Oni Gear Pro

Here is the English version of the description, optimized for the MQL5 Market. It retains the persuasive tone and structure of the Japanese version.

ONI GEAR PRO (v1.52) - Professional Dow Theory & Drawing Assist System

The era of "Manual Analysis" has quietly come to an end.

Clicking through countless charts, straining your eyes to find highs and lows, drawing lines based on vague criteria... That massive amount of time and effort is nothing but a "major handicap" in today's fast-paced market. Staring at charts and exhausting your brain with manual analysis is a relic of the past.

Discard the old style of market environment recognition. What modern traders need is simple: "Judge instantly, Draw instantly."

ONI GEAR PRO is a "Drawing Assist" trading support tool that performs Dow Theory-based trend recognition and professional-level line analysis instantly. It automatically detects key Highs and Lows on the chart and allows you to "snap" lines to them with a single click, enabling anyone to perform precise analysis without hesitation.

■ Benefits of ONI GEAR PRO

1. Just Click the "Big Dot" to See the Entire Flow No complex theories are needed. Simply click on the "Big Dots" (Key Highs/Lows) displayed on the chart. The tool instantly draws the correct lines, visualizing the entire market flow in a split second.

2. Cut Analysis Time by 90% With the Multi-Timeframe Panel, you can grasp the trend direction from M1 (Scalping) to D1 (Swing) at a glance. Combined with automated line drawing, your analysis time is drastically reduced.

3. A "Cockpit" to Monitor All Currencies from One Chart The Watchlist feature eliminates the need to open multiple chart windows. You can monitor the status of all currency pairs from a single chart and switch instantly when an opportunity arises.

4. Stress-Free Setup Compatible with Any Broker Equipped with the new "Suffix Auto-Detect" feature. It works immediately without configuration, even with brokers that use special symbol names like USDJPY.pro or EURUSDm .

■ Main Feature: Smart Drawing Assist (Snap Function)

This is the core of ONI GEAR PRO. Simply select a button from the panel and click a Swing Point (Dot) on the chart. The tool automatically draws important lines for you. You no longer need to manually search for highs/lows or adjust the cursor.

  • HZ (Horizontal):

    • Draws precise horizontal lines at recent Highs/Lows.

  • TR (Trendline):

    • Automatically connects two points to draw a trendline.

  • CH (Channel):

    • Draws a parallel channel in addition to the trendline. This mode includes a price touch alert.

  • FB (Fibonacci Retracement):

    • Connects the wave start and end points to display key retracement levels (38.2, 50.0, 61.8%).

  • FE (Fibonacci Expansion):

    • Specifies 3 points (N-Wave) to display expansion levels for profit taking.

■ Other Features

1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel

  • Displays trend direction (Up=Blue, Down=Red) for 7 timeframes (M1 to D1).

  • Instantly switch the chart's timeframe by clicking the buttons on the panel.

  • Clearly indicates whether the current chart is in a "Buy" or "Sell" bias.

2. Smart Multi-Currency Watchlist

  • Suffix Auto-Detect: Automatically corrects broker-specific suffixes (Input USDJPY , etc., is fine).

  • Loading State: Buttons turn gray while loading data and light up in the trend color once complete.

  • One-click currency switching for high-speed monitoring.

3. Market Structure Visualization

  • Swing High/Low: Detects significant Highs/Lows, distinguishing importance with dot sizes.

  • ZigZag Line: Visualizes waves to clarify the trend structure.

  • Pattern Detection: Automatically detects and displays squeeze situations like Triangles.

4. Alert Functions

  • Alerts on Trend Change (Break).

  • Price Touch Alerts for lines drawn in CH (Channel) mode.

  • Supports Pop-ups, Email, and Push Notifications.

■ Parameters

=== MAIN / VISUAL ===

  • InpPanelX , InpPanelY : Panel position coordinates.

  • InpShowDots : Show/Hide Swing Point Dots.

  • InpStartZigZag : Initial state of ZigZag lines.

=== WATCHLIST ===

  • InpWatchList : Enter currency pairs to monitor, separated by commas (e.g., USDJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD ).

=== COLORS ===

  • Theme colors (Up color, Down color, Background, etc.) are fully customizable.

■ How to Use

  1. Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart.

  2. Check the overall trend direction on the Panel.

  3. Click the button for the tool you want to draw (e.g., FB) to turn it ON.

  4. Click a "Big Dot" (High/Low) on the chart.

  5. The tool recognizes the points and automatically draws precise lines. You can grasp the entire flow instantly.

Download the demo version first and experience that "instant comfort" for yourself.

■ Disclaimer

This tool is an indicator designed to assist with chart analysis and does not guarantee future profits. Foreign exchange margin trading (FX) and other financial instrument transactions involve the risk of loss due to price fluctuations. The developer assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages resulting from the use of this tool. Final investment decisions must be made at your own risk.


Рекомендуем также
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Implement анализирует динамику рынка для точек разворота. Если вы хотите узнать, как определить правильные развороты для постоянной вероятной прибыльной торговли, купите этот индикатор. Показывает благоприятные моменты входа в рынок полосками. Готовая торговая система.  Принцип работы индикатора заключается в том, чтобы при размещении на график автоматически определять текущее состояние рынка, анализировать исторические данные, на основании исторических данных и выводить на экран трейдеру указ
HighPrecision Volatility Notifier
Hidenobu Hayashi
Индикаторы
High-Precision Volatility Notifier V1.10 Developed by: Grazia-system-com Title: Stop Chasing Volatility: Get Notified Only When the Real Breakout Starts. The professional, noise-filtered tool that transforms your MT4/MT5 into a smart, proactive monitoring system. Never miss an institutional-level move again. Why This Detector Is Different (Dual-Layered, Noise-Filtered Intelligence) Most volatility tools use fixed thresholds that fail in dynamic markets. Our Notifier eliminates false signals
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
XFlow показывает расширяющийся ценовой канал помогающий определять тренд и моменты его разворота. Используется также при сопровождении сделок для установки тейк-профит/стоп-лосс и усреднений. Практически не имеет параметров и очень прост в использовании - просто укажите важный для вас момент истории и индикатор рассчитает ценовой канал. ОТОБРАЖАЕМЫЕ ЛИНИИ ROTATE - толстая сплошная линия. Центр общего вращения цены. Цена делает широкие циклические движения вокруг линии ROTATE. Положение цены окол
PX Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
PX Trend - технический индикатор который математически трансформирует цену валютной пары в виде сигнализирующих стрелок на графике, используется для прогнозирования направления движения рынка. Этот инструмент является базовым для интерпретации параметров графиков в теханализе. PX Trend относится к стрелочным индикатором Форекс — это инструмент, дающие однозначные сигналы к покупке или продаже валюты с помощью стрелок. Направленная вверх стрелка рекомендует покупку, вниз — продажу. Индикатор ис
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор «Market Profile» отображает профили и объёмы периодов – недельный, суточный, сессионный (8-ми часовой), 4-х часовой, часовой, суммарный. На каждом профиле (кроме суммарного) автоматически выделяется пунктиром VAH/VAL зона стоимости. В индикатор введена цветоразностная дельта, которая подкрашивает области профилей. Области преобладающих покупок подкрашивается в зелёный цвет, области преобладающих продаж – в красный. На суммарной гистограмме соответственно синий/красный. В режиме фильтра
Transition to quality
Maryna Shulzhenko
Индикаторы
Торговать с помощью индикатора Transition to quality максимально просто, если на графике появилась синяя стрелка, указывающая вверх – открывается сделка на покупку. В том же случае если вы видите красную стрелку, указывающую в нижнем направлении - открываем ордер на продажу. То есть все максимально просто, закрытие позиций происходит по обратной схеме, то есть как только будет получен сигнал на открытия ордера в сторону противоположную от вашей позиции. К примеру вы открыли длинную позицию (на
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Индикаторы
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Version here. To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide -   Read Here Exclusively for you: It's your chance to st
DayLevelsSignalPro
Vladimir Chebonenko
Индикаторы
Индикатора МТ4 « DayLevelsSignalPro ». Сигнальный индикатор – генерирует максимально точные сигналы на покупку/продажу.   Индикатор с фильтрацией шума – уменьшает ложные сигналы. Информация по сигналам с четкими, понятными и визуально удобными видом.   Удобный графический интерфейс (цвета, звуковые уведомления, опции настройки).   - Генерация сигнала на пробой значимых пиков Текущего дня. - Генерация сигнала на пробой Уровня Дня прошлого - Генерация сигнала на пробой Уровня Дня позапрошлого - Ге
Rhino NW
Sergei Shishaev
Индикаторы
Нестандартный индикатор определения текущего тренда. Альтернативный подход к определению текущей рыночной тенденции. В основе лежит уникальный алгоритм. Не используются   скользящие средние , осцилляторы , супер-тренды и прочие стандартные индикаторы. Для таймфреймов:   от M15 до D1 . Для стилей торговли:  интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Может стать готовой торговой стратегией совместно с любым канальным индикатором. Например таким, как индикатор   "Snake" . Внимание! Это индикатор, а не советник,
Icarus Reversals Indicator FULL Suite
James D Scuderi
Индикаторы
The Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for all inputs, allowing for the complete optimisation fitted to any trader or investor style
ArchIntel Pivot Point
Raphael Adetunji Olaiyapo
Индикаторы
This tool draws all the pivot point lines on chart. It is important to remind/tell you that there are 5 pivot method according to BabyPips website. All these methods have their unique mathematical formula. 1. Floor Method. 2. Woodie Method. 3. Camarilla Method. 4. DeMark Method. 5. Fibonacci Method. What makes this pivot tool unique is that you can click the "Fibonacci" button to select the pivot method you want. You can click the "Monthly" button to select the Period you want to use for the piv
Smart Market Analyser
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Индикаторы
REMINDER: Early buyers hot price discount: Price subject to rise after first 20 copies. Starting price $65 and final price will be $1275. Secure your discounted copy Now! Smart Money Analyser Indicator User Manual 1. Introduction Welcome to the   Smart Money Analyser Indicator This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market analysis by combining various technical indicators to generate actionable trading signals. Designed to be user-friendly, this indicator helps traders of all
BB MA Cross for MT4
Koji Kobayashi
Индикаторы
移動平均線クロス、ボリンジャーと移動平均線のクロス、移動平均線の角度でサイン表示 MT5インジケータ こちらに サイト とがあります。 このインジケータは3つのパターンでサインを表示（切り替え可能）します。 ①   移動平均線のクロス ②   ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線とのクロス ③   ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線とのクロスと、中期移動平均線と長期移動平均線の角度 移動平均線のクロス 指定した短期移動平均線と長期移動平均線のゴールデンクロスでは買いサイン、デットクロスでは売りサインを表示します。 ディフォルトでは短期は5，長期は20となっています。 もちろん変更可能になります。 移動平均線の種類をEMA（指数平滑移動平均線）やSMMA（平滑化移動平均）などに変更可能で適する価格も変更可能になります。 ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線のクロス ボリンジャーバンド（以降BB）と短期移動平均線のクロスでサインを表示します。 ディフォルトではBB+1σと5MAのゴールデンクロスで買いサイン、BB-1σと5MAのデットクロスで売りサインでサインを表示します。 BBの期間や、B
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
M oveWave - Перемещение в олны, являются очень удобным индикаторов для определения уровней разворота.  Большинство трейдеров Форекс принимают решения, полагаясь на технический анализ. Этот тип анализа определяет закономерности и тенденции на рынке. С помощью сложных математических уравнений, которые комбинируются и оформляются в виде данного индикатора трейдер сможет более точно определить уровни разворота цены.  Волновая теория математически представляет различные поведенческие модели рынка. Он
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Индикатор Cancer отлично подойдет для трендовой торговли! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора с высокой вероятностью показывает точки потенциального разворота рынка. Если вы торгуете по тренду то стратегия торговли построенная на основе данного индикатора отлично ам подойдет. Индикатор фильтрует рыночной шум, приктически все и все необходимые функции для работы по треду встроены в один инструмент. Работает на всех валютных парах и на всех таймфреймах, настройка индикатора - по вашему желанию. Г
Multiphase
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Multiphase – это индикатор канала без перерисовки, строящийся на основании скользящих средних. Ключевое отличие индикатора Multiphase от других канальных индикаторов (например, от того же Боллинджера) состоит в том, что Multiphase берет в расчет не простые скользящие средние, а дважды сглаженные, что, с одной стороны, позволяет более четко определять движение рынка, но, с другой стороны, делает индикатор менее чувствительным.
ToolBox 360 MT4
Timo Kosiol
Индикаторы
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Anemone
Sean Christian Hammond
Индикаторы
Создан с использованием искусственного интеллекта, ИИ, для включения видимых моделей поведения живых организмов в анализ трендов. Теория хаоса встречается со скользящей средней. Фильтр, питающий актинию, протягивает свои усики в море питательных веществ, чтобы обогатить себя. Я не буду тратить ваше время на слишком длинные описания, концепция понятна на этих условиях. Это настраиваемая скользящая средняя с вращающимся периодом, которая переключается между Простой, Экспоненциальной, Взвешенной и
Black Chameleon Scalper
Pedro Potter
Индикаторы
Black Chameleon построен на динамической модели реакции цены, которая постоянно адаптируется к текущему поведению рынка. Вместо того чтобы делить рынок на фиксированные состояния, индикатор фокусируется на: Эффективности цены в краткосрочной перспективе Сдвигах импульса Быстрых изменениях рыночного давления Это позволяет ему естественно реагировать на разные рыночные условия без жестких классификаций. Цель: реагировать эффективно по мере изменения условий, фиксируя частые краткосрочные возможно
Strong Pairs
Angelico Jurado
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор рассчитывает силу основных валют (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) и показывает 4 наиболее сильные валютные пары, на которых в текущее время наблюдается высоковероятностный тренд за день или неделю. Использование Индикатор отображает 8 валютных пар с направлением тренда (например, "EURUSD-DOWN") и оценкой по силе, где 1 - самая сильная. Отображается 4 пары для внутридневного периода и 4 пары для недельного Если валютная пара присутствует в верхней четверке для внутридневно
Daily hedge
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
Индикаторы
Introducing Daily Hedge - Your Advanced Custom Hedge System for Forex Trading Unleash the Power of Daily Hedge - Your Ultimate Trading Companion Experience the next level of trading sophistication with Daily Hedge, an advanced custom hedge system designed to revolutionize your Forex trading experience. With its cutting-edge features and intelligent algorithms, Daily Hedge empowers you to make informed decisions and seize profitable opportunities like never before. Unlocking Advanced Trading Str
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
All Pivot Points Scanner
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Индикаторы
Support And Resistance Screener is in one level indicator for MetaTrader that provide multiple tools inside one indicator. The available tools are :  1. Market Structure Screener. 2. Bullish Pullback Zone. 3. Bearish Pullback Zone. 4. Daily Pivots Points 5. weekly Pivots Points 6. monthly Pivots Points 7. Strong Support and Resistance based on Harmonic Pattern and volume. 8. Bank Level Zones. Key Features All in one level indicator. All types of alerts ( Pop-up alert, puss notification alerts.
CCI Dashboard
Pablo Mozo Bel
Индикаторы
Информационная панель CCI Dashboard помогает получить глобальную оценку рынка на основе значений Commodity Channel Index. Панель CCI Dashboard анализирует и отслеживает все выбранные вами инструменты. Это очень полезная панель, которая позволяет открыть любой график за несколько секунд и совершить сделку. основные функции панели CCI Dashboard Графическая панель, которая позволяет оценить ситуацию на множестве инструментов. 7 различных ситуаций по значению Commodity Channel Index, которые позвол
CSS Currency Strenght
Badis Brahimi
Индикаторы
CSS " currency strength slope "  is a a multi currency strength indicator that use Forex major currencies, EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, GBP. it use 28 major pairs to calculate the power of every currency using a based moving averages algorithm : you will see volatility clearly between currencies. input: MA Fast & Slow. - MA Mode : simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted - Applied Price : close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted price.
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Индикаторы
Quantum Entry — это мощная система торговли по ценовому действию, построенная на одной из самых популярных и широко известных стратегий среди трейдеров: стратегия прорыва! Этот индикатор выдает кристально чистые сигналы покупки и продажи, основанные на прорывах ключевых зон поддержки и сопротивления. В отличие от типичных индикаторов прорыва, он использует расширенные вычисления для точного подтверждения прорыва! Когда происходит прорыв, вы получаете мгновенные оповещения. Никаких задержек и пер
One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
Magneto Weekly Pro
Vladimir Blednov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Magneto Weekly Pro отображает: Недельные важные линии поддержки и сопротивления (выделены желтым, красным и синим цветами). Основные недельные цели (выделены белым цветом). Недельные паттерны возврата цены (обозначаются красными флажками). Применение индикатора Magneto Pro можно использовать и как дополнение к существующей стратегии, и как самодостаточную торговую стратегию. Данный продукт состоит из двух индикаторов, работающих на разных временных промежутках, и предназначен для скаль
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор фокусируется на двух уровнях тейк-профита и очень строгом стоп-лоссе. Вся идея заключается в том, чтобы скальпировать рынок на более высоких таймфреймах, начиная с m15 и выше, так как эти таймфреймы мало зависят от спред и брокерской комиссии; индикатор даёт сигналы на покупку/продажу на основе стратегии дивергенции цены, где он строит стрелку покупки с уровнями tp/sl, когда условия бычьей дивергенции полностью выполнены, То же самое касается стрелок продажи: стрелка печатается н
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Slayer Binary — это индикатор стрелки страйка с бинарными опционами на одну свечу. Этот индикатор не предназначен для тех, кто ищет святой Грааль, так как это нереалистичный подход к торговле в целом. Индикатор даёт стабильный процент попаданий, и если использовать его для управления деньгами и ежедневной цели, он становится ещё надёжнее. Индикатор оснащён многими функциями, перечисленными ниже: ОСОБЕННОСТИ БЕЗ ПЕРЕКРАСКИ: Индикатор не перекрашивает стрелки вживую;Как только стрелка будет пока
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Индикаторы
Версия для MT5 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50538 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ к VIP-группе: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — мощный индикатор для MT4, выявляющий дивергенции OBV и помогающий прогнозировать развороты рынка Индикатор BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence анализирует цену и On-Balance Volume (OBV), чтобы автоматически выяв
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Друзья, представляем Вашему вниманию наш новый индикатор Forex Gump Laser. Так как у нас в команде нет дизайнеров, а в основном мы математики, финансисты, программисты и трейдеры, то особых изменений в дизайне индикатора мы не делали. С виду он напоминает привычный Вам Forex Gump. С другой стороны Forex Gump стал уже не просто названием индикатора, это бренд. И мы пытаемся во всех его разновидностях сохранить фирменный стиль. Вся суть индикатора в его алгоритмах работы и формулах, которые отвеча
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Индикаторы
KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Индикаторы
Доступна версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ в V.I.P группу: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Мощный индикатор для выявления разворотов и пробоев на MT4 Универсальная система без перерисовки для выявления разворотов рынка и пробоев — подходит как новичкам, так и опытным трейдерам. Индикатор BlueDigi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (30)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
Другие продукты этого автора
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Индикаторы
KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
Oni Strength Pro HUD
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
[The Ultimate Evolution] ONI STRENGTH v20.01: Abandon Analysis, Focus on Execution ONI STRENGTH has evolved even further. The transformation from the initial version to the current v15.00 is dramatic. It has evolved from a mere "information display tool" into a "signal-driven weapon" that tells you exactly when to win. Before diving into the features, here is how we perfected this tool: Logic Evolution: From contradictory signals to "Sync Logic." No more entering when strength and price disagre
Katana Price Action
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Katana_Price_Action Product Description  [Product Name] (Please enter the safe name you chose, e.g., Katana Trade System) Concept: Return to Roots – The "Pure KATANA" This product is the "Pure KATANA" , created by stripping away all unnecessary features to return to the essence of the KATANA series. While we have continuously evolved the series by incorporating feedback from many traders, the system eventually became too complex. New users often found the settings overwhelming and the true pot
Katana Special Edition MT5
Yuki Miyake
1 (1)
Индикаторы
KATANA SPECIAL EDITION [MTF MATRIX] for MT5 Product Overview KATANA SPECIAL EDITION is a premium multi-timeframe (MTF) environment recognition and signaling system, rebuilt from the ground up to unlock the full computational potential of MetaTrader 5. While inheriting the core philosophy of the highly acclaimed MT4 version, this "Special Edition" utilizes MT5's high-speed processing to monitor all timeframes from M1 to D1 simultaneously via the 3-TF Matrix Engine . It identifies the "Golden S
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Delta Swing Pro - Multi-Timeframe Trend Consensus System for MT4 Concept: Capturing the Moment of Perfect Alignment The greatest adversary in trading is the "contradiction" between different timeframes. It is common to find a 5-minute chart showing a bullish trend while the 1-hour chart remains bearish. This conflict creates market noise that leads many traders into unprofitable traps. Delta Swing Pro is engineered to synchronize these varying timeframe vectors. It identifies the rare moments
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Price Action Dashboard Pro - Professional Market Structure & Price Action for MT4 Concept: Ending the Search for the "Holy Grail" Many traders find themselves lost in a labyrinth of complex algorithms, eventually losing sight of the only truth that matters: "Price is King." Price Action Dashboard Pro is designed to lead you out of the endless cycle of searching for a "magic indicator" and bring you back to the core principles of the market— Dow Theory and Price Action . This is not a temporar
Ninja Shadow Hud
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Ninja Shadow HUD - Minimalist Multi-Analysis Sidebar for MT4 Product Concept: The Invisible Strategic Advisor In the modern trading environment, information overload often leads to analysis paralysis. Excessive indicators on a chart frequently obscure the most critical data: Price Action. Ninja Shadow HUD is designed with the philosophy of "Stealth and Efficiency." Like a "Ninja," it remains hidden in the periphery (sidebar) of your chart, silently monitoring Dow Theory, Currency Strength, an
Shogun Trade Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
SHOGUN TRADE PRO [MT5] - Professional Market Structure & Dow Theory Suite Limited Release: Early Access Pricing This professional suite is currently available at an introductory price to celebrate its launch on the MT5 platform. Please note that the price will be adjusted incrementally as updates are released and the user base grows. Secure your "Commander’s Seat" at the most favorable rate today. The Developer’s Journey: From Noise to Clarity I will be honest: I was once a "knowledge colle
Oni Strength
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Oni Strength Pro - Multi-Asset Trend Analysis Dashboard "Personally, using this has amazingly eliminated my hesitation and kept me in such great form that I finally decided to release the MT5 version!" Product Overview   Oni Strength Pro is the ultimate trend analysis utility for MT5, integrating Currency Strength analysis with Multi-Asset monitoring. The biggest highlight of the latest   v15.00 update   is the   "Fully Automated Symbol Selection."   The system scans all monitored symbols in
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв