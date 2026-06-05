Gap Hunter MT5

GAP HUNTER (Sr)

Capture market opportunities during Gap openings and High Impact News with precise timer-based execution.





GAP HUNTER is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to capitalize on price movement opportunities created by market gaps at specific times and high impact News like NFP (Non Farm Payrolls) and Core CPI (Consumer Price Index).

Unlike trading robots that open multiple positions throughout the day, GAP HUNTER uses a simple yet effective approach no overtrading, focused on price momentum.





## FEATURES

✅ Ready on MT5 & MT4

✅ Automatic BUY, SELL, or BOTH mode by Timer

✅ Fixed Lot & Auto Full Balance Lot

✅ Take Profit, Stop Loss & Trailing Stop

✅ Close System On Timer (CSOT)

✅ Built-in Vital Information Professional Monitoring Panel

✅ Day-by-day trading schedule

✅ One-click Close All button





## IMPORTANT

✅ For the best performance, this EA is recommended for brokers that maintain a stable leverage during Gap openings and High Impact News. If your broker automatically reduces leverage at these moments, lot calculation and margin requirements may differ from normal conditions.

✅ Weekly Gaps generally provide larger market movements than Daily Gaps, making them a preferred setup for many Gap traders.





## Recommended Markets

GAP HUNTER performs exceptionally well on instruments that frequently generate gaps or strong movements after a session opens, such as:

✅ Comodities

✅ Indices





Simple. Fast. Efficient.