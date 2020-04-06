Stock Momentum EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for stock trading ( Amazon, tesla and Apple … ) on MetaTrader 4.

The strategy focuses on momentum continuation trades using a robust combination of:

Multi-Timeframe trend alignment

ADX directional strength

RSI mid-zone momentum

MACD impulse confirmation

This EA is not a scalping robot, not a grid, and not a martingale.

⚙️ Core Strategy Logic

Trend Detection EMA 50 / EMA 200 (MTF) ADX strength confirmation

Entry Timing RSI momentum zone (default 45 / 55) MACD impulse filter Price structure validation

Risk Management ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit Partial profit taking Break-even activation after 1.2R ATR-based trailing stop

Safety Filters Spread control (stock-specific) Volatility filter (ATR minimum) Trading hours filter Consecutive loss protection Pause after winning streaks



📊 Trade Management Features

✔ Adaptive lot sizing (no martingale)

✔ Partial close logic

✔ Break-even protection

✔ ATR trailing stop

✔ Max positions control

✔ Automatic loss recovery protection

🔒 Risk Disclaimer

This EA does not use:

Martingale

Grid

Hedging

Arbitrage

Tick scalping

Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

🧪 Recommended Settings

Parameter Value Timeframe M5 Symbols Stocks / CFD Shares RSI Levels 45 / 55 Max Positions 1–3 Risk Low to Medium

❗ Important Notes