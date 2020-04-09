Forex Trades Manager MT5

Advanced Risk Management and Intelligent Trading Operations

FOREX TRADES Manager is a cutting-edge tool designed for managing trading operations in the forex market, developed to provide maximum flexibility and control.

It includes advanced risk management features, such as fixed lot rsik settings, stop-loss-based percentage risk, and monetary risk allocation, allowing traders to adapt

their strategies to their individual need. With a simle and intuitive graphical interface, FOREX TRADES Manager help streamline trading operations and enhance the

overall trading experience, taking your performance to the next level.


Detailed Description of Features

Main Controls

Hide Button: 

Allows you to show or hide the two main panel.

<< Button:

Enables or disables the secondary panel graphics.

Remove EA Buton: 

Remove tghe EA from the Chart.

Spread Box: 

Display the current spread value of the active symbol.


Risk Management Options

Percent Button: 

Enables risk calculation based on stop loss percentage.

Lots Button: 

Enables fixed lot risk management, with or without stop loss.

Money Button: 

Enables risk calculation based on a fixed monetary amount on the stop loss.

Risk Box: 

This section contains the three editable values associated with the Percent,Lots and Money risk modes.


Order Setting

Pending Entry (Price): 

Allows you to enter the entry price for a pending order.

Stop Loss(Pips): 

Allows you to define the stop loss value in pips.

Take Profit(Pips): 

Allows you to define the take profit value in pisp.


Break Even and Position Management

BrEven (+Pips): 

This function work in combination with ProfitForBrEven (%) and Split Position (%) to manage all market orders with a take profit.

Exsample:
By activating BrEven(+Pips) and ProfitForBrEven (%), and setting BrEven to 0 while assigning a value of 70 to ProfitForBrEven (%), when the position reached 70%

of the distance to the take profit,the stop loss will be moved exactly to the entry price.

If a value greater than zero is set for BrEven, the stop loss will be moved to the entry price plus the specified number of pips.

With this type of trade management, you can also enable Split Position(%). When the price reached 70% of the take profit and the stop loss is moved to the break even,

the position volume will be partially closed according to the specified percentage.


Manual BE and Split Buttons

Red BE Buttons:

This button is active when the BrEven function is disabled. It allows you to move the stop loss to break even with a single click, provided the position is in profit.

This function applies only to the current symbol.

Red SP Button:

This button is active when the Split Position(%) function is disable. It allows you to partially close the position volume with a single click,

provided the position is in profit. This function operates on the current symbol, and the value is set in lots (not percentage). For example, entering 0.01 

will close 0.01 lots from the position on each click.


Trailing Stop Management

Start Trailing (Pips): 

Defines the activation point for the trailing stop or trailing step.

Trailing Stop (Pips):

When enabled together with Start Traling (pIps), for example:

Start Trailing (Pips) = 30 pips

Trailing Stop (Pips) = 20 pips

Once the price moves 30 pips in profit from the opening price(for all open market positions), the trailing stop is actived and the stop loss will be placed 20 pips from the

current price and then move tick by tick as the price advances further.

Trailing Step (Pips):

When enabled together with Star Trailing (Pips), for example:

Start Trailing = 30 pisp

Trailing Step = 20 pips

Once the price moves 30 pips in profit, the stop loss is placed 20 pips from the current price. From that point onward, each time the price moves 40 pips further in profit

relative to the stop loss, the stop loss will be repositioned again to 20 pips from ìthe current price.

Time and Market Information

Date Display:

Shows the local date and time of your country(not to be confused with server time).

Candle Timer:

Display the remaning time of the current candle based on selected timeframe.

Swap Button:

Opens a small table displaying Swap Long and Swap Short value for the current symbol.


Trading Buttons

SELL: - Opens a Sell market order.

BUY: - Opens a Buy market order.

SELLSTOP: - Places a Sell Stop order.

BUYSTOP: - Places a Buy Stop order.

SELLLIMIT: - Places a Sell Limit order.

BUYLIMIT: - Places a Buy Limit order.


Position Closing Buttons

C.SELL: - Closes all Sell positions on the current symbol.

C.BUY: - Closes all Buy positions on the current symbol.

Close Symbol: - Closes all Buy and Sell positions and all pending orders for the current symbol.

Close ALL: - Closes all positions and all pending orders across all symbols.


Pending Order Expiration

Expiration:

Allows you to set an expiration date for a pending order before placing it.

The diplayed date and time refer to server time, which server as both the reference time and the correct format example. 

Enter the expiration date in the black input box, strictly following the displayed date and time format.


Chart Navigation

Timeframe Buttons(M1, M5, etc.):

Allow you to switch between different chart timeframe.

Symbol Buttons:

Allow you to quickly switch between selected trading pairs.

X Buttons:

Each X buttons closes all positions and pending orders for the corresponding symbol.


Advanced Visual Trading Tools

In addition to all these features, the EA includes a system of draggable rectangles, reverse position buttons, market entry buttons  and guidelines, 

significantly echancing usability and providing a far superior trading experience.

Input Values

MaxProfit_Money: 

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all amrket positions when the total profit (in money) exceeds the preset value.

MaxProfit_Percent:

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market positions when the total profit ( in Pecentage) exceeds the preset value.

ProfitSymbol_Money:

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market ppositions (in the current symbol) when the total profit (in money) exceeds the preset value.

ProfitSymbol_Percent:

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market positions (in the current symbol) when the total profit (in percentage) exceeds the preset value.

MaxLoss_Money:

With a value (>=0) this function allows you to close all market positions when the total loss (in money) exceeds the preset value.

MaxLoss_Percent:

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market positions when the totals loss (in percentage) exceeds the preset value.

LossSymbol_Money:

With a value (>0) this function alows you to close all market positions (in the current symbol) when the total loss (in money) exceeds the preset value.

LossSymbol_Percent:

With a value (>0) this function allows you to close all market positions (in the current symbol) when the total loss (in percentage) exceeds the preset value.

Comment:

Use this function to assign a comment to each sent to the market.

MagicNumber:

Use this function to assign a magic number to each sent to the market.


Рекомендуем также
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Утилиты
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Утилиты
Expert TP SL v04 - Профессиональный торговый помощник с ИИ-системой мотивации Продвинутый инструмент для ручной торговли с автоматическим управлением рисками, защитой от переторговли и интеллектуальной психологической поддержкой для дисциплинированной торговли. ОБЗОР ПРОДУКТА Expert TP SL v04 - это комплексный торговый помощник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают ручную торговлю, но хотят сохранить эмоциональную дисциплину и автоматизировать расчет рисков. Это не просто инструм
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Trade Flow
Maksim Novikov
Утилиты
Trade Flow — панель для ручной торговли в MT5: 1 клик, линии на графике, умное закрытие, трейлинг Trade Flow   — утилита для MetaTrader 5, которая ускоряет ручную торговлю и управление позициями   на текущем символе . Открывайте сделки в один клик, выставляйте вход/SL/TP линиями на графике, закрывайте прибыльные/убыточные позиции по логике BUY/SELL и защищайте прибыль трейлинг-стопом. Подходит для:   интрадей, скальпинга, активной ручной торговли, работы сериями сделок. Зачем:   меньше кликов и
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
Утилиты
Утилита предназначена для автоматической поддержки "локирующей" позиции и повторного её открытия при необходимости, что подходит для стратегий сопровождения и защиты позиции. Простая утилита (далее бот), который реализует стратегию локирования с бесконечным перезапуском локирующей сделки. Принцип работы бота: - при запуске необходимо выбрать ордер на buy или sell с заданным TP - задать параметр SL локирующей сделки - бот следит за расстоянием между ценой открытия первой сделки и текущей. Если ра
ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro
Thiagarajan A L Segaran
Утилиты
Headline ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro is a high-performance trade management utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs. It allows traders to execute complex grid-layering strategies with a single click, ensuring you never miss an entry during fast market moves. Why Choose Gold Grid Pro? Manual trading on Gold requires speed. Manually calculating distances and opening multiple positions takes too much time. This utility automates the "Scaling-In" process, allowing y
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Trading Assistent
Denis Khokhlov
Утилиты
Trading Assistent - это многофункциональная торговая панель, которая объединяет все необходимые инструменты для профессиональной торговли. Панель предоставляет полный контроль над позициями, углубленный анализ рисков и быстрое исполнение ордеров. ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИОНАЛЬНЫЕ БЛОКИ Управление позициями: - Просмотр всех открытых позиций в реальном времени - Сортировка по символу, прибыли, объему и типу - Визуальная индикация прибыльных и убыточных позиций - Групповые операции закрытия - Функция Brea
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Grid Builder 5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита   Grid Builder MT5   предназначена для размещения сети отложенных ордеров любой сложности и будет отличным инструментом в руках трейдера, торгующего сеточные торговые стратегии.  Инструмент обладает многочисленными настройками, благодаря которым можно быстро и просто построить сеть из ордеров с заданными параметрами. Поддерживаются все типы отложенных ордеров: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. Также скрипт позволяет в один клик удалить ранее размещённую сеть ордеров. Если парам
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Утилиты
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Утилиты
TradePad - это инструмент как для ручной, так и алгоритмической торговли.  Представляем вам простое решение для быстрых торговых операций и контроля позиций на нескольких торговых инструментах. Внимание, приложение не работает в тестере стратегий! Пробная версия приложения для демо-счета и описание всех инструментов Интерфейс приложения адаптирован для мониторов с высоким разрешением, прост и интуитивно понятен. Для комфортной работы, трейдеру предлагается следующий набор инструментов: менеджер
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Утилиты
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
Trading Console
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Утилиты
Торговая консоль делает ваш опыт торговли комфортным! Это приложение нельзя протестировать в стратегическом тестере. Пожалуйста, получите демо-версию по следующей ссылке и протестируйте. Download DEMO ver. Это для демо-счета. 1. Функции, которые помогут вам во время торговли: (1) Отображение и уведомления о экономических индикаторах: Получайте предупреждения, уведомления и электронные письма за несколько минут до публикации экономических индикаторов. Экран мигает во время предупреждений, что об
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
Утилиты
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Утилиты
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
ClusterSecondForex
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Утилита позволяет строить различные виды графиков: Секундный график от 1 секунды до 86400 секунд Тиковый график от 1 тика и выше Объемный график Дельтовый график Ренко график Рендж график Демоверсия продукта  https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecondforex Встроенные индикаторы для объемного анализа:  дневной профиль рынка и профиль рынка выбираемого таймфрейма, Cluster Search, Imbalance, VWAP, Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL профиль стакана цен вертикальный объем с различными вариантами отображения,
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Утилиты
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Индикаторы
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
AutoTradePanel Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
Утилиты
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize and have Some automated Functions. Auto Stoploss and Auto Takeprofit are available.  BE AWARE: This Panel does not work in StrategyTester a Demo "Auto TradePanel Basic" Version is available to get an Overview.  The Tradepanel Calculates Lotsize based on RiskFaktor and checks if Marginrequirement is met . Each Position is Opened with a StopLoss, defined in percent. if a Position already exis
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Устанавливайте TP и SL по Цене – Автоматический модификатор ордеров для MT5 Автоматически устанавливает точные уровни TP и SL по цене сделки ️ Работает со всеми парами и советниками, фильтрация по символу или Magic Number Этот советник позволяет задавать точные уровни Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL) по ценовым значениям (например, 1.12345 на EURUSD). Без пунктов, без пипсов. Только точное и чистое управление сделками для всех ордеров или по выбранному символу или Magic Number. Основны
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Эксперты
Moving Average Surfer – Точное захват тренда для MT5 Плывите по рыночным волнам с Moving Average Surfer — советником, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, эффективность и автоматическое управление рисками. Этот EA объединяет сигналы быстрых и медленных скользящих средних с расширенными рыночными фильтрами, выявляя высоковероятностные торговые возможности. Ключевые особенности: Анализ двух скользящих средних: Использует сигналы быстрой и медленной MA для определения направления рынка
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт позволит Вам выгодно приобреcти и использовать два самых популярных продукта для анализа объемов заявок и сделок на биржевых рынках: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart Данный продукт вобрал в себя всю мощь каждого отдельного индикатора и оформлен в виде одного файла. Функционал продукта Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart полностью идентичен оригинальным индикаторам. Вы оцените удобство объединения этих двух продуктов в один супер-индикато
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ5 > МТ5, МТ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейл стоп-лосса и тейк-профита - Уровни инвалидаций - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Любые активы и типы счетов
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Утилиты
Cerberus the Equity Watcher — это инструмент управления рисками, который постоянно отслеживает средства на вашем счете и позволяет избежать крупных просадок, вызванных неисправными советниками или вашим эмоциональным поведением, если вы являетесь дискреционным трейдером. Это чрезвычайно полезно для систематических трейдеров, которые полагаются на советники, которые могут содержать ошибки или могут плохо работать в неожиданных рыночных условиях. Cerberus позволяет вам установить минимальное значе
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Утилиты
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Утилиты
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Другие продукты этого автора
Trade Panel And Strategy Tester
Giuseppe Genovese
Утилиты
Market Order Management Utility and strategy Tester in one solution. The software is equipped with a simple and intuitive interface, with risk management in lots, but also in money or percentage. Management of the market position trough BE and split of the profit and monitoring of the profits in money and percentage. Also usable for MT4 BactTest system with 4 different speed.
FREE
Forex Trades Manager
Giuseppe Genovese
Утилиты
Advanced Risk Management and Intelligent Trading Operations FOREX TRADES Manager is a cutting-edge tool designed for managing trading operations in the forex market, developed to provide maximum flexibility and control. It includes advanced risk management features, such as fixed lot rsik settings, stop-loss-based percentage risk, and monetary risk allocation, allowing traders to adapt their strategies to their individual need. With a simle and intuitive graphical interface, FOREX TRADES Manager
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв