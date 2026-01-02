RRR with lines Indicator for MT5
- Индикаторы
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Версия: 3.1
- Активации: 10
RRR with Lines Indicator Download for MetaTrader 5
Effective risk management is a core principle of long-term success in financial markets. The RRR with Lines Indicator for MetaTrader 5 offers traders a practical and visual method for calculating the Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RRR). By displaying three adjustable horizontal lines on the chart, this indicator helps traders accurately define Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.
Specifications
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Category
|
Capital Management – Trading Assist – Risk Control
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Entry & Exit
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Suitable for all styles
|
Markets
|
All trading markets
Indicator Overview
The RRR with Lines Indicator visually represents the relationship between potential risk and expected reward through a highlighted box on the chart. This allows traders to quickly assess whether a trade setup is favorable before entering the market, supporting disciplined and structured decision-making.
Uptrend Scenario (Buy Trade)
On a 1-hour chart of Binance Coin (BNB), the indicator generates three horizontal lines, each serving a specific purpose:
- Line 1: Take Profit level
- Line 2: Stop Loss level
- Line 3: Entry price
All lines are fully adjustable, enabling traders to modify their trade parameters in real time. In a buy position, the Take Profit is placed above the entry price, while the Stop Loss is set below it.
A small information box displays the calculated RRR. For example, an RRR of 1:2.71 means that for every unit of risk, the potential reward is 2.71 units.
Downtrend Scenario (Sell Trade)
On a 30-minute Silver (XAG/USD) chart, the same logic applies but with reversed positioning for a sell trade:
- Line 1: Take Profit target below the entry
- Line 2: Stop Loss above the entry
- Line 3: Entry price level
In this case, the indicator may display an RRR of 1:3.98, indicating that the potential reward is nearly four times greater than the defined risk.
Customization Options
The indicator offers extensive customization features, including:
- Light and Dark theme selection
- Adjustable information box position
- Manual X and Y coordinate settings
- Customizable box width and height
- Font type, size, and text color options
- Background and border color settings
- Overlay mode to display the box as a background element
Conclusion
The RRR with Lines Indicator for MT5 streamlines the process of evaluating risk-to-reward ratios, making it easier for traders to manage positions effectively. When combined with other technical analysis tools, this indicator helps traders make more informed decisions, improve capital management, and enhance long-term trading performance.