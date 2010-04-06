Confirm Hub provides instant, rule-based confirmation alerts to help traders execute their entry strategies with consistency and precision. Designed for repeated use without discretion creep, the tool supports long-term profitability through disciplined, rule-based decision-making.

Confirm Hub is activated with a single click and alerts the trader when predefined conditions are met — without constant screen watching.

The tool includes an optional multi-symbol tracking panel, allowing alerts to be activated and monitored across multiple symbols at once. The panel can be disabled for single-symbol use on a clean, clutter-free chart.

All confirmations included in the hub are triggered on candle close, making them reliable, objective, and easy to backtest or paper-test.

Future Expansion Included: Confirm Hub currently provides candle break confirmation alerts, with more confirmation types planned. These additions will make Confirm Hub adaptable to virtually any strategy framework. Purchase now at a lower price and receive all future confirmation updates at no extra cost. Pricing will increase as new confirmation types are added.





Key Features :

A growing suite of confirmation types, with additional algorithms added in upcoming updates

Semi-automatic alerting, giving full user control over when and where alerts are placed

Multi-symbol tracking panel to monitor active alerts across multiple symbols

Background alert processing — alerts remain active during terminal shutdowns and chart symbol changes

Customizable alert colors for untriggered and triggered states





How It Works