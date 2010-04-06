SR Volume Map

SR Volume Map displays a clear support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume. It highlights key price areas where price is more likely to react.
The tool serves as a visual guide for planning trade entries, stops, and targets using volume-based structure.

Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, SR Volume Map indicates where trading activity is concentrated and helps create clearer, more structured trade plans.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.


How SR Heatmap Works

SR Volume Map analyzes recent price action and measures traded volume across different price levels. This data is visualized as a heatmap directly on the chart.

Brighter or more intense areas highlight price levels with higher trading activity. These levels often function as support or resistance, as they previously attracted significant market participation.


Key Features

  • Volume-based heatmap of support and resistance zones

  • Full range or local volume mapping

  • Instant level alerts (by clicking node lines)

  • Customizable colors

  • Show / hide option


On-Click Alerts

When enabled in the input settings, the tool provides a simple on-click alert system. Clicking a node line places an instant alert on that specific price level and triggers a notification when price is reached.
On-click alerts offer a faster, more practical alternative to the built-in MetaTrader alert system and allow monitoring price levels without constant screen watching.

Alerts are bound to price levels, not to the visual nodes used to activate them, and automatically clear when the chart timeframe is changed.


Always at Hand

SR Volume Map supports simple, structured trade planning by providing clear, volume-based context for entries, stop-loss placement, and targets.

To avoid unnecessary chart clutter, use the corner button to show or hide the volume map.


SR Volume Map is not supported in the Strategy Tester.



Рекомендуем также
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Индикаторы
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Точность и умный контроль цены! Повышайте точность своей торговли с Bid Price Timer Indicator — мощным инструментом, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят время, точность и ясность в каждом движении рынка. Ключевые особенности: Фиксированный таймер – Всегда отображается справа на графике (можно настроить X_Offset). Динамическое слежение за ценой – Таймер плавно движется вверх и вниз , следуя за Bid ценой в реальном времени. Автоматическое позицион
Support and Resistance ACPG
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Индикаторы
Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  The Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  (developed by Grok by xAI) is an advanced tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform, designed to identify and visualize support and resistance zones on a price chart. Unlike traditional support and resistance indicators, the ACPG method combines a dynamic approach based on swing points, volatility analysis using the Average True Range (ATR), and an adaptive clustering system to detect high-relevance zones in the
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
Ric
Sabina Fik
Индикаторы
С помощью данного индикатора вы сможете   прогнозировать поведение цены   на несколько баров вперёд, что даёт вам возможность заранее оценить динамику рынка. Индикатор строит   прогнозную линию , отображающую предполагаемые будущие значения цен, основываясь на сложных алгоритмах анализа исторических данных. Это позволяет более осознанно принимать решения о входе и выходе с рынка, а также оптимизировать уровни стоп-лоссов и тейк-профитов, корректируя их в зависимости от прогнозируемых движений. П
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является наиболее распространенным индикатором, который мы используем каждый день, включая наши наиболее часто используемые стратегии, ICT и SMC, лимиты стоп-лоссов и лимиты ликвидности, которые возникают в часы открытия и закрытия бирж, а также объем бирж с Фибоначчи и увеличением и уменьшением масштаба, и наиболее распространенные действия, которые вы хотите видеть, такие как выбор движения биржи, которое вы хотите видеть, и вытягивание Фибоначчи, являются полностью автоматическ
Swing daily
Ely Alsedy
Индикаторы
A pivot point is   an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets . Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa. the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section  it's used mainly to locate intraday tr
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор Rocket Trend трендовый. Индикатор рисует вдоль графика двухцветные точки соединенные между собой линиями. Это трендовый индикатор, представляет из себя алгоритмический индикатор. Прост в работе и понимании при появлении синего кружка необходимо покупать, при появлении красного - продавать. Индикатор используется для скальпинга и пипсовки, не плохо себя зарекомендовал. Rocket Trend доступный для анализа направления тренда за конкретный отрезок времени. Идеально подходит для начинающих
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Pivot Price Round
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Индикаторы
Pivot Round Price — это индикатор, основанный на классических формулах Pivot Points (Classic Pivots), точно сохраняя исходные расчёты поддержки, сопротивления и центрального пивота, не изменяя ни одной части стандартной используемой математики. Отличие и главное преимущество этого индикатора заключается в том, что уровни автоматически корректируются до округлённых цен, что облегчает визуализацию на активах с несколькими знаками после запятой и делает уровни гораздо более значимыми на реальном гр
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Индикаторы
Pivot Points MT5 - цветной, универсальный, мультивалютный/мультиинструментальный индикатор системы уровней Pivot Points , состоящий из трех версий: Standard Old, Standard New и Fibo , выбираемых пользователем по желанию. Построение идет для финансовых инструментов в отдельном окне . По выбору пользователя система автоматически рассчитывает точку разворота Pivot Point на основе рыночных данных за истекший день ( PERIOD_D1 ) и систему уровней сопротивления и поддержки по три в каждом. Пользователю
Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Candle Analysis Conan
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
キャンドル分析コナン Candle Analysis Conan PRO は、 ダイナミックなフラクタルロジックとアダプティブスイング検証エンジンによって構築された、 高精度のトレンド検出と市場構造可視化システムです。 本システムは、HH（高値更新）、LL（安値更新）、および主要な構造変化をシームレスに判別し、 機関投資家レベルの明確さで市場の「本質的なリズム」を読み解くことを可能にします。 ZigZag 精度、フラクタル検証、そしてボリューム認識ロジックを統合し、 SMC（Smart Money Concept）、マーケットストラクチャー分析、 高精度のスイング分析に最適化された設計となっています。 コアエンジンモジュール（Core Engine Modules） 1. ZigZag フラクタル検出 カスタマイズ可能な Fractal_Period による高度なフラクタル認識 ノイズを抑え、構造的な転換点を確実に捉えるアダプティブ ZigZag Min_Deviation による最小変動幅の精密管理 2. トレンド確認フィルター（Trend Confirmation Filter）
Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
Индикаторы
Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
FREE
MT5 Support Resistance
Agus Santoso
Индикаторы
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/157679 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/157680 Уровни поддержки и сопротивления — интеллектуальные уровни структуры рынка Понятный, интеллектуальный и высоконадежный индикатор поддержки и сопротивления, созданный для профессиональных трейдеров и автоматизированных систем. Уровни поддержки и сопротивления предназначены для определения истинных рыночных уровней с помощью продвинутого алгоритма кластеризации, сочетающего фракт
Supreme OBV Divergence Indicator
Eveline Van Neyghem
5 (1)
Индикаторы
A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
FiboPivotsIndicator
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
FiboPivotsIndicator is the indicator for intraday traders looking for key breakout levels and target levels on the chart. It uses automatic Fibonacci extensions and pivot points to highlight price event areas.   FiboPivotsIndicator  is a unique combination of Fibonacci extensions and pivot points for price action traders. This breakout trading tool is suitable for both trend following and swing trading strategies. Indicators such as moving averages, stochastics and RSI are well suited for this
Jabidabi Bias
Attila Csenge
Индикаторы
Indicator Description This indicator displays the highest and lowest prices for the previous day, week, and month. Additionally, it shows pivot levels calculated using different methods: Standard, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, and Floor pivots. Features: Previous Day High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading day. Previous Week High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading week. Previous Month High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest p
DailyFibs Pivot Entry Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase How This Daily Fib Pivot System Works: Core Logic: 1. Daily Direction Determination (8 AM default):    · Looks at previous day's price action    · Calculates daily pivot = (High + Low + Close) / 3    · Determines if current price is above/below pivot → Bullish/Bearish    · Waits for 3-bar confirmation on H1 timeframe before locking direction 2. Once Direction is Lo
BCSpikes
Shamsul Arfeen
Индикаторы
Modern Spike Indicator Features: 1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings. 2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation. 3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend stre
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Индикаторы
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
MTF Support Resistance with Fibo and LR Channel
Huu Hai Ngo
Индикаторы
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and displays support and resistance (S&R) lines using the ZigZag indicator. Features The support and resistance lines are not redrawing. The indicator is capable of adding new support and resistance levels as they appear. Each S&R line has a tooltip that displays the price level and start time. Shows the start time, price level and number of touches of all S&R lines when pressing the shortcut Shift+I Save time for multi-timeframe analysis on tr
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Индикаторы
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe
Sergei Iakovlev
Индикаторы
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe э то мощный инструмент предназначен для построения точных уровней поддержки и сопротивления на основе фракталов со старшего таймфрейма, предоставляет вам сигналы на покупку и продажу с удобными оповещениями. Принцип работы: Индикатор анализирует фрактальные уровни на старшем таймфрейме и отображает их на вашем текущем графике. Вы можете легко настроить старший таймфрейм в свойствах индикатора, чтобы получить максимальную точность и соответствие вашим стра
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Levels StopTP
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
УРОВНИ (экстремумы, стопы, тейкпрофиты) Индикатор визуализирует уровни недавних экстремумов цены. Поиск таковых значений осуществляется посредством внутреннего алгоритма. Не перерисовывается.  Используется для смены уровней размещения стоп-приказов (делается пользователем вручную, индикатор только визуализирует уровень). Также можно использовать для взятия частичной прибыли на противоположных движению уровнях. Индикатор позволит брать бОльшую часть сильных движений. Можно не опасаться преждеврем
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Индикаторы
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
MasterCharts
Alexander Berger
Индикаторы
You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points. MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade. The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter. If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying). When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling). It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299$ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти у
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ AUX индикатор и поддержку EA  Прямая загрузка — Нажмите здесь [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment — это специализированный инструмент MT5, созданный для трейдеров, использующих Теорию волн Эллиотта в рамках методов Trading Chaos. Он выявляет скрытые и обычные дивергенции в ценовом движении, синхронизированные с хаотичной рыночной средой, описанной Биллом Уильямсом. Ключевые особенности Дивергенция, согласованная с волнами Эллиотта: определяет бычьи
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённые реальным рыночным импульсом. Данный индикатор   не пытается предсказать вершины или
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в определении точек входа и эффективном управлении рисками. Индикатор предоставляет комплексный набор аналитических инструментов, включая систему обнаружения сигналов, автоматическое управление Entry/SL/TP, анализ объемов и статистику эффективности в режиме реального времени. Руководство пользователя для понимания системы   |   Руководство пользователя на других языках ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Индикаторы
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Продвинутая система скальпингового индикатора с множеством фильтров SuperScalp Pro — это продвинутая система скальпингового индикатора, объединяющая классический Supertrend и множество интеллектуальных подтверждающих фильтров. Индикатор эффективно работает на всех таймфреймах от M1 до H4 и особенно подходит для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар. Может использоваться как самостоятельная система или гибко интегрироваться в существующие торговые стратегии. Индикатор включает б
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MetaForecast предсказывает и визуализирует будущее любого рынка на основе гармонии в данных о ценах. Хотя рынок не всегда предсказуем, если существует узнаваемый паттерн в ценах, то MetaForecast способен предсказать будущее с наибольшей точностью. По сравнению с другими аналогичными продуктами, MetaForecast способен генерировать более точные результаты, анализируя тренды на рынке. Входные параметры Past size (Размер прошлых данных) Указывает количество баров, которые MetaForecast использует для
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Индикаторы
FX Levels: Исключительно точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления для всех рынков Краткий обзор Ищете надежный способ определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления для любых инструментов—валют, индексов, акций или сырьевых товаров? FX Levels сочетает традиционный «Lighthouse» метод с современным динамическим подходом, обеспечивая почти универсальную точность. Благодаря сочетанию опыта реальных брокеров и автоматических ежедневных плюс «в реальном времени» обновлений, FX Levels поможет вам выявлят
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Другие продукты этого автора
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Work
Instant Pitchfork for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Instant Pitchfork — Quick Manual 1. Atta
Sweet Spot MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Sweet Spot automatically highlights an optimal pullback zone on the chart to help plan trend-continuation entries. The zone is calculated on a user-selected trend leg by dragging a vertical reference line and is drawn only when needed, keeping charts clean and clutter-free by default. Sweet Spot is designed to support structured, rule-based trade planning while maintaining a clear view of price action at all times. Key Features: Sweet Spot detection on a user-selected trend leg Sweet Spot zone
SR Volume Map MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
SR Volume Map   displays a clear support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume.  It highlights key price areas where price is more likely to react. The tool serves as a visual guide for planning trade entries, stops, and targets using volume-based structure. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, SR Volume Map indicates where trading activity is concentrated and helps create clearer, more structured trade plans. Works on all symbols and timeframes. How SR Heatmap Works SR Vol
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker   identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Wo
Instant Pitchfork for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Instant Pitchfork — Quick Manual 1. Atta
Sweet Spot
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Sweet Spot automatically highlights an optimal pullback zone on the chart to help plan trend-continuation entries. The zone is calculated on a user-selected trend leg by dragging a vertical reference line and is drawn only when needed, keeping charts clean and clutter-free by default. Sweet Spot is designed to support structured, rule-based trade planning while maintaining a clear view of price action at all times. Key Features: Sweet Spot detection on a user-selected trend leg Sweet Spot zone
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв