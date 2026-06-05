Gap Hunter MT4

GAP HUNTER (Sr)

Capture market opportunities during Gap openings and High Impact News with precise timer-based execution.


GAP HUNTER is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to capitalize on price movement opportunities created by market gaps at specific times and high impact News like NFP (Non Farm Payrolls) and Core CPI (Consumer Price Index).

Unlike trading robots that open multiple positions throughout the day, GAP HUNTER uses a simple yet effective approach no overtrading, focused on price momentum.


## FEATURES

✅ Ready on MT5 & MT4

✅ Automatic BUY, SELL, or BOTH mode by Timer

✅ Fixed Lot & Auto Full Balance Lot

✅ Take Profit, Stop Loss & Trailing Stop

✅ Close System On Timer (CSOT)

✅ Built-in Vital Information Professional Monitoring Panel

✅ Day-by-day trading schedule

✅ One-click Close All button


## IMPORTANT

✅ For the best performance, this EA is recommended for brokers that maintain a stable leverage during Gap openings and High Impact News. If your broker automatically reduces leverage at these moments, lot calculation and margin requirements may differ from normal conditions.

✅ Weekly Gaps generally provide larger market movements than Daily Gaps, making them a preferred setup for many Gap traders.


## Recommended Markets

GAP HUNTER performs exceptionally well on instruments that frequently generate gaps or strong movements after a session opens, such as:

✅ Comodities

✅ Indices


Simple. Fast. Efficient.

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This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
Утилиты
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Утилиты
HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market. Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurate
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
Утилиты
The Moneymint Trade Assist-это изменение игры для трейдеров. Эта панель управления «все в одном» ставит силу профессиональной торговли у вас под рукой, позволяя вам поднять свою торговлю на следующий уровень. Благодаря интуитивному дизайну и богатой функциям функциональности, Trade Assist Moneymint Trade Assist упрощает сложности входа и выхода заказа и дает вам преимущество, которое вам необходимо добиться успеха. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером или только начинаете, этот
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Утилиты
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
Porsaj Scalper
Jan Bungeroth
Утилиты
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
ADAM for FTMO 40
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO  Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
Утилиты
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
CandleStyx
Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
Утилиты
MT4 trading tool. Intuitive Dashboard that allows effortless automated trading, saving 99 Strategies , Advanced Money Management , Automatic group orders :  Global Take Profit / Stop Loss, Smart TP (Multi-Level, Position Recovery) and Smart SL (Breakeven, trailing Stop, Multi-Level), Exit Manager , Signals, Strength Indicator , ATR Graph, Price Alert, News Warning…  # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact (info@styxia.com)   Get more information
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Утилиты
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp    FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.   FTMO   100K challenge link. PAST.   Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the  Same Time , it is not possible to backtest.  A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coeffici
Trade With Analyst data
Oky Agus Setiawan
Утилиты
Hello , Most people fail in trading because they use general strategies, trading should follow your own basics Being unique is the best strategy I am MaxlumFX, a trader who uses Microsoft Excel I have been using it for years and the profits are realistic simple Follow the trade with Correlation Trigular for Analyst 1 Pair I share this file as your trading analysis Contact me for Excel file T.me/MaxlumFX
Copiador MT4
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Утилиты
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que únicamente permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace! ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más! Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS: Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta en un broker
PositiveGridEa
Yaakov Markos
Утилиты
Welcome to Positive Grid — the strategy behind our real-time Telegram signals. This video shows how the cycle works from start to finish, including: • Opening Buy/Sell at the same price • Grid expansion every 20 pips • Mini trades every 10 pips • Pending order logic (“5=5”) • Profit target and cycle restart ⸻ Profit Potential (Per Cycle): Most cycles involve 6 to 30 trades, depending on market movement: • 0.01 lot = $4.00 profit target • 0.10 lot = $40.00 profit target • 1.00 lot = $400.00 pr
Magic calculation analyzer
Xiao Lin Zhu
Утилиты
Magic Point Calculation System Support, resistance, target position... Use scientific calculations to help your trades Find the corresponding and low points Through our observation of the current chart, find the corresponding high and low points Enter the high and low points and calculate Enter the high and low point at the corresponding positions and click calculate to get the support, resistance, target, etc. Pre-order and wait for the result Pre-order at the price calculatedthe risk of ext
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
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A powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to automatically detect market conditions — whether the market is in an Uptrend, Downtrend, or Sideways phase — using a refined Bollinger Bands-based algorithm . This tool helps traders eliminate guesswork and trade with clarity, especially in fast-moving markets like XAUUSD on lower timeframes . ️ Core Features Automatic Trend Detection Detects Uptrend when price breaks above the Upper Bollinger Band Detects Downtrend when price breaks below the
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Gap Hunter MT5
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Утилиты
GAP HUNTER (Sr) Capture market opportunities during Gap openings and High Impact News with precise timer-based execution. GAP HUNTER is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to capitalize on price movement opportunities created by market gaps at specific times and high impact News like NFP (Non Farm Payrolls) and Core CPI (Consumer Price Index). Unlike trading robots that open multiple positions throughout the day, GAP HUNTER uses a simple yet effective approach no overtrading, focused on pr
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