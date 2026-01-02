Introducing the Wave Rider EA: Your Gold Trading Powerhouse!

Are you ready to elevate your Gold (XAUUSD) trading to the next level? Meet the Wave Rider Simple EA, a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture powerful moves in the gold market with a smart, volatility-aware strategy.

Forget emotional trading and complex manual analysis. The Wave Rider EA is engineered for peak performance by focusing on identifying the beginning of strong trend waves and managing your risk meticulously.

Key Advantages and Features

Non-Martingale/Non-Grid Strategy: We prioritize safety and sustainable growth. The EA uses a direct, trend-following approach, avoiding risky martingale or grid systems that can lead to large drawdowns.

Optimal Gold Trading: This product has been specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , making it a ready-to-use solution right out of the box. Simply attach it to your chart on the Exness broker. For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

Intelligent Volatility Filter: The EA uses the Average True Range (ATR) to ensure it only enters trades when the market is sufficiently volatile, avoiding choppy, directionless price action.

Advanced Trend Confirmation: A long-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on a higher timeframe (D1 by default) acts as a powerful trend filter, ensuring trades are only taken in the direction of the dominant market momentum.

Advanced Money Management: Choose between a fixed lot size or our smart Risk Percentage model. It even calculates a dynamic lot size scaled by the system's calculated entry probability, giving you more aggressive sizing on high-confidence signals.

Protective Daily Cut Loss: The built-in Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature automatically stops trading for the day and closes all positions if your equity drops below a set threshold, protecting your capital from unexpected market events.

Profit Protection with ATR Trailing: Once a trade is in sufficient profit (determined by the ATR Profit Multiplier), the system activates a dynamic, volatility-based ATR Trailing Stop to lock in gains and follow the price action until the wave ends.

Ready-to-Use Parameters

The Wave Rider EA comes with an extensive set of customizable inputs, but it is ready-to-use with the included, optimized settings.

RiskPercentage: Defines the percentage of equity to risk per trade.

Lots (0.01): Fixed lot size.

StartHour (0) / EndHour (23): Defines the active trading hours.

ATRPeriod (14): Period for the Volatility filter.

ATRThreshold (0.0015): Minimum ATR value required to trade.

MagicNumber (99999): Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

EMAPeriod (150): Period for the trend-filtering EMA.

EMA_Timeframe (PERIOD_D1): Timeframe for the trend-filtering EMA (e.g., Daily).

DailyCutLossPercent (8.0): Maximum percentage of equity to lose in a day before trading stops (0 to disable).

ATR_Trailing_Period (14) / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier (9.0): Settings for the trailing stop loss.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier (4): ATR multiple required for the Trailing Stop to activate.

DayRange (8): Number of daily bars used to calculate the Take Profit distance.

WaveRider_MaPeriod (80) / WaveRider_Smoothing (5): Main settings for the core Wave Rider signal indicator.

