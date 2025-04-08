GOLD Long Dynamics

This Expert Advisor harnesses powerful bullish trading dynamics through a sophisticated combination of candlestick pattern recognition and technical indicator confluence.
Core Strategy:
Built on a foundation of proven candlestick formations including Engulfing patterns, Harami, and multiple other high-probability setups. The EA leverages multi-timeframe analysis to identify optimal entry points on gold (XAUUSD) with enhanced accuracy.
Technical Indicators:

ZigZagColor for trend identification
Bollinger Bands for volatility analysis
RSI (Relative Strength Index)
RVI (Relative Vigor Index)
Stochastic Oscillator
Parabolic SAR

Performance & Compatibility:

Extensively back-tested and optimized using historical data from 2015 to present
Tested on Exness Standard account with 100% tick data quality
Compatible with any MT5 broker

Risk Management Features:

Target risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5 (varies by market conditions)
Built-in trailing stop functionality
Optional partial closure system to lock in profits incrementally
VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Ideal For: Traders seeking an algorithmic solution for gold trading with robust technical analysis and disciplined risk management.
