Smart Reversal Dashboard Indicator





Description:

A powerful multi-indicator reversal signal system that combines RSI, MACD, and Stochastic oscillators to identify potential trend reversal points. The indicator displays buy/sell signals with arrows on the chart and includes a real-time dashboard showing current indicator values and market conditions.





Key Features:

• Multi-Indicator Analysis: Combines RSI, MACD, and Stochastic for reliable reversal signals

• Visual Signals: Green arrows for buy signals, red arrows for sell signals

• Real-Time Dashboard: Shows current RSI, MACD, and Stochastic values with color-coded signals

• Customizable Signal Filtering: Adjust minimum signals required (1-3 indicators) to control signal frequency

• Noise Reduction: Minimum bars between signals filter to avoid overcrowded charts

• Alert System: Optional alerts for new signals

• Fully Customizable: All indicator parameters and levels can be adjusted





How to Use:





1. Basic Setup:

- Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart

- Default settings work well for most timeframes

- Enable "Show Dashboard" to see real-time indicator values





2. Signal Sensitivity:

- Min_Signals = 1: Most signals (requires 1 of 3 indicators to confirm)

- Min_Signals = 2: Balanced signals (default, requires 2 of 3 indicators)

- Min_Signals = 3: Fewer, high-quality signals (requires all 3 indicators)





3. Noise Filter:

- Min_Bars_Between_Signals: Set minimum candles between signals (default: 15)

- Increase value for fewer signals (20-30 for less noise)

- Decrease value for more signals (10-15 for more opportunities)





4. Indicator Levels:

- RSI_Oversold (default: 30): Below this level triggers buy condition

- RSI_Overbought (default: 70): Above this level triggers sell condition

- Stoch_Oversold (default: 20): Stochastic buy threshold

- Stoch_Overbought (default: 80): Stochastic sell threshold





5. Dashboard:

- Shows current signal status (WAITING/BUY ZONE/SELL ZONE)

- Displays real-time Bid/Ask prices

- Color-coded indicator values for quick analysis





Signal Logic:

• BUY Signal: Requires minimum signals when RSI/MACD/Stochastic show oversold conditions with bullish crossover

• SELL Signal: Requires minimum signals when RSI/MACD/Stochastic show overbought conditions with bearish crossover





Recommended Settings:

• Scalping (M1-M5): Min_Signals = 1, Min_Bars_Between_Signals = 10

• Day Trading (M15-H1): Min_Signals = 2, Min_Bars_Between_Signals = 15 (default)

• Swing Trading (H4-D1): Min_Signals = 2-3, Min_Bars_Between_Signals = 20-30





Best Pairs:

Works well on all major pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD





Tips:

• Combine with price action analysis for better entry timing

• Use higher timeframes for stronger signals

• Adjust levels based on market volatility

• Enable alerts for real-time notifications





Version: 1.00



