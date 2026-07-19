GQuantum MT5 Gold

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G-Quantum MT5 – Advanced Scalping Grid Robot for XAUUSD

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Live Performance

NO: 235111240

Server: HFMarketsGlobal-Demo4

Pass: Invest0826$

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Professional Scalping Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

G-Quantum MT5 is a next-generation Scalping Grid Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. Built with an intelligent adaptive grid system, G-Quantum is designed to perform efficiently in both strong trending markets and sideways ranging conditions.

Unlike conventional grid systems that simply add positions, G-Quantum utilizes advanced trade management and comprehensive risk control to maximize profitability while maintaining drawdown at a controlled level.

Whether the market is moving aggressively or consolidating, G-Quantum continuously adapts its strategy to capture market opportunities automatically, 24 hours a day.

✔ Adaptive Scalping Grid Technology

Why Choose G-Quantum?

The EA intelligently adapts to changing market conditions, allowing it to perform consistently during:

Strong bullish trends

Strong bearish trends

Sideway markets

High volatility sessions

Normal trading conditions

Instead of relying on a single market behavior, G-Quantum dynamically manages its trading grid for maximum efficiency.

✔ Advanced Risk Management

Capital protection is one of the highest priorities.

G-Quantum includes multiple layers of safety features designed to help minimize unnecessary exposure while maintaining profitable opportunities.

Risk management includes intelligent position handling, drawdown monitoring, optimized grid spacing, and carefully controlled trade execution.

The primary objective is not only generating profits, but also protecting trading capital over the long term.

✔ Low Drawdown System

Many grid systems can become extremely risky during prolonged trends.

G-Quantum was specifically developed with drawdown control in mind.

Its optimized grid logic and intelligent trade management work together to reduce excessive floating losses while allowing the system to recover efficiently when market conditions normalize.

✔ Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention is required.

Simply attach the EA to the chart and let G-Quantum work continuously.

Features include:

Automatic market analysis

Automatic order placement

Automatic trade management

Automatic grid expansion

Automatic recovery logic

Continuous monitoring 24/7

Perfect for traders who want a completely hands-free trading experience.

✔ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

Designed exclusively for one of the world's most actively traded instruments:

XAUUSD (Gold)

The trading algorithm has been optimized specifically for the behavior and volatility of the Gold market.





Key Features

Intelligent Scalping Grid Strategy

Adaptive Market Algorithm

Performs in Trending & Sideway Markets

Advanced Multi-Layer Risk Management

Optimized Drawdown Control

High Profit Potential

Fully Automated Trading

Smart Position Management

Stable Long-Term Trading Logic

Optimized for XAUUSD M1

24/7 Continuous Operation

MetaTrader 5 Compatible





Trading Specifications

Parameter Value Platform MetaTrader 5 Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe M1 Trading Style Scalping Grid Trading Mode Fully Automatic Minimum Balance 300 USD (Convert to Cent Account) Required Balance 500 USD (Convert to Cent Account) Trading Time 24 Hours / 5 Days





Recommended Account

For the best balance between performance and risk:

Minimum Balance: 300 USD

Recommended Balance: 500 USD

Recommended Account Type: Cent Account

Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher

1:500 or higher Low spread ECN broker recommended





Using a Cent Account allows traders to start with lower capital exposure while maintaining the EA's recommended operating conditions.





Designed for Consistency

G-Quantum focuses on long-term stability rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Its trading philosophy emphasizes:

Consistent growth

Controlled drawdown

Intelligent recovery

Capital preservation

Sustainable profitability

The goal is to achieve reliable long-term performance instead of relying on short-term luck.





Who Is This EA For?

G-Quantum is suitable for:

Beginners seeking automated trading

Experienced traders looking for a professional Gold EA

Investors wanting passive trading

Traders who prefer disciplined risk management

Users running VPS servers for uninterrupted trading





Installation

Install the EA into MetaTrader 5. Open an XAUUSD M1 chart. Enable AutoTrading. Load your preferred settings. Let G-Quantum trade automatically.

For optimal performance, a VPS is highly recommended.









Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Although G-Quantum incorporates comprehensive risk management and drawdown control features, no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of losses.

Grid trading strategies may experience periods of increased floating drawdown during extreme market conditions.

Before using this EA, please ensure that you:

Fully understand the risks involved.

Trade only with funds you can afford to lose.

Use appropriate risk settings.

Test the EA on a demo account before live trading.

Accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.





G-Quantum MT5

Professional Scalping Grid Robot for Gold

✔ Intelligent Adaptive Grid

✔ Trending & Sideway Market Ready

✔ Advanced Risk Management

✔ Low Drawdown System

✔ Maximum Profit Potential

✔ Fully Automated 24/7 Trading

✔ Optimized for XAUUSD M1

✔ Minimum Balance: 300 USD (Convert to Cent Account)

✔ Recommended Balance: 500 USD (Convert to Cent Account)