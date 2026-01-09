Oni Strength Pro HUD

【⚠️ URGENT WARNING: PRICE EXPLOSION IMMINENT】

The current price ($35) is a complete ANOMALY. To protect the "Edge" for early adopters, I will raise the price to its true value IMMEDIATELY once the sales limit is reached. <u>NO WARNINGS. NO GOING BACK.</u>

(※ This is your ONLY chance to get the "Oni" power at this price. DECIDE NOW.)

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ STOP LOSING MONEY TO MARKET NOISE. VISUALIZE THE TRUE FLOW OF MONEY. ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

"I thought I understood Currency Strength... until I saw this."

Before this tool, I was confused. "Dollar is strong," "Yen is weak"... I knew the theory, but I couldn't win. Why? Because I was looking at Noise, not the Trend.

Oni Strength Pro is the answer I finally reached after years of research. It ruthlessly eliminates short-term noise and exposes exactly where the money is flowing globally.

The moment you put this on your chart, you will feel a shock. "So, THIS is what a real trend looks like."

【Why "ONI"?】

During development, when I witnessed the sheer power and accuracy of this tool, only one thought crossed my mind: "It's too strong... If it's this powerful, it must be an 'ONI'."

In Japanese folklore, the "Oni" (Demon/Ogre) is a symbol of ultimate, unmatched strength. There is no better name for a tool that hunts down profits with such dominance.

【5 Powers of ONI Strength Pro】

1. Eliminate "Losing Markets" The HUD clearly displays a "－ (Bar)" icon when there is no trend. It forces you to WAIT. This feature alone will save your account from unnecessary losses.

2. Exclusive "ONI MATRIX" Algorithm It calculates money flow across M15, H1, H4, and D1, instantly ranking 28 currency pairs. It finds the "Best Pair to Trade Now" in seconds.

3. Pro-Grade Cockpit HUD An ultra-compact (270px) design that fits perfectly on your chart. Trade with the discipline of a fighter pilot using objective data.

4. No More Guesswork See a "▲ (Up)" icon with a Green background? That means GO. No more guessing.

5. 100% NON-REPAINT "ONI Signals" This is crucial. Once the ONI Signal Arrow appears on candle close, it NEVER disappears or moves. You can trade with absolute confidence.

【The Golden Strategy】

Simple. Powerful.

  1. 📊 Check the Meter Find a pair with a "▲ (Up)" or "▼ (Down)" icon and a colored background (Green/Red). (Note: Ignore the "－" icon pairs.)

  2. 🚀 One-Click Switch Click the button to jump to the strongest pair immediately.

  3. 🎯 Wait for the ONI Signal Enter the trade AFTER the arrow appears and the candle closes. This is the moment of highest probability.

【Price: Act Now】

Current Price: $35 (Launch Special)

To be honest, this price is absurdly low considering the development cost and the edge it provides. You can recoup this investment with just one or two successful trades.

This price is a reward for early adopters. To protect the value of the tool, I WILL raise the price significantly after a certain number of sales.

Don't regret seeing a higher price tomorrow. Get the power of the "Oni" now.

Oni Strength Pro HUD —— The answer is on your chart.


