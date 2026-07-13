Four Bar Breakout
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
Four Bar Breakout Indicator — MT5
The 4‑Bar Breakout Indicator is a clean, mechanical, non‑repainting tool designed to highlight potential turning points and continuation signals based on a simple four‑candle pattern. It works on any timeframe and any symbol, providing clear visual arrows and dots whenever a breakout condition is met.
This indicator is intentionally simple: no filters, no smoothing, no repainting, no lagging logic. Just pure price action — the same way discretionary traders have used this pattern for years.
Whether you trade trend continuation, pullbacks, or breakout structures, the 4‑Bar Breakout Indicator gives you a straightforward way to spot momentum shifts without clutter or complexity.
Features
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Non‑repainting signals
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Works on all timeframes
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Works on all symbols (FX, indices, metals, crypto)
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Clean breakout logic
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Buy/Sell arrows and dots
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Adjustable arrow codes and sizes
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Optional alerts (popup, push, email)
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Lightweight and fast
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No external libraries
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No repainting, no back‑painting, no delayed signals
How It Works
The indicator checks the relationship between the current candle and the highs/lows of the previous three candles. A breakout above the previous structure generates a BUY signal. A breakout below generates a SELL signal.
This simple structure makes the indicator easy to understand and easy to integrate into any trading style.
Who This Indicator Is For
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Trend traders
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Breakout traders
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Pullback traders
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Price‑action traders
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Beginners who want clean, objective signals
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Experienced traders who want a simple confirmation tool
Important Notes
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This indicator does not repaint.
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Signals appear only when the breakout condition is fully confirmed.
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Colors are controlled through the MT5 “Colors” tab (standard MT5 behaviour).
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This is not a full trading system — it is a clean entry technique.
Background & Credits
The 4‑bar breakout concept has been discussed by traders such as Dr. David Paul and Tom Hougaard, both known for their extensive work in price action and discretionary trading.
Dr. David Paul has a background in mathematics and decades of experience studying market behaviour, including deep research into classical trading theory. Tom Hougaard has spoken about the pattern in his live trading sessions and educational material, drawing from years of experience on broker trading floors and high‑stakes trading.
This indicator is my own MT5 implementation of the idea — adapted for chart clarity, non‑repainting behaviour, and simple breakout detection.