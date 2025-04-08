GOLD Short Dynamics

This Expert Advisor capitalizes on powerful bearish trading dynamics through a sophisticated combination of candlestick pattern recognition and technical indicator confluence.

Core Strategy: Built on a foundation of proven bearish candlestick formations including Bearish Engulfing patterns, Bearish Harami, and multiple other high-probability sell setups. The EA leverages multi-timeframe analysis to identify optimal short entry points on gold (XAUUSD) with enhanced accuracy.

Technical Indicators:

  • ZigZagColor for downtrend identification
  • Bollinger Bands for volatility and reversal analysis
  • RSI (Relative Strength Index) for overbought conditions
  • RVI (Relative Vigor Index) for momentum weakness
  • Stochastic Oscillator for bearish divergence
  • Parabolic SAR for sell signal confirmation

Performance & Compatibility:

  • Extensively backtested and optimized using historical data from 2015 to present
  • Tested on Exness Standard account with 100% tick data quality
  • Compatible with any MT5 broker

Risk Management Features:

  • Target risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5 (varies by market conditions)
  • Built-in trailing stop functionality
  • Optional partial closure system to lock in profits incrementally
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Ideal For: Traders seeking an algorithmic solution for shorting gold with robust technical analysis and disciplined risk management.


Другие продукты этого автора
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Эксперты
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Эксперты
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
Fundamentals
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Эксперты
Have you ever seen Long candle sticks, quick price movements on the chart and feel like you missed out on a good trade. You can kiss that feeling goodbye with this Fundamental Expert. The ability to trade Economic events while asleep or  watching Netflix or at work, has arrived. You will never miss out on big movements in forex trading with trading the news. Why is the economic calendar important? Economic indicators and events have the potential to significantly impact financial markets.  Th
FREE
BackTest
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Утилиты
Have you ever wanted to back-test a strategy but never wanted to risk real money? And the thought of using a demo account is  exhausting as real time markets develop your skills slowly. This utility will help you develop your strategy faster and will help determine if the strategy works long-term by simulating real trading through back-tests. This will save you time as you can back-test strategies from previous price data.  With the new update you can now change your lot-size add take-profit and
FREE
TTraderAssistant
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Утилиты
TTraderAssistant was developed to help ordinary traders in there journey to becoming successful and profitable traders. TTraderAssistant   will/does not open trades on it's own, it's sole purpose is to work along the trader.  TTraderAssistant will help you manage your trading risk with a variety of lot-sizing profiles available to open trades by your command and risk appetite. Various Trailing-Stop Features were built in such as Trailing-Start and Trailing-Step to help judge your exiting strateg
FREE
BackTestMT4
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Утилиты
Have you ever wanted to back-test a strategy but never wanted to risk real money? And the thought of using a demo account is  exhausting as real time markets develop your skills slowly. This utility will help you develop your strategy faster and will help determine if the strategy works long-term by simulating real trading through back-tests. This will save you time as you can back-test strategies from previous price data.  In order to set an sl  during the backtest you have to click on the sl b
FREE
GOLD Long Dynamics
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor harnesses powerful bullish trading dynamics through a sophisticated combination of candlestick pattern recognition and technical indicator confluence. Core Strategy: Built on a foundation of proven candlestick formations including Engulfing patterns, Harami, and multiple other high-probability setups. The EA leverages multi-timeframe analysis to identify optimal entry points on gold (XAUUSD) with enhanced accuracy. Technical Indicators: ZigZagColor for trend identification
