100 customers 499$ 101 up 1299$ ===================
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