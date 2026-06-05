Gap Hunter MT5

GAP HUNTER (Sr)
Capture market opportunities during Gap openings and High Impact News with precise timer-based execution.

GAP HUNTER is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to capitalize on price movement opportunities created by market gaps at specific times and high impact News like NFP (Non Farm Payrolls) and Core CPI (Consumer Price Index).
Unlike trading robots that open multiple positions throughout the day, GAP HUNTER uses a simple yet effective approach no overtrading, focused on price momentum.

## FEATURES
✅ Ready on MT5 & MT4
✅ Automatic BUY, SELL, or BOTH mode by Timer
✅ Fixed Lot & Auto Full Balance Lot
✅ Take Profit, Stop Loss & Trailing Stop
✅ Close System On Timer (CSOT)
✅ Built-in Vital Information Professional Monitoring Panel
✅ Day-by-day trading schedule
✅ One-click Close All button

## IMPORTANT
✅ For the best performance, this EA is recommended for brokers that maintain a stable leverage during Gap openings and High Impact News. If your broker automatically reduces leverage at these moments, lot calculation and margin requirements may differ from normal conditions.
✅ Weekly Gaps generally provide larger market movements than Daily Gaps, making them a preferred setup for many Gap traders.

## Recommended Markets
GAP HUNTER performs exceptionally well on instruments that frequently generate gaps or strong movements after a session opens, such as:
✅ Comodities
✅ Indices

Simple. Fast. Efficient.
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
Auto Stop-Loss Guardian Protect Every Manual Trade Automatically ================================================== Are you a manual trader who struggles with emotional decision-making? Do you often forget to set stop-losses or hesitate to cut losses? Auto Stop-Loss Guardian is designed specifically for manual traders who want automatic, disciplined risk management without interfering with their trading decisions. ================================================== WHAT THIS EA DOES =======
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Petros Paplomatas
Утилиты
XAU/USD is not a preset on top of a generic engine here. It is the whole project , one instrument, one model stack, built for it and nothing else. It started as research rather than as a product. What you get is the software itself, running on your account, at your broker, with the risk settings under your hand. Three models that disagree Direction and size are scored by an ensemble: a transformer, a gradient-boosted tree ensemble, and a recurrent network. Same feature set, three different induc
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Victor Gabriel Silva Regis
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
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Утилиты
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5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
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Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
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