Sigma Reversion Master MT5

Sigma Reversion Master MT5 is an elite Expert Advisor designed specifically to pass Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, etc.) and manage institutional capital.

The EA utilizes the Sigma 3.0 Statistical Reversion strategy, identifying extreme market exhaustion points through Bollinger Bands with optimized deviations.

Performance Highlights:

  • Net Profit: $5,867.00 USD in 6 months.

  • ROI: +58.6% on a $10,000 initial capital.

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss. No Martingale or Grid strategies.

  • Protection: Includes automatic Breakeven to lock in profits early.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: EURUSD.

  • Timeframe: M15.

  • Settings: Use the included .set file for Sigma 3.0 deviation.

  • *** IMPORTANT NOTE FOR THE TESTER *** The EA performed 464 successful trades on EURUSD H1. The 'No Money' error on M1 is just a stress test result. The EA is strictly optimized for EURUSD M15.

Рекомендуем также
Callidus Simple
Mate Patrik Toth
5 (1)
Эксперты
I am Callidus Simple. I am Your Specialized Gold Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am a specialized, powerful version of the Callidus trading framework, engineered and optimized for one purpose: to master the unique and volatile personality of the Gold market (XAUUSD). I am not a crippled demo. I am a fully-featured Expert Advisor, containing the same sophisticated,   dual-engine adaptive core   as my Ultimate sibling. The only difference? My focus is singular—on Gold—and my decisions are bas
FREE
Doperman Scalper
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
1 (1)
Эксперты
DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0 - Профессиональная торговая система Что такое DOPERMAN SCALPER? Интеллектуальная автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для быстрого скальпинга на финансовых рынках. Сочетает продвинутую стратегию мартингейла с строгим управлением рисками для стабильных результатов. Ключевые особенности: Умная торговая система: Интеллектуальное удвоение позиций в оптимальные моменты с использованием математических расчетов 5 различных стратегий мартингейла на выбор Дополнитель
FREE
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA — это профессиональный торговый советник, разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 5. Он специально создан для торговли валютной парой   AUDUSD на таймфрейме H1 . Советник применяет стратегию, основанную на нескольких индикаторах, цель которой — выявление и использование потенциальных рыночных разворотов и коррекций. Основное внимание в его разработке уделено надежному управлению риском, включая динамический расчет размера лота и несколько уровней защиты сделок для
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA   – это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная специально для пары   USDJPY   на таймфрейме   H1 . Его основная стратегия основана на определении потенциальных разворотных точек рынка и использовании сдвигов в моментуме. Советник предназначен для работы по контртрендовой методике, стремясь входить в сделки, когда текущее направление рынка показывает признаки ослабления. Анализируя комбинацию классических технических индикаторов, советник находит то
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Эксперты
Автоматическая торговля на Форекс с акцентом на управление рисками Это автоматический перевод на ваш язык. Пожалуйста, учтите, что возможны некоторые ошибки. (Обновленные файлы настроек в сообществе DFX MQL5, ссылка ниже) Раскройте потенциал EMA кроссоверов с дисциплинированным подходом к прибыльности EMA Pro от DFX - это мощный и удобный в использовании экспертный советник (EA) для автоматизации ваших торговых стратегий на Форекс. Он построен на проверенной стратегии кроссовера EMA (экспонен
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Эксперты
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет трейдерам, я разработал этот инструмент с реальными результатами строго, инструмент, основанный на нескольких моих предыдущих стратегиях, адаптировав его к рынку Форекс, Tyr AI, с силой Бога порядка, нейронная система машинного обучения на основе ИИ для глубокого анализа рынка скальпинга, надежный советник для хорошей обработки официального рынка EURUSD, анализ рынка для совершения входов на профессиональном уровне без хеджа, без Мартина, профессиональный скальпинг ИИ с новой технологией
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Эксперты
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Эксперты
QORA — это полностью автоматизированный Expert Advisor, основанный на концепциях Smart Money — той же методологии, которую используют институциональные трейдеры и хедж-фонды. Вместо запаздывающих индикаторов QORA анализирует Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks и рыночную структуру для определения сетапов с высокой вероятностью успеха. Встроенная система конфлюенции гарантирует, что сделки исполняются только при совпадении нескольких элементов. Адаптивный движок автоматически подстраивает параметры под
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (5)
Эксперты
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der Aurum Sentinel Pro ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den P
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
Эксперты
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA — это передовая торговая система, разработанная для того, чтобы справляться со сложностями рынка Форекс с помощью непревзойдённого сочетания интеллекта, управляемого ИИ, и стратегий, основанных на данных. Благодаря интеграции ChatGPT-o1, новейшего GPT-4.5, изощрённых моделей машинного обучения и передового подхода к анализу больших данных, QuantCore GT достигает нового уровня точности, адаптивности и эффективности торговли. Этот экспертный советник (EA) отличается с
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Эксперты
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Эксперты
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
News History Analyzer
Szabo Bence
Эксперты
Улучшите свои торговые решения с помощью инструмента анализа новостей — передового плагина, разработанного для того, чтобы вы были полностью в курсе последних экономических событий прямо с вашего графика. Этот экспертный инструмент накладывает новости текущей недели прямо на ваши графики, так что вы можете оставаться в курсе событий, движущих рынок, не переключая экраны. С помощью интуитивно понятного, удобного графического интерфейса вы можете легко просматривать новости и получать доступ к и
MA Fly EURUSD mt5
Sebastian Furmanek
Эксперты
Backtest from   2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode EA created for EURUSD H1 Open  transaction based on MA and Volume Close transaction based on RSI or take profit One transaction at the time. No adding position, no martingale, no grid. My recommendations: For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD Fell free to increase lot size while you earn. This EA does not open transaction everyday, b
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Эксперты
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Эксперты
Идеальный робот для проп-фирм и розничных трейдеров (US30, NAS100, US500) — простая подписка за $34/месяц. Устали упускать прибыльные движения на основных индексах? Испытываете трудности с правилами просадки в проп-фирмах? Позвольте профессиональному инструменту сделать всю тяжелую работу. Indices Pulse — это мощный, полностью автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 5, тщательно разработанный для покорения волатильности мировых индексов. Это не просто очередной советник; это ваш дисциплиниров
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Эксперты
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Эксперты
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Эксперты
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Эксперты
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Эксперты
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
QS Dual Impulse Yen
Lucas Leibl
Эксперты
QS Dual-Impulse Yen The  QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen  is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the  M15 timeframe . It combines a dynamic  RSI action signal  with a Bulls Power momentum filter  to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional  RSI trend module  manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves. Strategy Key Facts Entry Logic The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values. These values
Ladder Trend
Chao Wang Pan
Эксперты
Описание стратегии: Bea является тенденцией EA, идея является самым простым способом сделки погони за падением, с движением стоп - лосс своевременно усекает убытки, чтобы прибыль бегала, Bea в основном торгует EURUSD и XAUUSD. Настройки параметров: Transaction: EA будет работать только в том случае, если Transaction=true. Lots: количество нижних рук, рекомендуется 10000USD для заказа 1 стандартной руки, то есть: 0,1 руки под 1000USD. Maxi_point: Предел максимальной точечной разницы, здесь нужно
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Эксперты
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Awesome Cloud
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Эксперты
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Эксперты
Советник открывает сделки  по сигналам индикатора Fractals и использует умное усреднение и расчет объема позиции. В отличие от большинства сеточных советников, Double Grid Pro открывает усредняющие позиции только по сигналам. Индикатор Fractals в данном случае считается самым эффективным. Советник можно настроить на агрессивный и консервативный стиль торговли. Ключевым параметром в стратегии является параметр  CorrectionValue, он указывает размер коррекции при которой мы закрываем всю сетку с пр
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (388)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.17 (12)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (96)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.61 (18)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (8)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (21)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность Limited-time discount. Only 5 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The major update has been completed. The price will soon increase to USD 599, and the final price will be USD 1500. После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Б
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (88)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (65)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Эксперты
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge, not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!   Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. Fixe
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Эксперты
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Эксперты
The Techno Deity — Цифровое Доминирование на XAUUSD Живой сигнал и мониторинг: Следите за результатами работы системы в реальном времени на официальном счете по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Промо-акция: Вы можете получить в подарок советник Cryon X-9000. Для уточнения условий и получения доступа свяжитесь со мной напрямую. The Techno Deity — это высокотехнологичная торговая экосистема, созданная для тех, кто ценит структурный порядок в хаосе золотого рынка. В основе системы ле
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Эксперты
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ Мой канал ]   ,  [ Set-файлы ]  ,   [ Блог ]  , [ Использование ИИ ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] Рекомендуемые счета: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO и др.) Разработчик этого EA доказал свой профессионализм качеством других своих роботов. С Volume Hedger EA  Благодаря возможности задать стратегию входа с использованием пользовательского индикатора, вам больше не потребуется покупать дополнительные EA! Этот EA — продвинутый торговый алгоритм, к
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Эксперты
SmartChoise EA – Торговая система на базе нейронной сети для XAU/USD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1 Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля — в нём подробно объяснены все настройки и параметры. В Telegram-канале вы также можете найти несколько аккаунтов, работающих со SmartChoise с разными балансами, уровнями риска и настройками. Это отличный способ увидеть реальную эффективность советника у разных брокеров и в разных условиях. Цена временно снижена. Этот советник предназ
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Другие продукты этого автора
Bollinger Breakout Prop Master
Yoandris Acosta Acosta
Эксперты
The Ultimate Tool for Prop Firm Challenges & Personal Growth Product Description: Bollinger Breakout Prop Master is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed specifically for the volatility of modern markets. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, this EA uses a solid logic based on Bollinger Bands for entry precision and a 200-period Moving Average to filter the main trend. It trades with the market flow, not against it. Key Features: Prop Firm Ready: Includes a "Smart Lot" algorithm that auto
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв