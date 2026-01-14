Gold Guardian Pro MQL5

🛡️ Gold Guardian Pro 8.1 – Precision Gold Trading EA (XAUUSD Only)

Trade gold like a guardian—protect capital first, profit second.

Gold Guardian Pro 8.1 is a disciplined, trend-following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on any timeframe (optimized for H1–H4). Built for traders who prioritize capital preservation, adaptive risk control, and intelligent partial exits, this EA combines EMA trend alignment, RSI confirmation, and ATR-based dynamic stops to capture high-probability gold moves—while shielding your account from black-swan volatility.

No hype. No magic. Just robust logic, battle-tested protection layers, and transparent execution.

Key Features

🔹 Exclusive to XAUUSD – Fine-tuned for gold’s unique volatility and liquidity
🔹 Trend + Pullback Strategy – Enters only when price respects the 200 EMA and pulls back into the 20 EMA zone
🔹 ATR-Based Dynamic Risk – Stop Loss & Take Profit scale with current market volatility
🔹 Triple-Layer Protection System:
Emergency Stop Loss Cap (max loss in pips)
Equity Drawdown Guard (auto-closes trades if equity drops >15%)
Winner Protection™ – Locks in profits if price retraces after hitting a threshold
🔹 Smart Partial Profit Taking – Closes 30% at +200 pips, another 30% at +600 pips (configurable)
🔹 Breakeven Activation – Moves SL to near breakeven after +100 pips
🔹 Volume-Normalized Lot Sizing – Automatically calculates position size based on Risk % of balance and broker lot step/min/max
🔹 Spread Filter – Skips entries if spread exceeds your tolerance (e.g., during news)
🔹 Single Trade Mode – One position at a time for focused exposure

⚙️ User Guide: How to Use Gold Guardian Pro 8.1

1. Installation

  1. Copy GoldGuardianPro81.ex5 to your MQL5/Experts folder
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5
  3. Drag the EA onto an XAUUSD chart (any timeframe recommended: H1, H4)
  4. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled

Important: This EA only works on XAUUSD. Do not attach to other symbols.

2. Recommended Settings (Default = Optimized)
Parameter
Default
Description
RiskPercent
0.50
% of account balance to risk per trade
MaxSpread
35
Skip entry if spread > 35 points (adjust for your broker)
EMA_Trend
200
Long-term trend filter
EMA_Pullback
20
Short-term pullback reference
ATR_Period
14
Volatility measurement period
ATR_Mult_SL
1.3
SL = ATR × 1.3
ATR_Mult_TP
4.0
TP = ATR × 4.0
Partial1_Pips / %
200 / 30%
First profit target
Partial2_Pips / %
600 / 30%
Second profit target
BreakEvenPips
100
Move SL to breakeven after +100 pips
MaxDrawdownPerc
15.0
Auto-close all positions if equity drawdown ≥15%

3. Protection Systems Explained

  • Emergency SL: Caps max loss at MaxLossPips (default: 250 pips), overriding ATR if too wide
  • Winner Protection: If a trade reaches WinnerThreshold (e.g., +150 pips) and then retraces by WinnerRetracePips (e.g., 50 pips), the EA closes the full position to lock in gains
  • Equity Guard: Monitors real-time drawdown; halts trading if account equity falls >15% below balance

4. Best Practices

  • Use on low-spread ECN accounts (gold spreads often spike during NY/London overlap or news)
  • Avoid running during major economic events (NFP, CPI, FOMC) unless MaxSpread is set conservatively
  • Start with RiskPercent ≤ 1.0% until you observe live behavior
  • Monitor initial trades manually to confirm execution aligns with your expectations

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer (MQL5 Market Compliant)

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Gold Guardian Pro 8.1 does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. You could sustain a total loss of your initial deposit. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. This product is provided “as is” without warranties of any kind.

💬 Support & Notes

  • Magic Number: 888100 (to isolate trades)
  • One Chart, One Trade: The EA manages only one XAUUSD position at a time
  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging – Pure directional strategy
  • Fully compatible with prop firm challenges (FTMO, The5%ers, etc.) due to strict risk controls

🌟 Why Traders Choose Gold Guardian Pro:

“Finally, an EA that treats my account like it’s mine—not a casino chip. The Winner Protection alone saved me from giving back 3 winning trades last week.” – Beta Tester

