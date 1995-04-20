Strike Before the Market Moves

VWAP Viper - Early Signal System

VWAP Viper is an advanced fractal-based indicator that provides early warning signals before traditional fractal patterns fully confirm. By combining VWAP analysis, dual EMA filters, and fractal detection, this system helps traders identify high-probability entry points across multiple timeframes.

Key Features

Early Warning System The indicator displays two types of signals: pending signals that appear as fractals begin to form, and confirmed signals when the full 5-bar pattern completes. This dual-signal approach allows traders to prepare for potential entries 1-2 bars in advance.

Multi-Timeframe Adaptive Technology When AutoAdjust mode is enabled, the indicator automatically optimizes EMA periods, lookback bars, and buffer settings based on your current timeframe. Pre-configured profiles are included for M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes, though manual customization is always available.

Triple Filter System

VWAP with dynamic standard deviation bands

Dual EMA trend confirmation (Fast and Slow periods)

Classic 5-bar fractal pattern recognition

Optional VWAP position filter for additional confirmation

Professional Dashboard A clear on-chart information panel displays current EMA values, VWAP level, trend direction, and real-time signal formation status. All essential trading information is visible at a glance without cluttering your chart.

Customizable Alert System Built-in popup notifications inform you when new signals appear, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities even when away from your charts.

How It Works

The indicator identifies classic fractal patterns where price creates a clear high or low point surrounded by lower highs or higher lows. Unlike traditional fractal indicators that only display signals after confirmation, VWAP Viper shows pending signals as patterns begin to develop.

Pending signals appear when the left side of a fractal pattern is established, giving advance notice of potential entries. These transition to confirmed signals once the full 5-bar pattern completes and all filter conditions are met.

The EMA trend filter ensures signals align with the broader price momentum, while the VWAP filter can be enabled to focus on trades in the direction of institutional flow. The fractal buffer setting helps filter out noise in ranging markets.

Suitable For

Scalpers working on M15 and M30 timeframes

Intraday traders using H1 charts

Swing traders operating on H4 and D1 timeframes

Traders of all experience levels seeking clear visual signals

All currency pairs and trading instruments

Key Settings Explained

AutoAdjust: Automatically configures optimal parameters for your timeframe. Set to false for manual control.

ShowPendingSignals: Enables or disables early warning signals. Disable this to see only fully confirmed fractals.

UseVWAPFilter: When enabled, buy signals only appear above VWAP and sell signals only below VWAP.

EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow: Manual EMA period settings when AutoAdjust is disabled.

FractalBuffer: Minimum price movement in points required for signal validity. Higher values filter more signals.

EMA_Lookback: Number of bars used to confirm EMA trend persistence. Higher values require stronger trends.

ShowBands: Display or hide VWAP standard deviation bands.

EnableAlerts: Turn popup notifications on or off.

Signal Interpretation

Pending Signals (Yellow and Orange circles) These appear when a fractal pattern begins forming but has not yet completed. Conservative traders use these as advance warnings to prepare for potential entries. Aggressive traders may enter on pending signals with tight stop losses.

Confirmed Signals (Green and Red arrows) These appear when all conditions are met: complete 5-bar fractal pattern, EMA trend alignment, buffer confirmation, and optional VWAP filter. These represent higher-probability setups with full pattern confirmation.

The dashboard provides real-time status updates including whether signals are currently forming, allowing you to monitor market conditions continuously.

Trading Approach

Conservative Strategy Wait for confirmed arrow signals before entering trades. Place stop losses beyond the fractal point plus a reasonable buffer. Use the dashboard to verify trend alignment matches your trade direction.

Aggressive Strategy Enter on pending signals when all filters align, using tighter stop losses. If the signal converts to a confirmed arrow, this validates your early entry. Exit immediately if the pending signal disappears.

Risk Management The indicator provides entry signals but does not include automatic stop loss or take profit levels. Traders should determine appropriate position sizing and exit strategies based on their individual risk tolerance and trading plan. Consider targeting VWAP levels or standard deviation bands for profit objectives.

Installation and Usage

Attach the indicator to any chart Select your preferred settings or use AutoAdjust mode Monitor the dashboard for trend and signal status Watch for pending signals as early warnings Execute trades on confirmed signals with proper risk management

Detailed documentation is included covering recommended settings per timeframe, entry and exit strategies, and best practices for different market conditions.

Version Information

Current Version: 2.5

Initial release includes early warning signal system, multi-timeframe adaptation, triple filter combination, professional dashboard, smart alerts, and comprehensive customization options.

Important Notes

This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify potential entry points based on price patterns and trend filters. It does not predict future price movements or guarantee trading outcomes. All trading involves risk, and traders should use appropriate risk management strategies. Past performance of any trading system or methodology does not indicate future results.

Traders should thoroughly test the indicator on demo accounts and become familiar with all settings before using it in live trading environments. Consider paper trading until you understand how pending and confirmed signals behave in different market conditions.

Support

Questions about installation, settings, or usage? Contact me through the MQL5 messaging system. I respond to all inquiries within 24 hours and am committed to helping you get the most from VWAP Viper.

