One Click Confirm MT4

One Click Confirm provides one-click, rule-based alerts that confirm price breaks, momentum shifts, and reversals.

Confirmation alerts are placed manually with a single button click and trigger only when the user-selected conditions are met.
No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic.

Designed primarily for trade entries — but equally effective for scale-ins and stop-loss adjustments on exits — One Click Confirm allows the same consistent, rule-based confirmation method to be applied across the entire trade lifecycle.

All confirmations are triggered on candle close, making them reliable and easy to backtest or paper-test. This provides structure, confidence, and a more consistent trading process.

One-Click Confirm is compatible with the Strategy Tester. See the MetaTrader manual for instructions on adding indicators to Strategy Tester charts.

Confirmation Methods:

Choose one of below confirmation types for consistent use:

  • Candle Body Break

  • Candle Wick Break

  • Break of Structure (BoS)

  • Price Break of MA

  • MA Slope Direction

  • Parabolic SAR Turn + Confirm

  • RSI Hook (OB / OS)

  • Stochastic Hook (OB / OS)

All confirmations are transparent, and rule-based. 


How It Works

1.Monitor price
Observe price as it approaches a potential reversal or decision area on the chart.

2.Arm the alert
Click the corner button (arrow) to place a confirmation alert in the selected direction.

3.Receive confirmation
The tool continuously tracks price and triggers an alert the moment the selected break occurs.
When triggered, the “Alert” label and an alert bell are displayed on the chart. If enabled in the input settings, the line color changes to indicate the triggered state.

4.Deactivate anytime

Click the button again to remove the alert instantly.


Timeframe Behaviour

Active alerts are tied to the timeframe on which they were placed. Switching timeframes does not affect them. 

Persistent Alerts

Alerts remain active even after closing the terminal. On restart, the tool checks whether any breaks occurred while offline and notifies immediately.


How to Choose an Confirmation

Control signal aggression

Lower timeframes = faster, more aggressive confirmations
Higher timeframes = stronger, more conservative confirmations

Candle-close based alerts

All alerts trigger on candle close, making them easy to paper test, validate, and review historically.

Consistency matters

Select one confirmation type that fits your strategy and apply it consistently rather than switching between methods.

Indicator-based confirmations

When using indicator alerts (MA, Parabolic SAR, RSI, Stochastic, etc.), adding the indicator to the chart is recommended for visual context — but not required. Alerts function independently of visible indicators.


Confirmations Explained

Price Action:

  • Candle Body Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the body of the previous candle, confirming directional momentum.
  • Candle Wick Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the previous candle’s wick, confirming a stronger extension beyond recent extremes.
  • Break of Structure (BoS): Triggers when price closes beyond a prior swing high or swing low, confirming a shift in market structure.

Moving Average:

  • Price Break of MA: Triggers when price closes beyond the moving average, 
  • MA Slope Reversal: Triggers when the slope of the moving average is in the direction of the activated confirmation.

Trend:

  • Parabolic SAR Turn + Confirm: Triggers when the Parabolic SAR flips into the confirmation direction. The SAR on the bar preceding the trigger bar must be on the opposite side of the candle.

Oscillator:

  • RSI Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when RSI hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, signaling momentum exhaustion and a potential reversal.
  • Stochastic Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when Stochastic hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, confirming a momentum shift.



