Why Choose END TRADE PRO?

1. Smart Exit Strategy (BEP + Points)

This is the core PRO feature. The EA calculates your total Break-Even Price (BEP) in real-time, including all commission and swap fees. It no longer chases a rigid Dollar ($) target; it simply aims for a small profit just above your break-even price, ensuring the fastest possible recovery.

2. Anti-Slippage Trailing Stop (Points-Based)

The biggest weakness of Martingale EAs is slippage when lots get large. Our trailing stop is 100% Points-Based, not Dollar-Based. This means your trailing stop remains logical and effective, whether your total lot size is 0.10 or 10.0.

3.Automatic News & Rollover Filter

The market is dangerous during high-impact news or the midnight rollover. Our internal Spread Filter automatically detects unstable market conditions (widening spreads) and will stop the EA from opening new positions until the market is safe again.

4. Full Dashboard Visualization

You won't be trading "blind." END TRADE PRO comes with a complete visual dashboard:

Info Panel: Displays your status, profit, and real-time BEP Price.

Chart Lines: Real-time lines drawn on your chart for the BEP (Aqua), Trailing SL (Red)

Blinking Status Light: A light in the corner of your chart that BLINKS GREEN the moment the EA has successfully locked in profit (trailing is active)!

GRID STRATEGY ARE RISKY END TRADE PRO is built with "safety fuses" to protect your account:

Equity Stop (Account Safety Net) This is your emergency brake. Define your maximum loss limit in your currency (e.g., -$100 or -$4000 cents). If the floating loss hits this level, the EA will immediately close all positions and stop, saving the rest of your capital from a Margin Call.

Maximum Spread Filter Automatically prevents the EA from entering expensive or illiquid markets.

Manajemen Waktu & Tren Dilengkapi dengan filter Tren (Moving Average) dan filter Waktu (Sesi) untuk memberi Anda kontrol lebih besar atas kapan dan di mana EA harus beroperasi.

Recomended account : cent/micro with low spread

Minimum Deposit :

5000 CENT for set safe

50000 CENT for set agresif

END TRADE PRO gives you the power of an aggressive grid strategy, combined with the intelligence and safety of a professional recovery system.



