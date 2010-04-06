SR Volume Map displays a clear support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume. It highlights key price areas where price is more likely to react.

The tool serves as a visual guide for planning trade entries, stops, and targets using volume-based structure.

Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, SR Volume Map indicates where trading activity is concentrated and helps create clearer, more structured trade plans.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.



How SR Heatmap Works

SR Volume Map analyzes recent price action and measures traded volume across different price levels. This data is visualized as a heatmap directly on the chart.

Brighter or more intense areas highlight price levels with higher trading activity. These levels often function as support or resistance, as they previously attracted significant market participation.