Pullback Indicator is your all-in-one MT5 indicator for any instrument, on any timeframe. It identifies precise zones where high-probability pullback setups are likely to form. Set it up, lock in, and simply follow the zones — no guessing, no overthinking.



How to Enter Buy or Sell:

• Only enter a buy or sell when price enters the zone and then rejects it, confirmed by clear rejection candles.

• If the level is broken (price closes beyond the zone), do not enter the trade.

• Place your stop loss just below the zone for buys, and just above the zone for sells.

• Take profit depends on your appetite and strategy — set it where you feel comfortable.



Features:

• Identifies high-probability pullback zones on any instrument (forex, synthetic indices, commodities, stocks — you choose)

• Works on all timeframes to match your trading style

• For scalping: use M15 and lower timeframes

• For day trading: focus on the 1-hour chart

• For the strongest zones and big swings: use H4 and higher timeframes

• Simple signals for every skill level

• Perfect for catching sharp moves without fear of missing out (FOMO)



Risk Management:

• Use lot sizes that fit your equity and the risk you’re comfortable with

• Never risk money you can’t afford to lose

• Don’t stack too heavily on a single signal

• No rush. No gambling. Just discipline, patience, and following the signals exactly as instructed. Small capital with the right mindset = real results. Imagine that consistency with a bigger balance – that’s how growth becomes predictable.



Risk Disclosure:

Trading any instrument carries real risk. Always manage your exposure and remember: past results never guarantee future returns.