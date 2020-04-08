Propulsion Block Indicator for MT4

Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced market analysis tool designed to identify price transitions and key liquidity concentration zones. It detects critical order block levels that overlap with Supply and Demand areas, helping traders better understand institutional price behavior and market intent.

Propulsion Blocks form after an order block is created and become valid when the price retraces back into that zone.

  • Bullish order blocks are displayed in green
  • Bearish order blocks appear in red
  • Propulsion blocks are highlighted using lighter color tones for clearer visualization

 

Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Liquidity – Smart Money

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal & Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping & Day Trading

Markets

Forex, Cryptocurrency, Stocks

 

Indicator Overview

The Propulsion Block Indicator identifies the final candle that revisits an order block to mitigate price inefficiencies and absorb market liquidity. When price re-enters these zones, it often resumes movement in the dominant market direction.

This real-time indicator helps traders spot:

  • High-probability entry points
  • Logical exit zones
  • Institutional liquidity grabs and price reactions

Whenever the price interacts with a propulsion block, the indicator updates instantly to reflect new market conditions.

 

Bullish Propulsion Block Example

On a USD/JPY 1-hour chart, when price retraces into a bullish order block (green zone), a strong reversal candle forms a light green propulsion block. This reaction signals liquidity absorption and often leads to continued upward movement, presenting a favorable long entry opportunity.

 

Bearish Propulsion Block Example

On a EUR/USD 4-hour chart, price pulls back into a bearish order block (red zone), indicating potential liquidity mitigation. The formation of a light red propulsion block marks a key reversal area, from which price typically resumes its downward trend—confirming a short-selling setup.

 

Indicator Settings

  • Display Options – Customize visual elements on the chart
  • Theme Settings – Adjust background and color schemes
  • General Parameters – Control core indicator behavior
  • Trend Visibility – Enable or disable propulsion block trend display

 

Final Thoughts

The Propulsion Block Indicator for MT4 is a robust solution for identifying liquidity-based reversals and institutional market turning points. It is especially effective for scalpers and day traders who follow ICT and Smart Money concepts, offering precise and high-probability trading setups across multiple markets.

Рекомендуем также
Bull Bear Easy MTF
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Индикаторы
This indicator, Bull Bear Easy MTF, summarise the strength color graphic and percentage of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi time frames and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Histogram DMI with Oscillator ADX
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Индикаторы
DMI ADX Histogram Oscillator I present you one of the most precise and powerful indicator Its made of DMI Histogram together with ADX Oscillator. It has inside arrow to show a buy or sell setup. Features  The way it works its the next one : the histogram is a difference between DMI+ and DMI-.   At the same time together we have the oscillator ADX for Market to run It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock ,
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Implement анализирует динамику рынка для точек разворота. Если вы хотите узнать, как определить правильные развороты для постоянной вероятной прибыльной торговли, купите этот индикатор. Показывает благоприятные моменты входа в рынок полосками. Готовая торговая система.  Принцип работы индикатора заключается в том, чтобы при размещении на график автоматически определять текущее состояние рынка, анализировать исторические данные, на основании исторических данных и выводить на экран трейдеру указ
Sunday Open Rus
Yevgeniy Vershinin
Индикаторы
Версия на английском языке  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/148576?source=Site +Profile+Seller Это руководство создано, чтобы помочь начинающим трейдерам понять, как работает и настраивается индикатор "Sunday Open", а также как правильно интерпретировать его сигналы для принятия взвешенных торговых решений. Часть 1: Что такое индикатор Sunday Open и как его использовать? Основная идея В основе индикатора лежит простая, но мощная концепция: цена открытия недели является ключевым уровнем по
Volume Trend Navigators
Maryna Shulzhenko
Индикаторы
**Volume Trend Navigator** — это современный индикатор, который помогает вовремя заметить усиление или ослабление рыночного тренда на основе анализа объёмов и ценовых экстремумов. Вместо классических сглаживаний он сравнивает текущие и предыдущие бары, фиксируя: * **Рост объёма при движении цены**: когда объём нарастающего бара превышает объём двух предыдущих, а цена пробивает локальный максимум, индикатор рисует стрелку вверх — это сигнал к подтверждению восходящего тренда. * **Усиление объём
Buy Sell Heatmap
Shailesh Mishra
Индикаторы
Introduction This is a volume based heatmap type indicator. The indicator does not repaint . Its gives a collective view of short, intermediate and  long term volume buy sell activities(bottom to top of map). This indicator should prove quite beneficial to all those who believe in  the power of volumes. As usual for any volume based indicators, a ECN broker is recommended.The indicator can be useful for both binary and other fx trading. Before wondering how to use it, it is probably worthwhi
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор «Market Profile» отображает профили и объёмы периодов – недельный, суточный, сессионный (8-ми часовой), 4-х часовой, часовой, суммарный. На каждом профиле (кроме суммарного) автоматически выделяется пунктиром VAH/VAL зона стоимости. В индикатор введена цветоразностная дельта, которая подкрашивает области профилей. Области преобладающих покупок подкрашивается в зелёный цвет, области преобладающих продаж – в красный. На суммарной гистограмме соответственно синий/красный. В режиме фильтра
Delta AG
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Индикаторы
Разница между средними арифметическим и геометрическим на указанном диапазоне. Так как разница тем больше, чем сильнее различаются между собой величины, фактически индикатор показывает колебания волатильности. Средним арифметическим некоторого количества значений называется сумма этих значений, делённая на их количество. Среднее геометрическое - это корень степени количества значений, извлечённый из произведения этих значени. В случае, если все значения равны между собой, среднее арифметическое
Trend Flat Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Индикатор "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индикатор "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" очень чувствителен и гораздо эффективнее любых стандартных скользящих средних. - Он предназначен для отображения текущих рыночных условий: флэт, восходящий и нисходящий тренд. - Индикатор имеет 3 цвета: жёлтый для флэта, красный для нисходящего тренда и зелёный для восходящего тренда (цвета можно изменить в настройках). - С оповещением на мобильных устройствах и ПК. - Этот индикат
Msht Head and Shoulder
Ngoc Hoai Thuong Doan
Индикаторы
MSHT Head&Shoulders indicator for MT4 automatically scans the chart for head and shoulders candlestick patterns. Obviously, the scanner shows the Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern Name, Age, and Chart time frame in which the head and shoulders pattern is identified. Furthermore, the scanner displays the inverted head and shoulders pattern also. So, forex traders can BUY or SELL based on the head and shoulders candlestick pattern. Additionally, the indicator also scans and plots emerging head
RegLin Polinomico
Victor Gauto
Индикаторы
RegLin Polinómico – Полиномиальные полосы регрессии с интеллектуальными фильтрами RegLin Polinómico — профессиональный индикатор, который подбирает полином (степень 1 , 2 или 3 ) на скользящем оконном интервале цен и строит динамические полосы на основе стандартного отклонения остатков аппроксимации . Включает RSI (с выбираемым таймфреймом) и опцию «только по тренду» для отсеивания некачественных пробоев. Также можно включать/выключать звук при генерации визуальных сигналов (стрелок). Как это ра
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
Индикаторы
ADX Shark Scalper – Ультимативный гибридный индикатор для точного скальпинга Погружайтесь в рынок с ADX Shark Scalper – мощным и универсальным инструментом, созданным для трейдеров, которые стремятся к максимальной точности в каждой сделке. Этот передовой индикатор бесшовно объединяет несколько технических сигналов в одну систему, что позволяет легко находить высоковероятные точки входа на покупку и продажу. В основе ADX Shark Scalper лежит сила обнаружения тренда и импульса с помощью таких попу
PVSRA method MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Индикаторы
Торговый метод PVSRA . Система основана на вычислении направления  позиций крупных игроков, в котором они набирают позиции.  PVSRA — это аббревиатура: P — Price (Цена), V — Volume (Объем), S — Support (Поддержка), R — Resistance (Сопротивление), A — Analysis (Анализ). Метод PVSRA  использует   круглые ценовые уровни  (например 1.2000)  и промежуточные (например 1.2250, 1.2750 ) . Консолидация под круглым уровнем — это подготовка к длинным позициям, консолидация над уровнем — подготовка к коротки
Piramida Grid
Iurii Tokman
Эксперты
Piramida Grid - для входа в рынок советник анализирует показания индикатора Slope Direction Line . Смена сетки ордеров при развороте движений рынка. Работа на отложенных ордерах BUYSTOP и SELLSTOP. Использует систему усреднения убытков с контролем баланса открытых сделок и вывода их в без убыток. Автоматическое определение 6-и и 5-и знака. Настройки советника: period = 32; - период индикатора Slope Direction Line FilterNumber = 2; - настройка фильтра индикатора Slope Direction Line ma_method =
Predominant
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Основное применение индикатора Predominant заключается в генерации сигналов на покупку и продажу. Индикатор отслеживает рыночный тренд игнорируя резкие колебания рынка и шумы вокруг средней цены. Нравится он, прежде всего, тем, что в нём заложен простой механизм работы, адаптация ко всем временным периодам и торговым тактикам. Создан на основе канала регрессии с фильрами. Отображаем сигналы индикатора Predominant на графике функции цены используя математический подход.  Торговать можно на любы
RSI and EMA Pro Scanner
Neil Andrew Billington
Индикаторы
***SALE NOW ON*** We've all been there, searching for that profitable trade wading through 25 pairs but missing out because we didn't see it in time.   This is why I say trade simple trade effective and why I designed this scanner to keep watch on the markets that are trending and where a pullback could be able to happen. Features: Automatically looks at up to 28 pairs at the same time to save you from having to. Easily adjustable EMA settings to your own critera (Fast, Mid and slow settings
AIS Trade Channel Index MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Индикаторы
При анализе финансовых временных рядов исследователи чаще всего делают предварительное допущение о том, что цены распределены по нормальному (гауссовскому) закону. Такой подход обусловлен тем, что с помощью нормального распределения можно моделировать большое число реальных процессов. Кроме того, вычисление параметров этого распределения не представляет больших трудностей. Однако в применении к финансовым рынкам нормальное распределение работает далеко не всегда. Доходности финансовых инструмен
Volume Analysis Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Индикаторы
Индикатор Volume Analysis Trader анализирует объем на основе фиксированного среднего значения. Такое усреднение помогает определить, когда объем растет или уменьшается. Кроме того, индикатор определяет скачки объема, когда значение внезапно превышает средний объем. Такие скачки позволяют определят разворот рынка. Как индикатор может помочь трейдерам в торговле: Увеличение объема показывает усиление тренда. Уменьшение объема показывает ослабление тренда. Как правило, на дневных графиках, если тек
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Индикаторы
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Smart Awesome Volume
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор   Smart Awesome Volume   предназначен для измерения рыночного импульса путем объединения данных об объеме свечей и фильтрации их со средним значением для получения точных сигналов. Он фокусируется на концепции «объем подтверждает цену», позволяя трейдерам легко определять рыночный импульс и битву между покупателями и продавцами внутри каждой свечи. Благодаря системе быстрого оповещения трейдеры могут быть в курсе ценных торговых событий и никогда не пропускать важные движен
Simple Savvy OrderBlocks MTF
Vernardo Jermaine Gray Ii
5 (1)
Индикаторы
View the institutional support and resistance on every time frame with alerts  on and off buttons for each timeframe for instant chart decluttering. Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 4hour, 1hr, 30 min, 15min,5min etc. Ability to change colors each timeframe Solid or Outline Use bottom or top of Order Blocks as stop loss = defined risk My Trading Story Began in 2013 in the wild west of the crypto market, I’ve spent over $10,000 on trading courses and what I've learned from this experience is that many
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Индикаторы
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
Session Volume Profile Forex MT4
Farkhat Guzairov
Индикаторы
Session Volume Profile  - это расширенное графическое представление, которое отображает торговую активность в течение торговых сессий Forex на указанных ценовых уровнях. Рынок Forex можно разбить на четыре основные торговые сессии: Австралийская сессия, Азиатская сессия, Европейская сессия и любимое всеми время торговли - Американская (US) сессия. POC  - профиля может быть использован в качестве уровня поддержки и сопротивления для внутридневной торговли. VWAP  - цена средневзвешенная объемом
ContiStat
Matous Bartl
Индикаторы
Brief description The ContiStat indicator calculate statistic frequency of green (up) and red (down) movement in the chart and determine movement dynamics (silver curve). There are two key parameters to understand the ContiStat principle: Block height and Block count . The ContiStat engine convert instrument price chart move to Blocks of constant height (price) regardles of how much time it take. Example 1: Block height is set to 50. DE30 index price make move from 15230 to 15443 in an hour. 4 g
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Индикаторы
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Индикаторы
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Ratel Strength
Zhi Xue Lu
Индикаторы
Indicator description: The Ratel Strength indicator is mainly used to determine the strength of long and short trends and give reference signals for buying and selling points. It is suitable for gold, foreign exchange, digital currencies, etc. Indicator parameters: Proid：14 B/S signal reversal deviation value： 1.00 Display B/S signal： TRUE Up trend signal color： clrLightSeaGreen Down trend signal color： clrRed Indicator usage: Above the 0 axis of the column, long position are relatively strong
Channel of Fractals mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "CHANNEL of Fractals" для MT4. - Этот индикатор отображает актуальные локальные линии тренда на основе максимумов/минимумов фракталов. - Отлично подходит для трейдеров, использующих графический анализ. - Локальные линии сопротивления — красный цвет. - Локальные линии поддержки — синий цвет. - Имеет несколько параметров, отвечающих за количество фракталов, цвет и ширину линий тренда. - Индикатор отлично подходит для определения текущего состояния рынка: - Бычий рынок — ко
Bearish Power Lum
Le Van Den
Индикаторы
Everyday trading represents a battle of buyers ("Bulls") pushing prices up and sellers ("Bears") pushing prices down. Depending on what party scores off, the day will end with a price that is higher or lower than that of the previous day. Intermediate results, first of all the highest and lowest price, allow to judge about how the battle was developing during the day. It is very important to be able to estimate the Bears Power balance since changes in this balance initially signalize about possi
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Индикаторы
Пробои ценовых уровней, продвинутая статистика, расчет ТейкПрофита и 3 вида уведомлений. Преимущества: Не перерисовывает свои результаты Сигнал строго на закрытии свечи Алгоритм фильтрации ложных пробоев Отлично сочетается с любой трендовой стратегией Работает на всех инструментах и таймсериях Руководство пользователя ->  ЗДЕСЬ  / Решение проблем ->   ЗДЕСЬ  / МТ5 версия ->  ЗДЕСЬ Как торговать с индикатором: Торговля с AW Breakout Catcher всего в три простых шага: Шаг 1 - Открытие позиции Полу
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Индикаторы
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Друзья, представляем Вашему вниманию наш новый индикатор Forex Gump Laser. Так как у нас в команде нет дизайнеров, а в основном мы математики, финансисты, программисты и трейдеры, то особых изменений в дизайне индикатора мы не делали. С виду он напоминает привычный Вам Forex Gump. С другой стороны Forex Gump стал уже не просто названием индикатора, это бренд. И мы пытаемся во всех его разновидностях сохранить фирменный стиль. Вся суть индикатора в его алгоритмах работы и формулах, которые отвеча
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Meter - это самый простой способ определить сильные и слабые валюты. Этот индикатор показывает относительную силу 8 основных валют + Золото: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Символ золота может быть изменен на символ другого инструмента, например такого как XAG, XAU и т.д. По умолчанию значение силы нормализовано в диапазоне от 0 до 100 для алгоритма RSI: Значение выше 60 означает сильную валюту; Значение ниже 40 означает слабую валюту; Для работы данного индикат
Другие продукты этого автора
Refined Order Block Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed around ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights key price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal zones , often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. When the price reaches these critical areas, it may experience signifi
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders. By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.   Market
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
3 (1)
Индикаторы
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв