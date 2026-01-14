Katana Price Action

Katana_Price_Action

Product Description 

[Product Name] (Please enter the safe name you chose, e.g., Katana Trade System)

■ Concept: Return to Roots – The "Pure KATANA" This product is the "Pure KATANA", created by stripping away all unnecessary features to return to the essence of the KATANA series. While we have continuously evolved the series by incorporating feedback from many traders, the system eventually became too complex. New users often found the settings overwhelming and the true potential of the logic was buried under complications.

Therefore, we decided to return to our roots. We eliminated complex settings and decorative elements to extract only the core strengths of KATANA: "Sharp Logic" and "Statistical Advantage." This simplified design allows traders of all levels, from beginners to experts, to utilize the system intuitively for essential trading decisions.

■ Product Overview [Product Name] is an advanced technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to simultaneously solve the two biggest challenges in short-term trading: "Price Noise" and "Reaction Lag." Using a proprietary signal processing algorithm, it filters out superficial market fluctuations to extract the statistically significant "Core of Momentum." It structures complex market data into a simple visual interface, enabling traders to make precise judgments based on objective data.

■ 5 Technical Benefits

1. Noise Reduction and Low Lag via Non-Linear Algorithms Traditional moving averages and oscillators face a mathematical dilemma: the more smoothing applied, the greater the lag. This tool uses proprietary non-linear logic to effectively filter out fine noise without affecting trend detection, allowing it to follow sudden price changes instantly.

2. Environment Recognition with Adaptive Volatility Filter The system analyzes market liquidity and price volatility in real-time, automatically detecting range-bound markets with no direction or times of extremely low trading volume. It suppresses signals in low-probability situations to reduce unnecessary entries and prioritize capital preservation.

3. Multi-Horizon Inertia Synchronization (MTF Analysis) It analyzes not just the timing of the current timeframe but also synchronizes with the inertia (momentum) of higher timeframes internally. By instantly extracting "high-probability setups" where multiple timeframes align, it eliminates the need for manual multi-timeframe analysis and improves accuracy.

4. 100% No-Repaint Design (Standard Mode) The "Standard Mode" of this product is strictly No-Repaint. Once a signal appears and the candle closes, it will never shift or disappear. This ensures that historical chart verification matches real trading performance, allowing for reliable operation based on statistics.

5. Objective Judgment via Dynamic Liquidity Analysis The tool statistically calculates the rate of price displacement to quantify whether the current price is at a "statistical limit" or in a "liquidity void." This provides traders with an objective perspective backed by mathematics, eliminating subjectivity and emotion.

■ Operation Modes

  • Standard Mode: Focuses on statistical integrity. It is 100% non-repainting and is suitable for traders who prefer cautious entry decisions and value accurate backtesting results.

  • Fast Mode: Prioritizes reaction speed. It tracks momentum changes in real-time before the candle closes, designed to provide early judgment materials for rapid trading.

■ Recommended Trading Procedure

  1. Environment Check: Confirm the dominant momentum (Blue = Buy, Red = Sell) via the main indicator color.

  2. Signal Identification: Identify points where the adaptive filter conditions are met and a signal is generated.

  3. Entry: Confirm synchronization with the higher timeframe trend and enter based on your pre-set risk tolerance.

  4. Exit: Consider taking profit when opposite momentum occurs or when a statistical target is reached.

■ Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) only

  • Recommended Timeframes: M1, M5, M15 (Optimized for short-term and day trading)

  • Supported Symbols: All Currency Pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto

  • Notifications: Push Notifications, Email, Pop-up Alerts

  • External DLL: Not used

■ Parameter Settings

  • Signal_Period : Signal sensitivity setting

  • Filter_Strength : Noise reduction strength setting

  • Mode_Select : Select Standard (No-Repaint) or Fast

  • Alert_Settings : Toggle various notifications ON/OFF

■ Risk Disclaimer This product is a tool to assist in technical analysis and does not guarantee future profits. Foreign exchange trading (FX) and financial instrument trading involve high risks and may result in the loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure you fully understand the characteristics of this tool using a demo account before using it for actual trading. Use at your own risk.


Другие продукты этого автора
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Индикаторы
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Oni Strength Pro HUD
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Oni Strength Pro - Multi-Asset Trend Analysis Dashboard MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161591? Product Overview Oni Strength Pro is the ultimate trend analysis utility for MT4, integrating Currency Strength analysis with Multi-Asset monitoring. The biggest highlight of the latest v15.00 update is the "Fully Automated Symbol Selection." The system scans all monitored symbols in real-time and automatically selects the "Top 3 Buy" and "Top 3 Sell" candidates—those with the strongest
Katana Special Edition MT5
Yuki Miyake
1 (1)
Индикаторы
KATANA SPECIAL EDITION [MTF MATRIX] for MT5 Product Overview KATANA SPECIAL EDITION is a premium multi-timeframe (MTF) environment recognition and signaling system, rebuilt from the ground up to unlock the full computational potential of MetaTrader 5. While inheriting the core philosophy of the highly acclaimed MT4 version, this "Special Edition" utilizes MT5's high-speed processing to monitor all timeframes from M1 to D1 simultaneously via the 3-TF Matrix Engine . It identifies the "Golden S
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Delta Swing Pro - Multi-Timeframe Trend Consensus System for MT4 Concept: Capturing the Moment of Perfect Alignment The greatest adversary in trading is the "contradiction" between different timeframes. It is common to find a 5-minute chart showing a bullish trend while the 1-hour chart remains bearish. This conflict creates market noise that leads many traders into unprofitable traps. Delta Swing Pro is engineered to synchronize these varying timeframe vectors. It identifies the rare moments
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Price Action Dashboard Pro - Professional Market Structure & Price Action for MT4 Concept: Ending the Search for the "Holy Grail" Many traders find themselves lost in a labyrinth of complex algorithms, eventually losing sight of the only truth that matters: "Price is King." Price Action Dashboard Pro is designed to lead you out of the endless cycle of searching for a "magic indicator" and bring you back to the core principles of the market— Dow Theory and Price Action . This is not a temporar
Ninja Shadow Hud
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Ninja Shadow HUD - Minimalist Multi-Analysis Sidebar for MT4 Product Concept: The Invisible Strategic Advisor In the modern trading environment, information overload often leads to analysis paralysis. Excessive indicators on a chart frequently obscure the most critical data: Price Action. Ninja Shadow HUD is designed with the philosophy of "Stealth and Efficiency." Like a "Ninja," it remains hidden in the periphery (sidebar) of your chart, silently monitoring Dow Theory, Currency Strength, an
Shogun Trade Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
SHOGUN TRADE PRO [MT5] - Professional Market Structure & Dow Theory Suite Limited Release: Early Access Pricing This professional suite is currently available at an introductory price to celebrate its launch on the MT5 platform. Please note that the price will be adjusted incrementally as updates are released and the user base grows. Secure your "Commander’s Seat" at the most favorable rate today. The Developer’s Journey: From Noise to Clarity I will be honest: I was once a "knowledge colle
Oni Strength
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Oni Strength Pro - Multi-Asset Trend Analysis Dashboard "Personally, using this has amazingly eliminated my hesitation and kept me in such great form that I finally decided to release the MT5 version!" Product Overview   Oni Strength Pro is the ultimate trend analysis utility for MT5, integrating Currency Strength analysis with Multi-Asset monitoring. The biggest highlight of the latest   v15.00 update   is the   "Fully Automated Symbol Selection."   The system scans all monitored symbols in
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв