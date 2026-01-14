Aurum Rebellion is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss.

Aurum Rebellion never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a safe choice for both conservative and experienced traders. This unique approach allows it to remain steady even during volatile market conditions.

Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.

Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.

Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.

The advisor distinguishes its orders from others using an internal Magic Number.

Working pair XAUUSD H1.

The minimum starting deposit is $100.

Peculiarities

Ready to go without any particular setup.

It is possible to set the maximum allowed spread value for opening a position.

It is possible to set the maximum size of the dynamic lot.

It is possible to allow trading at the specified time of the day.

Account type - any.

Parameters

Comment - comment on orders.

Dynamic_Lot - dynamic lot mode. Automatic calculation and setting of the lot size based on free margin and Risk parameter.

Risk - maximum risk per trade for calculation of the dynamic lot size. Recommended values are 10 to 30.

Fix_Lot - fixed lot size. Recommended value is 0.01 for deposit of $100 or higher.

StopLoss - Stop Loss value in pips.

TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips.

Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size for opening positions, in points.

Max_Lot - maximum allowed dynamic lot size.

TimeTrade - trading time settings.

StartHour - trading start hour.

StopHour - trading end hour.

Aurum Rebellion is built for traders who value safety, precision, and discipline. It does not chase the market. It waits for the right opportunity, executes with accuracy, and manages every trade with capital protection as the priority. This makes it a reliable choice for long term trading success.