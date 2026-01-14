New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT Indicator MT4

New Day & New Week Opening Gap ICT (NWOG & NDOG) Indicator for MT4



The New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT NWOG NDOG MT4 indicator is a practical and reliable tool designed for traders of all experience levels using the MetaTrader 4 platform.

This indicator automatically identifies and displays price gaps that form at the start of each new trading day and week. When the market opens after a daily or weekly close, the opening price often differs from the previous closing price, creating a visible gap on the chart. These gaps frequently play an important role in price behavior.

The indicator highlights these zones clearly:

New Week Opening Gap (NWOG) is shown in red

New Day Opening Gap (NDOG) is shown in green

Indicator Specifications



Feature Description Category Kill Zone – Support & Resistance – ICT Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Time Frame Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Day Trading – Medium-Term – Long-Term Markets Forex – Crypto – Stocks – Commodities

Indicator Overview

Opening price gaps formed at the beginning of a new trading day or week often act as key support and resistance zones. When price revisits these areas, it may signal either a trend continuation or a potential reversal.

Many traders monitor price retracements into these gap zones, as they frequently offer high-probability entry and exit opportunities.

The indicator also supports the Event Horizon (PD) concept used in ICT trading, which is calculated by averaging daily and weekly opening gaps. By visualizing these levels on the chart, traders can more easily integrate ICT-based liquidity concepts into their trading strategies.

Uptrend Scenario

In an uptrend example shown on a 30-minute Dogecoin chart, the indicator marks the daily opening gap with a green box. When price pulls back and reacts to this zone, it may indicate a strong buy opportunity, especially when aligned with the overall bullish market structure.

Downtrend Scenario

On a 1-hour USD/CAD chart, the indicator demonstrates how daily opening gaps influence price movement. As price approaches the green-marked daily gap zone, traders can evaluate price behavior for signs of rejection, continuation, or reversal, helping them make more informed trade decisions.

Indicator Settings

Chart & Object Color Theme: Light background

NYOG_Show: Annual opening gap display disabled

NMOG_LookBack: Monthly gap calculation based on the last 5 candles

NMOG_Show: Monthly opening gap display disabled

NWOG_LookBack: Weekly gap calculation based on the last 5 candles

NWOG_Show: Weekly opening gap display enabled

NDOG_LookBack: Daily gap calculation based on the last 5 candles

NDOG_Show: Daily opening gap display enabled

Invalidation: Automatic removal of invalid gap zones enabled

Conclusion



The New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT NWOG NDOG MT4 indicator is a powerful addition to any MetaTrader 4 trading setup. By identifying critical daily and weekly opening gaps, it helps traders anticipate potential price reactions and liquidity-driven market movements.

Since opening gaps play a significant role in ICT concepts and liquidity-based analysis, this indicator offers valuable insights for traders seeking structured, rule-based trade opportunities across multiple markets and timeframes.